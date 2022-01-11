Dr Disrespect claims Warzone devs “lied to us” about RICOCHET anti-cheat

Warzone players were delighted to hear that the long-awaited RICOCHET anti-cheat was coming to the CoD battle royale. But just a matter of weeks later, popular streamer Dr Disrespect has accused the devs of ‘lying to us’ about how it works.

CoD Warzone has been notorious when it comes to cheaters for some time, to the point that some big names left the battle royale. Players had hoped that the implementation of RICOCHET anti-cheat would help the game turn a corner and become a more enjoyable experience.

Despite initially being hailed as a great success, fans soon started noticing that hackers were finding ways back into Warzone lobbies. Even though Activision themselves have begun legal efforts to close down cheat providers online.

Steaming star Dr Disrespect has also noticed the number of cheaters who have managed to work around the anti-cheat system and even accused Raven Software of ‘lying to us’ about how effective the system would be.

During one of Doc’s streams, in a clip posted to Reddit, the YouTube Gaming star was eliminated from Warzone by a player who was clearly cheating. The enemy was able to spot and kill him from a ridiculous distance, with no clear sight of where he was.

Upon watching the killcam, Dr Disrespect launched into a rant where he called out Raven Software and RICOCHET anti-cheat. “They lied to us. RICOCHET f*****g sucks,” he said on stream.

“Get rid of the company, it’s not working. Let’s work with a different solution – right now.”

Doc then went on to speculate about how the anti-cheat system has been put into effect. He questioned whether or not the application is actually banning players or if it is still a manual process like it was before.

“I think what they did…they didn’t build new tech for the game,” he continued. “They didn’t build anything, they put together a 20 person crew – a team if you will – and they called them Team RICOCHET.”

“They’re just doing the same thing, they’re just manually deleting. You know?”

It’s worth noting that Dr Disrespect’s accusations are pure speculation at this point. Raven Software is yet to comment on the increasing number of cheaters players are running into, so we’ll have to wait and see if there are any future announcements on how they will be dealt with.