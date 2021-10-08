Best Diablo 3 Wizard Builds: Season 24

If spell-slinging is your preferred method of demon-slaying then check out our best Diablo 3 Wizard Builds for Season 24.

Diablo 3’s Wizard is the successor to Diablo 2’s Sorceress and is even a returning class from the original Diablo. The Wizard is your typical magic build as opposed to tank or ranger style character, and those new to Diablo 3 and often prefer to play as mages will take to the Wizard instantly.

The class is easy to learn, but the real fun comes from mastery. If you’re playing Season 24 of Diablo 3 and want the best possible Wizard Build then you’ve come to the right place. Here’s how to ruin Diablo’s day with an elemental assault.

Is the Wizard right for me?

The Wizard is for those who want to play as a classic elemental caster. The class represents all standard RPG magic users without the complications and quirks of some of Diablo 3’s other playable characters. But this isn’t a criticism, as the Wizard is capable of some truly devastating attacks.

However, the Wizard is often weak up-close, being somewhat of a glass cannon. Players who select the Wizard will need to keep moving and not get bogged down by enemies. But in the right hands, and with the right build, the class is one of the deadliest in all of Diablo 3.

If blasting enemies with elemental death from a distance is your thing, then the Wizard is right for you.

Is the Wizard good in Diablo 3 Season 24?

According to the very reliable Maxroll.gg’s key farming tier list, the Wizard is ranked A in Season 24. While S class sits at the top of the pile, being ranked A is nothing to sneeze at. This means that the Wizard is indeed considered desirable throughout Season 24 of Diablo 3.

Best Diablo 3 Wizard Build

The best Wizard build for Season 24 is the Typhon Hydra build. As you can imagine this makes use of the Hydra ability alongside the Typhon’s Veil set. Here’s a breakdown of the skills and items you’ll need.

Active Skills

Skill Rune Hydra Frost Hydra Blizzard Unrelenting Storm Spectral Blade Barrier Blades Storm Armor Shocking Aspect Black Hole Absolute Zero Teleport Wormhole

Passive Skills

For this build’s passive skills, we’d recommend:

Galvanizing Ward

Elemental Exposure

Audacity

Arcane Dynamo

Unstable Anomaly

Item build & Ethereal weapon

Now that you know the skills to focus on, here’s what gear you should equip to get the best out of this Diablo 3 Wizard build:

Item type Name Helm The Magistrate Shoulders Typhon’s Tibia Chest Typhon’s Thorax Gloves Typhon’s Claws Bracers Ashnagarr’s Blood Bracer Belt The Shame of Delsere Pants Typhon’s Abdomen Boots Typhon’s Tarsus Ring 1 Halo of Karini Ring 2 Convention of Elements Amulet Squirt’s Necklace Main-hand weapon Wizardspike – Ethereal weapon Off-hand weapon Winter Flurry

Follower

It’s tempting to hire the Templar when playing as a Wizard. That’s because Kormac can tank his way through the game, giving your Wizard space to fire their spells while he holds off the hordes of Hell on the front line.

However, Maxroll.gg recommends bringing the Enchantress along with you for long-range support. Her buffs also help your build inflict mass damage while staying out of reach from demons.

Alternative Diablo 3 Wizard Builds

If the Typhon Hydra build isn’t your style you can select one of the below instead.

LoD Frozen Orb

Frozen Orb unleashes some devastating icy spells on your enemies and feels dramatically different from Typhon Hydra despite some obvious similarities. Of course, it replaces the Hydra spell for the Arcane Orb.

Skill Rune Arcane Orb Frozen Orb Magic Weapon Deflection Spectral Blade Barrier Blades Storm Armor Shocking Aspect Black Hole Absolute Zero Teleport Wormhole

The full LoD Frozen Orb guide can be obtained via Maxroll.gg.

Firebird EB

The Firebird build is mostly build around the Firebird’s Finery armor set, but it also makes use of the following skills:

Skill Rune Disintegrate Volatility Magic Weapon Deflection Spectral Blade Flame Blades Explosive Blase Chain Reaction Black Hole Spellsteal Teleport Wormhole

The full Firebird EB guide can be obtained via Maxroll.gg.

So there's our recommended Diablo 3 Wizard Builds for this Season!

