The Cathedral of Light Capstone dungeon is extremely important in Diablo 4 and is something that a lot of players will be looking for. Here is a guide on where to find the Cathedral of Light Capstone dungeon in the game.

World Tiers are an essential part of the Diablo 4 gameplay loop. The higher up you go, the more difficult the game becomes – but you also unlock new events like Helltides, which in turn, lead to more rewards. Therefore, increasing your World Tier is a good idea in the long run.

Article continues after ad

However, in order to increase your World Tier, you need to complete the Cathedral of Light Capstone dungeon. This dungeon can be completed just like any other within the game. The problem you might face is that there are a few pre-requisites you need to meet in order for the dungeon to even appear on your map.

Here is a detailed guide on how to unlock it and where to find it in Diablo 4.

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 4 Cathedral of Light is required to increase your World Tier.

How to unlock Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon in Diablo 4

The Cathedral of Light Capstone dungeon in Diablo 4 is used to raise your World Tier from 2 to 3. As such, you need to meet certain requirements in order to unlock it.

Article continues after ad

The pre-requisites to unlock this dungeon are provided below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Complete the main campaign of Diablo 4

Change your World Tier from 1 to 2

You can always change your World Tier from the character select screen or from a statue in Diablo 4. However, you need to be in World Tier 2 for the dungeon to even appear in your map.

Where to find Cathedral of Light Capstone dungeon in Diablo 4

Once you meet the aforementioned requirements, the dungeon will appear right away on the map. In order to locate the dungeon, follow the steps provided below:

Meet the requirements as mentioned in the previous section

Begin the short introductory quest to the Tree of Whispers

Complete Ten Grim Favors

The quest to find the Cathedral of Light should appear now

Travel to the City of Kyovashad

Travel all the way to the building in the North of the city

Once you reach there, the Cathedral of Light Capstone dungeon will be located right behind the World Tier statue. You can simply walk inside the dungeon just like any other.

Article continues after ad

Therefore, this concludes our guide on where to find Cathedral of Light Capstone dungeon. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Diablo 4 Review | Diablo 4: Best way to make money | Diablo 4: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | How to Transmog gear in Diablo 4: Armor, weapons & more | Does Diablo 4 feature followers or mercenaries to hire? | Diablo 4 couch co-op explained: | When is Diablo 4 Season 1? Possible start date, theme, & rewards | How to play Diablo 4 Early Access: Dates, times & how to preload | What is Diablo 4 Hardcore mode? | How to get a mount in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: How to upgrade your healing potion | How to swap weapons in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: World Tiers explained | How to use emotes in Diablo 4