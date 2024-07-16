The Tempest is a new class to the Diablo series and, at least for now, is exclusive to Diablo Immortal. Is this water wizard right for you though?

While the hype around Diablo 4‘s next character class, the Spiritborn continues to grow, Diablo Immortal has released its second brand-new class. Following in the footsteps of the Blood Knight, the Tempest has never been seen before in a Diablo game, with Immortal being its first and only appearance.

The Tempest is a class that uses the power of the elements to slay demons and in some ways is a blend between the Wizard and Monk classes. The class is also unique, being the first “Light character” who isn’t based on faith as a holy warrior.

Instead, Tempests dedicate themselves to the tides and wind, mastering these forces to send Diablo’s minions straight back to Hell in a torrent of watery death. Here’s the best Tempest build in Diablo Immortal this season, and how to craft it.

Blizzard Entertainment The Tempest is an exclusive class to Diablo Immortal.

Best Tempest build

By far, the best Tempest build in Diablo Immortal is the Mist-Touched build, taking advantage of the class’s main selling point, their key Passive Ability, Mist-Touched.

This Passive continuously summons minions called Zephyrs that fight alongside the Tempest and mirror their abilities. As these minions are timed, they’re different from the Necromancer’s skeletons but perform a similar function.

Zephyrs are triggered by your basic attacks, meaning you’ll want to attack quickly to increase your chances of summoning them. Once a Zephyr dies, they drop an orb that can empower allies for 10 seconds and even summon a new Zephyr. Your skills can also be used to summon a Zephyr.

You can have three Zephyrs active at one time and the aim should be to produce them as quickly as possible for maximum damage and support. Therefore, the best Tempest build should be crafted around the skills that best suit and complement the Mist-Touched ability.

Skills

Here are the best skills to use for the Mist-Touched build:

Primary Skill

Wave Edge (Power of the Deeps Ultimate Ability)

Passive Skill

Mist-Touched

Secondary Skills

Flowing Strikes

Rolling Surf

Storm Fury

Wind Walk

The above four Secondary Skills will help buff you and your Zephyrs, making you a more powerful force. They’ll also increase the likelihood of summoning more Zephyrs by increasing the speed and damage output of your Primary Skills.

Gear

To increase the savagery and effectiveness of the build, we’d recommend hunting down and equipping the following Legendary items:

Head : Look Leeward

: Look Leeward Shoulders : Safe Borders

: Safe Borders Chest : Zephyrguard

: Zephyrguard Legs : Flaring Lighthouse

: Flaring Lighthouse Main Hand : Shriekworth & Harmonious Castill

: Shriekworth & Harmonious Castill Off-Hand: No Second Chances & Hurrican Hitch

Used alongside the Mist-Touched build, these items will help you be utterly devastating in both PVE and PVP.

Blizzard Entertainment The Tempest class is still very effective this season.

Is the Tempest good this season?

Yes, the Tempest is rated as S-class in Season 28.

We’d expect that to be the case for a while to come too, such as Season 29 and beyond. That’s mostly because the game is still heavily marketing and favoring the class, with it being the most recent to be released.

As most of the Tempest class’s offense is built around the Mist-Touched skill and Zephyrs, they’re a relatively easy class to use and master.

Who are the Tempests?

The Tempests join the fight against Diablo and his minions after their island home comes under attack by demons. Sick of the Prime Evil’s influence on their land, the Tempests rescue some sailors, slay the attacking demons, and make their declaration of war against Hell known to all.

Is the Tempest right for me?

While their playstyle is very different, the Tempest class is a lot like the Monk, but infused with elemental magic like the Wizard. Those who want to play as a lightning-fast melee class while casting a range of spells will enjoy this new character.

As the Tempest uses the power of the ocean and wind to slay enemies, they play very differently from the Wizard, and unlike the Monk, their primary weapons are swords and daggers, making them different from anything that has come before. They are essentially the warriors of Diablo’s version of Atlantis and seek to wash away the fires of Hell.

Remember to check out our Best builds for all character classes guide, tier lists, and Diablo Immortal Shadow War guide.