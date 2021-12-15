 Best Diablo 3 Necromancer Builds Season 25: Soul Shard, items, skills & followers - Dexerto
Logo
Diablo

Best Diablo 3 Necromancer Builds: Season 25

Published: 15/Dec/2021 12:36

by Ava Thompson-Powell
The female Necromancer on a dark background, with the Diablo logo
Blizzard Entertainment / Dexerto

Share

Diablo 3

The best Diablo 3 Necromancer build for Season 25 will allow you to wreak havoc on your enemies with deadly blood, bone, cold, and poison spells – so here’s everything you need to know to do just that.

Diablo 3’s Necromancer was released in the game back in 2017, allowing Diablo 2’s long-term fans of the same class – or those wanting to try something slightly different – to touch every corner of Sanctuary with the Priests of Rathma’s deadly power.

While the Necromancer is somewhat similar to the Witch Doctor, the class has no damage over time attacks, instead allowing you to command and control pets, as well as affecting corpses found throughout the world to do your bidding or restore Essence.

Advertisement

Here’s why you should be using the Necromancer Acolyte’s build this season in Diablo 3.

Contents

A screenshot showing gameplay of Diablo 3's Necromancer using Decrepify
Blizzard Entertainment
The Necromancer possesses powerful skills to take down your enemies throughout Sanctuary.

Is the Necromancer for me?

If you’re a character that loves dark magic and a gothic aesthetic, the Necromancer will make you feel right at home. Focusing on three themes: Blood & Bone, Blight, and Frost, their skills are based on deadly curses and an ever-growing horde of minions, wielding one-handed or two-handed Scythes to destroy their enemies.

Able to restore their health as they’re fighting, the Necromancer is a solid choice if you’re looking to deal out dizzying amounts of damage while also providing a cushion to keep yourself alive.

Advertisement

If you prefer running head-on into battle as a tank, though, we’d recommend running either Barbarian or Crusader. For a similar style of play but with a less gothic theme, we’d suggest trying out the Witch Doctor. Or, those who prefer running standard magic builds will feel right at home with the Wizard.

Is the Necromancer good in Diablo Season 25?

According to Maxroll.gg’s key farming tier list, the Necromancer remains a solid choice to use in Season 25 of Diablo 3. With its most powerful build currently ranked in A-Tier, utilizing the Acolyte right now in play is nothing to scoff at. While the two other top builds sit in the slightly underwhelming B and C-tiers, you’ll still be able to farm a decent amount of keys without breaking too much of a sweat.

Advertisement

Artwork of Diablo 3's female Necromancer holding a flaming heart phylactery
Blizzard Entertainment
Using their skills to cause havoc with decay and despair, Diablo 3’s Necromancer is an Acolyte of the Priests of Rathma.

Best Diablo 3 Necromancer build: Season 25

If you want to ensure that you’re putting out as much damage as possible this season with the Necromancer, make sure to run with the LoD Skeletal Mage build, also known as ‘Rat’.

Previously reliant upon the Bones of Rathma armor set, this build now uses a variety of pieces to turn your Necromancer into a fast-paced, experience-farming machine, but suffers the cost of being incredibly squishy.

Active skills

Below, we’ve listed all of the skills that are included in this build, but make sure that you’re prioritizing maxing out your stats in the following order: Skeletal Mage damage, critical hit damage, physical damage, critical hit chance, attack speed, area damage, and cooldown reduction.

Advertisement

Skill Rune
Blood Rush Metabolism
Bone Armor Harvest of Anguish
Devour Devouring Aura
Land of the Dead Frozen Lands
Simulacrum Reservoir
Skeletal Mage Life Support

Passive skills

The passive skills you’ll want to utilize for this particular build are:

  • Blood Is Power
  • Dark Reaping
  • Extended Servitude
  • Final Service
  • Overwhelming Essence

Item build & Soul Shard

While your skills ultimately do the leg work, equipping the correct armor and weapons will be the difference between ensuring your Diablo 3 Necromancer build’s glass cannon damage is maximized or falling at the first hurdle:

Item Type Name
Helm Andariel’s Visage
Neck Haunted Visions
Shoulders Razeth’s Volition
Torso Requiem Cereplate
Waist The Witching Hour
Wrists Reaper’s Wraps
Hands Tasker and Theo
Fingers Convention of Elements & Krysbin’s Sentences
Legs Hexing Pants of Mr. Yen
Feet Steuart’s Greaves
Main hand weapon Scythe of the Cycle
Secondary weapon Reilena’s Shadowhook
Off-hand Lost Time

Regarding the newly added Soul Shards that allow you to wield the Prime Evils’ very own power, make sure to equip Sliver of Terrors to your Helm, and Dregs of Lies to your Weapon. The former provides a huge buff to damage to abilities on cooldown, negating its downsides, whereas the latter boosts your Pets’ power even further so your hordes of minions can take down even the most menacing of foes.

Advertisement

Diablo 3 Necromancer follower

Followers are a crucial part of gameplay, despite many neglecting to utilize them. Season 23’s changes brought in the option to customize their armor alongside their weapon, meaning that you will only be making things easier for you in the long run by choosing to bring one with you.

For the Necromancer, we’d recommend adding the only follower that provides cooldown reduction to your party: the Enchantress.

Artwork of the Male necromancer in Diablo 3
Blizzard Entertainment
Now that you know the best build for the Necromancer, let’s take a look at some alternatives.

Alternative Diablo 3 Necromancer builds

If the glass-cannon build of the Rat doesn’t take your fancy – no worries! While these other two builds featured for Season 25 may not be A or S-Tier, they can still make for some fun, exciting gameplay.

Masquerade Bone Spear build

While this build recently received a nerf in the latest season, the Masquerade Bone Spear build is a fun and fast-paced build that is perfect for those who prefer focusing on AoE damage overall.

Skill Rune
Blood Rush Metabolism
Bone Armor Dislocation
Bone Spear N/A
Decrepify Wither / Enfeeblement / Borrowed Time
Grim Scythe Frost Scythe
Simulacrum Any Rune

The full Masquerade Bone Spear build can be obtained here.

Pestilence Corpse Lance build

Based on the Pestilence Master’s Shroud set, and while this build currently ranks as C-Tier, if fast-paced, flashy gameplay is more your style, this will be an incredibly fun build to try out.

Skill Rune
Blood Rush Metabolism / Molting / Potency
Command Skeletons Dark Mending
Corpse Lance Brittle Touch
Devour Voracious
Land of the Dead Frozen Lands
Simulacrum Reservoir

The full Pestilence Master’s Shroud build can be obtained here.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about the best Diablo 3 Necromancer build for Season 25.

For even more tips and builds to help you take down everything Sanctuary throws at you, make sure to check out our guides:

Diablo 3 Soul Shards guideBest Barbarian Builds | Best Crusader Builds | Best Demon Hunter BuildsBest Witch Doctor Builds | Best Wizard Builds | Diablo 3 tier list | Dawn Bow guide | How to defeat Izual | Kanai’s Cube location | Is Diablo 3 cross-platform?

Advertisement
Advertisement