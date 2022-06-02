Modern Warfare 2 signals Call of Duty’s return to Steam after five years

For the first time since 2017 Call of Duty may be making its triumphant return to Steam with the upcoming release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022).

CoD fans have been able to play on PC over the past few years, but recent titles can only be launched from the Battle.Net launcher. The last CoD titles to appear on Steam were Call of Duty: WWII and Modern Warfare: Remastered in 2017.

News of a potential CoD release to Steam was first hinted at on May 29, as some fans discovered the iconic skull mask of ‘Ghost’ on Steam under the Call of Duty Black Ops 3 page.

Fans have been begging for CoD to be put back on Steam and their prayers may have finally been answered after a recent tweet from Steam.

CoD may be returning to Steam

The reveal date for Modern Warfare 2 has been revealed to be June 8. Call of Duty tweeted a teaser trailer for its upcoming game and Steam had a revealing response to the tweet.

The eyes emoji can only mean one thing and it looks like Call of Duty returning to Steam is all but confirmed at this point.

Modern Warfare 2 is set to be one of the biggest game releases of 2022 so it makes sense for a release on as many launchers and platforms as possible.

We will provide any updates if a Steam release is officially confirmed and when pre-orders go live but the signs are very promising.