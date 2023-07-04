Where to find the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon in Diablo 4

After completing the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon, players can unlock the highest World Tier in Diablo 4. Here’s where you can find and beat the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon in Diablo 4.

Players in Sanctuary encounter various types of challenges in the form of dungeons, difficult bosses, enemies, and not to forget, leveling up. One such challenge is the Fallen Temple, which is another Capstone Dungeon along with the Cathedral of Light, and it’s one tough nut to crack.

Article continues after ad

The fact that makes clearing this Capstone Dungeon quite important is that it paves the way to unlocking World Tier 4 (Torment), the highest difficulty level in the game. World Tier 4 means better loot for players and the mightiest bosses to fight against.

You should remember that finding this Capstone Dungeon is a part of the endgame. So, if you haven’t completed the story yet, you should prioritize that first. With that said, here’s where you need to look for and conquer the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon in Diablo 4.

Article continues after ad

How to unlock Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon in Diablo 4?

You can unlock the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon after unlocking World Tier 3 in Diablo 4. This is unlocked right after completing the first Capstone Dungeon, Cathedral of Light.

The Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon itself is Level 70+, which means you need to upgrade your character to face it without issue. After all, it can prove to be a nightmare if you attempt to beat this dungeon at a lower level.

Here are the pre-requisites to unlock the Fallen Temple dungeon:

Article continues after ad

Complete the main campaign. Change the World Tier from 2 to 3 (Nightmare). Conquer the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon.

If you’re wondering how long it takes to beat Diablo 4, consider indulging yourself for approximately 30 hours, more if you’re a completionist.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Blizzard Entertainment The Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon is the gateway to World Tier 4 (Torment) in Diablo 4.

Where to find Fallen Temple Capstone dungeon in Diablo 4?

The Fallen Temple Capstone dungeon is located in Chambatar Ridge, the eastern end of the Dry Steppes region in Diablo 4. Dry Steppes is the western segment out of the five territories that makes up the map of the game.

After meeting the requirements mentioned above, you’ll see the dungeon appear on the map. In order to locate the dungeon, follow the steps provided below:

Article continues after ad

Head over to Fate’s Retreat Waypoint in Chambatar Ridge. This is the nearest fast travel point to reach the dungeon.

From the waypoint, start heading towards the east until you come across the entrance of the dungeon.

Once you reach inside, clear out all the enemies and defeat the main boss, Elias, Hatred’s Remnant. With its completion, you’ll get precious rewards like Rare, Legendary, and Unique items along with Gold and XP.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about the Fallen Temple Capstone dungeon in Diablo 4. If you want to know about more class builds and the game in general, be sure to check our other guides and content:

Article continues after ad

Diablo 4 Review | Diablo 4: Best way to make money | Diablo 4: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | How to Transmog gear in Diablo 4: Armor, weapons & more | Does Diablo 4 feature followers or mercenaries to hire? | Diablo 4 couch co-op explained: | When is Diablo 4 Season 1? Possible start date, theme, & rewards | How to play Diablo 4 Early Access: Dates, times & how to preload | What is Diablo 4 Hardcore mode? | How to get a mount in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: How to upgrade your healing potion | How to swap weapons in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: World Tiers explained | How to use emotes in Diablo 4