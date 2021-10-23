Best Diablo 3 Barbarian Builds: Season 24

Looking for the best Diablo 3 Barbarian builds coming into this season? Here’s everything you need to show the hordes of the Burning Hells its actually you they should be afraid of.

One of the classic Diablo classes is the humble Barbarian, who loves nothing more than getting up close and personal.

Offering a classic tank/melee playstyle that actually has a variety of Crowd Control attacks and plenty of ripping and tearing, the good old Barbarian is perfect for a wide variety of players.

So, here’s why you should pick a Barbarian going into this season, as well as a rundown of some of their best builds.

Contents:

Is the Barbarian for me?

If you’re tired of fancy spells and magic and just want to straight mess some demons up, look no further. The Barbarian relies almost entirely on melee attacks and skills, which the most powerful builds are based around. Want to take on hordes of enemies all by yourself? Well, you’ve picked the right class for the job.

If you want a more complex playstyle, the Monk is always a good choice, and the Demon Hunter is also just fine for tearing up demonic hordes as well. But when it comes to pure brute power and strength, you really can’t beat the Barbarian. Sorry, Crusader fans, but it’s the truth.

Is the Barbarian good in Diablo 3 Season 24?

A quick glance at Maxroll.gg’s key farming tier list will tell you that the Barbarian is solidly a top-tier class. The class boasts One S-Tier and one A-Tier build, not as good as the Monk, but far superior to some other classes.

Best Diablo 3 Barbarian Build: Season 24

If you’ve played Diablo 3 before this you probably know what the best Season 24 Build for the Barbarian will be, as it hasn’t changed in a few seasons. That’s right, yet again the best build for this chad of classes is the Waste Whirlwind Rend Barbarian. This is by far the most reliable across all of the different ways of playing Diablo 3.

As the name implies you’ll need to grab the Wrath of the Wastes armor set to utilize this build to its full, demon-mowing potential.

Active Skills

Below are all of the skills included in the build, but be sure to focus on getting a 45-50% cooldown reduction to get the most out of this setup:

Skill Rune Rend Bloodbath Sprint Marathon Ignore Pain Bravado Wrath of the Berserker Insanity Furious Charge Merciless Assault Whirlwind Wind Shear

Passive Skills

We already touched on some passive skills you’ll want to have, but here’s the full list:

Rampage

Boon of Bul-Kathos

Brawler

Ruthless

Berserker Rage

Nerves of Steel

Item build

Your skills are nothing without a good set of armor and weapons, and while the Barbarian could still bring the pain with just their fists, here’s how to maximize this build for the season:

Item Type Name Helm Helm of the Wastes Shoulders Pauldrons of the Wastes Chest Cuirass of the Wastes Gloves Gauntlet of the Wastes Bracers Mortick’s Brace Belt Lamentation Pants Tasset of the Wastes Boots Sabaton of the Wastes Ring 1 Focus Ring 2 Restraint Amulet Squirt’s Necklace Main-hand weapon Ambo’s Pride* Off-hand weapon Gimmershred

*You literally need Ambo’s Pride for this build to work at full effectiveness since it applies Rend while you use Whirlwind, so don’t spare any expense to get it if you want the best build.

Follower

While many players might dismiss the Follower, they can make or break your gameplay. Changes in Season 23 allowed you to customize their armor alongside their weapons, so now they really do have an impact.

There’s really only one choice that makes sense to pair with this powerful build, and that is the ever-supportive Enchantress, as she is the only follower that gives Cooldown Reduction, allowing you to spam your abilities even more.

Alternative Diablo 3 Barbarian build

If you want something a bit different than the classic Whirlwind Barb build, don’t worry! There is another path we can recommend following, which comes in at a very respectable A-rank.