MW3 players demand solutions as cheaters continue to plague matches

MW3’s cheating epidemic has progressively worsened, and players are thinking of ways to combat the cheater plague.

In an attempt to combat cheaters in every mode, Activision revealed Ricochet in 2021, an all-new anti-cheat system.

Two years later, the anti-cheat is seemingly running on fumes, as MW3 and Warzone are both plagued with cheaters galore. It’s gotten to the point where some players can’t tell if others are blatantly cheating or are just good at the game.

After an official update shared that over 23,000 accounts have been banned, MW3 players have taken it upon themselves to brainstorm additional measures to combat cheaters.

CoD players brainstorm ways to counter MW3 cheater issues

After reflecting on the state of MW3, with 23,000 accounts banned since mid-November, MW3 players sat down to think about what could be done to combat cheaters.

“For ranked, they should consider making it only accessible after hitting level 100+ to prevent new accounts from hacking after a ban,” the top comment stated. Similar systems such as this are present in Valorant or Rainbow Six Siege, where it bars players from playing until they’ve hit account prerequisites.

On the other hand, some applauded the anti-cheat appears to be “learning,” barring it’s programmed correctly. Others criticized the removal of toggling cross-play on or off. Aside from that, the conversation devolved into claims of “skill issue” again since player trust is at an all-time low.

On one hand, 23,000 accounts banned feels like a decent start. However, if you factor in MW3’s free access weekend during December, it feels like a mere drop in the sea of cheaters.

While Ricochet evolves quickly, many players feel that MW3 and Warzone’s cheater problem is out of control. Stay tuned as more news comes out and possibly an increase of cheaters banned in-game.