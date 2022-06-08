Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 both set to launch with RICOCHET anti-cheat on day one

Activision’s proprietary RICOCHET anti-cheat system will deploy alongside new releases for the first time in Call of Duty franchise history as both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are set to launch with the software on day one.

After years of game-ruining cheats impacting the hit FPS franchise, and the presence of said hackers only skyrocketing with the release of the free-to-play Warzone, Activision finally looked to remedy the issue in 2021.

A custom anti-cheat system known as RICOCHET was built from the ground up for the CoD series and gradually rolled out at the tail end of last year. From small beginnings in select regions with Warzone to global implementation following Vanguard’s release, the system is now active across the latest titles.

Advertisement

While it’s not quite foolproof yet, as the cheating crisis hasn’t truly been eradicated, and perhaps never will be, RICOCHET isn’t going anywhere.

We now know for certain that the next two major entries in the franchise, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, will launch with the system in effect on day one.

Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 to launch with RICOCHET anti-cheat

In conversation with Dexerto sister site CharlieIntel, Activision confirmed that upon release, both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will include the RICOCHET anti-cheat system.

Rather than a gradual rollout seen with the current Warzone title, this means the next two launches will incorporate the software right away. From the very beginning, cheaters should be less prominent across the vast range of multiplayer experiences.

Advertisement

While Modern Warfare 2 is locked in for an October 28, 2022 launch, it remains unclear when the Warzone follow-up may be available, though various reports point towards an early 2023 release.

Although RICOCHET hasn’t been flawless, many have commended the anti-cheat system at various intervals, even labeling it an “overwhelming success” at times.

We’ve seen everything from enormous ban waves booting 50,000 cheaters at once to hilarious instances where hackers have been singled out and humiliated.

Now, it’s a guarantee the trend of minimizing game-breaking cheats like aimbots and wallhacks will continue in a big way with CoD’s next titles implementing RICOCHET right out of the gate.