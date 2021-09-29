Best Diablo 3 Crusader Builds: Season 24

If you’re looking for the best Diablo 3 Crusader builds for the latest season of Blizzard’s hack and slash epic, you’re in the right place. We’ve got the recipe for the toughest Crusader yet.

Diablo 3’s Crusader is the spiritual successor of Diablo 2’s Paladin. Both characters are unshakeable champions of law and faith – and neither is above enforcing their ideals with steel and force, especially when Hell’s minions are afoot.

While Crusaders and the Paladins are both members of the Church of Zakarum, they differ in terms of some ideals and fighting styles. The Crusader is a heavily armored Tank character who uses physical prowess to overcome and smite their enemies.

They are typically armed with a great shield and mighty sword. Although the character’s weapon of choice can also be a flail. The Crusader is a one-man/woman army often reminiscent of a Space Marine from Warhammer 40k in terms of their bulky look.

Their primary resource is Wrath (similar to Mana) that they use to power and regulate their abilities. However, they also have access to a range of individual magical skills that allows them to make use of their holy zeal and crush their enemies from a distance.

Is the Crusader right for me?

The Crusader is well suited to those who like the idea of easing into the game with a tank-like character, but who may want to indulge in some magic and unique skill-based play later. While the Crusader appears to be a chunky armor-clad, hammer-wielding tank, there’s a lot more to them.

You may also want to consider if the Crusader’s personality and style suits you as an individual. Crusaders are very forthright, disciplined, and focused on their ideals. Anyone who doesn’t share these is simply in their way. While this can make for some fun banter between them and characters like the Scoundrel, they may not be to everyone’s taste.

If you prefer your protagonists to be morally grey anti-heroes, then the Crusader may not be for you. They are essentially the Captain America of the Diablo universe – great in a fight, but due to their unshakeable and unmovable values, not so fun at a party.

Yet in battle, the Crusader is buttery smooth in the right hands and can deliver massive damage from afar and up close. They can also rush their opponents in ferocious charge moves that are great for crowd control and cutting through swathes of demons.

If you want to smite your enemies with both power and unrelenting judgment, then the Crusader will be your character of choice.

Is the Crusader good this season?

According to Maxroll.gg’s key farming tier list the Crusader’s AoV FotH build this season scores an S rank. While the Monk’s various builds are topping the charts, the Crusader isn’t left out in the cold.

This means that those who choose the Crusader this season and decide to use this build are in for a treat – and Diablo’s minions are in for one hell of a bashing.

Best Diablo 3 Crusader build

The top Crusader build this season is the AoV FotH (Aegis of Valor Fist of the Heavens). As you can guess this is built around equipping the Aegis of Valor set and taking advantage of the massive bonuses it gives to the Fist of the Heavens skill.

You see, this makes the area of effect coverage very wide and hits tons of enemies in each strike. The set also multiplies FotH damage output unconditionally – making the build excellent for speedfarming.

When used alongside Norald’s Fervor (flail and shield) and the skill Steed Charge, the Crusader can move around the map rapidly delivering this deadly damage to all enemies in the vicinity. You can also consider Darklight as a secondary weapon.

Alongside the Aegis of Valor set and Norald’s Fervor, consider equipping Squirts Necklace to boost your damage output by 100%. Khassett’s Cord of Righteousness is a wise option as a belt, as it increases Fist of the Heavens damage by 170%.

You can acquire the Aegis of Valor set and Khassett’s Cord of Righteousness from gambling with Kadala.

When it comes to rings, we recommend Rachel’s Ring of Larceny due to the boost it gives to movement speed. The Stone of Jordan is also an excellent secondary ring choice.

Here’s a breakdown of the items you’ll need and where they go:

Item type Name Helm Crown of Valor Shoulders Spaulders of Valor Chest Brigandine of Valor Gloves Gauntlets of Valor Bracers Warzechian Armgaurds Belt Khassett’s Cord of Righteousness Pants Chausses of Valor Boots Greaves of Valor Ring 1 Rachel’s Ring of Larceny Ring 2 Stone of Jordan Amulet Squirt’s Necklace Main-hand weapon Flail of the Charge Off-hand weapon Shield of the Steed

Active Skills

Skill Rune Iron Skin Flash Steed Charge Nightmare Akarat’s Champion Prophet Punch N/A Fist of the Heavens N/A

Passive Skills

We’d recommend making use of the following passive skills as soon as you can:

Heavenly Strength

Indestructible

Long Arm of the Law

Alternative Diablo 3 Crusader builds

If this build doesn’t seem like your style then there is other paths the Crusader can walk:

Legacy of Nightmares Bombardment Crusader Build

Skill Rune Punish Celerity Condemn Vacuum Laws of Justice Decaying Strength Bombardment Barrels of Spikes Iron Skin Reflective Skin Akarats Champion Prophet

Akkhan Thorns Bombardment Crusader Build

Skill Rune Punish Celerity Steed Charge Draw and Quarter Laws of Valor Unstoppable Force Bombardment Barrels of Spikes Iron Skin Reflective Skin Akarats Champion Prophet

The full guide to both these builds can can be obtained via Maxroll.gg.

Follower

With the Crusader being a tank, it may make sense to bring along the Enchantress so she can blast spells at enemies and provide some elemental damage.

But we’re inclined to recommend the Templar for two reasons. First, his dialogue is interesting. Kormac is also a member of the Church of Zakarum, and for every similarity he shares with the Crusader, he also has a differing view. Secondly, his healing buffs can be the most useful skills for this build and add a layer of security.

Although, you can also hire the Scoundrel to watch him test your Crusader’s patience. His buffs are useful too, but you’ll not have much use for his attacks. Remember the Crusader has no summonable minions or pets, so unless you bring along one of the three followers, you’re on your own against the legions of Hell – but that’s just how the Crusader likes it.

So that’s it for our Diablo 3 Monk Builds for this Season! Hoping to become a Season 24 champion? Be sure to check out our guides:

