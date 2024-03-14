Warzone player frustrated by PS5 cheaters entering games despite turning crossplay off

A Warzone player has shared footage of a team running down opponents and killing them with riot shields while using cheats and playing on PlayStation 5.

The problem with cheating in Call of Duty titles like Warzone and Modern Warfare has been well documented by this point. Some cheaters have even found ways to avoid discovery by RICOCHET, Call of Duty’s proprietary anti-cheat software.

As the ways hackers deploy their cheats get more sophisticated, RICOCHET is having a hard time keeping up. Generally, PC players get the brunt of the blame for those using unethical methods to win matches.

However, a player shared footage on Reddit of a group of players using cheats on PS5.

The footage showed the cheaters running at impossible speeds holding riot shields. Then barreling straight into other players, killing them instantly. “How is this even possible?” The OP asked.

“Wait we dealt with this today. I was confused because I was full plated.” Another player experiencing the same situation also replied to the thread.

Most users were in accordance, the cheats were “more than likely” achieved by using a dev kit for the PS5.

One user, with the uncannily apt username Riot_Shielder, gave a detailed breakdown of how cheats can be implemented by console players.

According to their explanation, these players first use a tool on their PCs allowing them to save cheats as one of the games perks. This lets them inject perks like speed or one hit kills to the game’s classes. When they boot their console up again, the classes with the uploaded cheats are available for them.

Activision Hackers are using a PC tool, such as a PS5 dev kit, to implement cheats for consoles in the game.

Players on consoles also “can’t get shadowbanned”. Apparently allowing them to play with the corrupted class for “as long as they want”.

Regardless of the specific method these hackers are using, it seems that even turning off crossplay won’t necessarily stop Warzone players from encountering cheaters.