Call of Duty’s RICOCHET anti-cheat bans 50k cheaters in a single day

Call of Duty RICOCHET is already having a huge impact on the cheating population, with the devs revealing that just under 50k accounts were banned in Vanguard & Warzone on December 21 alone.

In recent years, one of the biggest problems in Call of Duty has been the abundance of cheaters and players using third-party software to gain an advantage in their matches.

The issue became so prevalent in Warzone that huge streamers and content creators began leaving the game to play other battle royale titles including Apex Legends & Fortnite.

However, after the devs announced that they’d be releasing the kernel-level RICOCHET anti-cheat alongside the Warzone Pacific, a lot of the community were hopeful that the problem would finally be solved.

Well, since releasing fully on December 15, the anti-cheat seems to have made a huge difference, with the devs even revealing that it banned 50k cheaters in a single day.

RICOCHET anti-cheat bans 50k Warzone & Vanguard cheaters

Just over a week after RICOCHET officially went live, the Call of Duty Twitter page revealed exactly how much of an impact the kernel-level driver was having on the cheating population.

According to the devs, the anti-cheat banned just under 50,000 accounts across Warzone & Vanguard on December 21 alone. So, it’s clear that for the time being, Activision’s new anti-cheat is working as intended.

Although this was expected to be the case at release, it’s safe to say that cheat makers are hard at work attempting to create third-party software that can bypass the driver.

This means to keep Warzone and Vanguard free of hackers, the devs are going to have to constantly update the system, or it won’t be long before CoD is overrun by cheaters again.

However, this is certainly a huge improvement for the community when it comes to the overall gameplay experience, but the question is, how long will it last?