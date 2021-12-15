Best Diablo 3 Necromancer Builds: Season 25

The best Diablo 3 Necromancer build for Season 25 will allow you to wreak havoc on your enemies with deadly blood, bone, cold, and poison spells – so here’s everything you need to know to do just that.

Diablo 3’s Necromancer was released in the game back in 2017, allowing Diablo 2’s long-term fans of the same class – or those wanting to try something slightly different – to touch every corner of Sanctuary with the Priests of Rathma’s deadly power.

While the Necromancer is somewhat similar to the Witch Doctor, the class has no damage over time attacks, instead allowing you to command and control pets, as well as affecting corpses found throughout the world to do your bidding or restore Essence.

Advertisement

Here’s why you should be using the Necromancer Acolyte’s build this season in Diablo 3.

Contents

Is the Necromancer for me?

If you’re a character that loves dark magic and a gothic aesthetic, the Necromancer will make you feel right at home. Focusing on three themes: Blood & Bone, Blight, and Frost, their skills are based on deadly curses and an ever-growing horde of minions, wielding one-handed or two-handed Scythes to destroy their enemies.

Read More: All Diablo 3 classes and characters

Able to restore their health as they’re fighting, the Necromancer is a solid choice if you’re looking to deal out dizzying amounts of damage while also providing a cushion to keep yourself alive.

Advertisement

If you prefer running head-on into battle as a tank, though, we’d recommend running either Barbarian or Crusader. For a similar style of play but with a less gothic theme, we’d suggest trying out the Witch Doctor. Or, those who prefer running standard magic builds will feel right at home with the Wizard.

Is the Necromancer good in Diablo Season 25?

According to Maxroll.gg’s key farming tier list, the Necromancer remains a solid choice to use in Season 25 of Diablo 3. With its most powerful build currently ranked in A-Tier, utilizing the Acolyte right now in play is nothing to scoff at. While the two other top builds sit in the slightly underwhelming B and C-tiers, you’ll still be able to farm a decent amount of keys without breaking too much of a sweat.

Advertisement

Best Diablo 3 Necromancer build: Season 25

If you want to ensure that you’re putting out as much damage as possible this season with the Necromancer, make sure to run with the LoD Skeletal Mage build, also known as ‘Rat’.

Previously reliant upon the Bones of Rathma armor set, this build now uses a variety of pieces to turn your Necromancer into a fast-paced, experience-farming machine, but suffers the cost of being incredibly squishy.

Active skills

Below, we’ve listed all of the skills that are included in this build, but make sure that you’re prioritizing maxing out your stats in the following order: Skeletal Mage damage, critical hit damage, physical damage, critical hit chance, attack speed, area damage, and cooldown reduction.

Advertisement

Skill Rune Blood Rush Metabolism Bone Armor Harvest of Anguish Devour Devouring Aura Land of the Dead Frozen Lands Simulacrum Reservoir Skeletal Mage Life Support

Passive skills

The passive skills you’ll want to utilize for this particular build are:

Blood Is Power

Dark Reaping

Extended Servitude

Final Service

Overwhelming Essence

Item build & Soul Shard

While your skills ultimately do the leg work, equipping the correct armor and weapons will be the difference between ensuring your Diablo 3 Necromancer build’s glass cannon damage is maximized or falling at the first hurdle:

Item Type Name Helm Andariel’s Visage Neck Haunted Visions Shoulders Razeth’s Volition Torso Requiem Cereplate Waist The Witching Hour Wrists Reaper’s Wraps Hands Tasker and Theo Fingers Convention of Elements & Krysbin’s Sentences Legs Hexing Pants of Mr. Yen Feet Steuart’s Greaves Main hand weapon Scythe of the Cycle Secondary weapon Reilena’s Shadowhook Off-hand Lost Time

Regarding the newly added Soul Shards that allow you to wield the Prime Evils’ very own power, make sure to equip Sliver of Terrors to your Helm, and Dregs of Lies to your Weapon. The former provides a huge buff to damage to abilities on cooldown, negating its downsides, whereas the latter boosts your Pets’ power even further so your hordes of minions can take down even the most menacing of foes.

Advertisement

Diablo 3 Necromancer follower

Followers are a crucial part of gameplay, despite many neglecting to utilize them. Season 23’s changes brought in the option to customize their armor alongside their weapon, meaning that you will only be making things easier for you in the long run by choosing to bring one with you.

For the Necromancer, we’d recommend adding the only follower that provides cooldown reduction to your party: the Enchantress.

Alternative Diablo 3 Necromancer builds

If the glass-cannon build of the Rat doesn’t take your fancy – no worries! While these other two builds featured for Season 25 may not be A or S-Tier, they can still make for some fun, exciting gameplay.

Masquerade Bone Spear build

While this build recently received a nerf in the latest season, the Masquerade Bone Spear build is a fun and fast-paced build that is perfect for those who prefer focusing on AoE damage overall.

Skill Rune Blood Rush Metabolism Bone Armor Dislocation Bone Spear N/A Decrepify Wither / Enfeeblement / Borrowed Time Grim Scythe Frost Scythe Simulacrum Any Rune

The full Masquerade Bone Spear build can be obtained here.

Pestilence Corpse Lance build

Based on the Pestilence Master’s Shroud set, and while this build currently ranks as C-Tier, if fast-paced, flashy gameplay is more your style, this will be an incredibly fun build to try out.

Skill Rune Blood Rush Metabolism / Molting / Potency Command Skeletons Dark Mending Corpse Lance Brittle Touch Devour Voracious Land of the Dead Frozen Lands Simulacrum Reservoir

The full Pestilence Master’s Shroud build can be obtained here.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about the best Diablo 3 Necromancer build for Season 25.

For even more tips and builds to help you take down everything Sanctuary throws at you, make sure to check out our guides:

Diablo 3 Soul Shards guide | Best Barbarian Builds | Best Crusader Builds | Best Demon Hunter Builds | Best Witch Doctor Builds | Best Wizard Builds | Diablo 3 tier list | Dawn Bow guide | How to defeat Izual | Kanai’s Cube location | Is Diablo 3 cross-platform?