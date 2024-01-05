Warzone hacker accidentally exposes cheats after falling victim to new anti-cheat measure

CoD’s newest anti-cheat measure, the ‘Splat’ feature, has gone viral after a Warzone cheater exposed themselves on social media in perhaps the most amusing way yet.

When Warzone first exploded onto the gaming scene, it did so without any form of anti-cheat system in place. Players were left to fend for themselves against hackers until RICOCHET arrived at the tail end of 2021.

The now widespread anti-cheat system has evolved a great deal since then, largely keeping hackers at bay. Though on top of its regular duties, every once in a while, devs use this system to poke some fun at the players caught in its net.

From making Operators invisible to ensuring their guns are absolutely useless, we’ve seen plenty of these hilarious trolls in action over the years. And now, another just joined the list as the ‘Splat’ feature exposed a cheater in perhaps the funniest way yet.

Posting to X (previously known as Twitter) to start the new year, a player simply asked why they were being ‘victimized’ in Warzone. Upon dropping into a match, they were left unable to open their shoot as they plummetted to the ground much faster than usual.

Even after being revived the first time, they instantly died once again after falling barely a few feet from a rooftop to the ground level. Confused as to “[what] happened,” social media quickly let this player know it was simply the RICOCHET anti-cheat system at work.

Around the launch of Modern Warfare 3 (2023), we learned of key upgrades coming to CoD’s anti-cheat system. Though along with them, devs also teased the latest troll, a feature referred to as ‘Splat.’

In action, Splat disables a detected cheater’s parachute. Though that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Once a hacker has been targeted, this system can also change their velocity, making them go from “a bunny hop into a 10,000-foot drop, taking them out instantly.”

Activision RICOCHET drastically improved the health of CoD’s online competition, though hackers still find ways through from time to time.

Hit with a community note on X shortly after the post went viral, readers quickly pointed out the exact reason behind this hilarious death, due to Splat getting involved.

Naturally, this is far from the only cheater exposing themselves in the CoD scene. Just a few days prior, a pro with over $70,000 of prize winnings to their name also revealed their hacks by mistake.