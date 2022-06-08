Five Modern Warfare 2 maps confirmed including F1 Grand Prix racetrack

The first bunch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 maps have been confirmed by Infinity Ward, including a Grand Prix Formula 1 track in Asia and Spanish Museum.

The number of maps each Call of Duty game starts with is always a big talking point.

Vanguard launched with 16 traditional Multiplayer maps after Black Ops: Cold War only initially launched with eight-core 6v6 maps. Eventually, Black Ops Cold War went on to receive 37 total Multiplayer maps, but the perception of the launch can make or break a title.

While the final number of launch maps is not known for MW2, details on the first five have been revealed – across three different bands of map size.

Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer map details

During an early access event, Charlie Intel – a Dexerto sister website – was shown some gameplay footage, and was able to get hands-on with Modern Warfare 2.

Maps have been split into three categories this year, which include: Large Battle Maps, Battle Maps, and Core Maps. How these are used will vary, from Ground War to other MP modes.

Infinity Ward teased two Battle Maps that are essentially improved upon Ground War-style maps that were introduced in Modern Warfare 2019. The first, Sa’id, is an urban combat map that combines the core Multiplayer experience with a sandbox experience akin to what you see in Battlefield.

Sariff Bay was the other teased and it takes place in a fishing village. The Bay embraces the sandbox style of gameplay and is a showcase for the new water and swimming mechanics coming to Modern Warfare 2.

6v6 maps in MW2

Three core 6v6 maps were shown off as well. Museum is a semi-traditional four-lane map set in Spain, Grand Prix takes place in the center of a Formula 1 race track in Asia, and Farm 18 Training Facility is based at an undisclosed location.

Ever since the release of Warzone, Multiplayer seems to have taken a backseat for many players — but it will be interesting to see if Modern Warfare 2 marks a return to form for CoD’s original claim to fame.