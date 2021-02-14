CDL 2021: Stage 1 standings, event schedule, season format, teams & rosters

This is the main central hub for the Call of Duty League’s second season; whether it’s the most recent standings you’re looking for or the full schedule of upcoming events, make sure to check back here for everything CDL 2021.
The Call of Duty League is back with a bang in 2021 and there’s lots of competitive CoD action to look forward to in what should be an intense and exciting season.
Defending champions Dallas Empire look to go back-to-back, but they’ll have to fend off a couple of stacked rivals in Atlanta FaZe and OpTic Chicago, both of whom look to complete the ultimate mission they fell short of last season.
With a whole new season format, lots of familiar faces in new threads, and two massive organizational rebrands, here’s everything you need to know about this CDL season.
CDL Stage 1 & overall 2021 standings
The group standings determine the seeding for the Stage 1 Major while the overall standings decide which teams make it to the Playoffs.
Stage 1 standings
The Stage 1 standings will be available here after the Opening Weekend has concluded.
2021 overall standings
The 2021 overall standings will be available here after the Opening Weekend has concluded.
CDL 2021 season event schedule
There are a total of 21 events in the 2021 season calendar: 15 in-Stage Home Series events, 4 end-of-Stage Majors, and the Playoffs. (Please note that this schedule can change anytime at the discretion of the CDL)
Stage 1: February 11 – March 7
|Event
|Dates
|Location
|Prize Pool
|Week 1: Opening Weekend
|Feb 11-14
|Online (hosted by FaZe)
|N/A
|Week 2
|Feb 18-21
|Online
|N/A
|Week 3
|Feb 25-28
|Online
|N/A
|Stage 2 Major
|Apr 5-11
|Online
|$500,000
Stage 2: March 18 – April 11
|Event
|Dates
|Location
|Prize Pool
|Week 1: Toronto Home Series
|Mar 18-21
|Online (hosted by Ultra)
|N/A
|Week 2
|Mar 25-28
|Online
|N/A
|Week 3: LAG Home Series
|Apr 1-4
|Online (hosted by Guerrillas)
|N/A
|Stage 2 Major
|Apr 5-11
|Online
|$500,000
Stage 3: April 25 – May 16
|Event
|Dates
|Location
|Prize Pool
|Week 1: London Home Series
|Apr 22-25
|Online (hosted by Royal Ravens)
|N/A
|Week 2: Paris Home Series
|Apr 29 – May 2
|Online (hosted by Legion)
|N/A
|Week 3: Dallas Home Series
|May 6-9
|Online (hosted by Empire)
|N/A
|Stage 2 Major
|May 10-16
|Online
|$500,000
Stage 4: May 27 – June 20
|Event
|Dates
|Location
|Prize Pool
|Week 1: Chicago Home Series
|May 27-30
|Online (hosted by OpTic)
|N/A
|Week 2: Florida Home Series
|Jun 3-6
|Online (hosted by Mutineers
|N/A
|Week 3: LAT Home Series
|Jun 10-13
|Online (hosted by Thieves)
|N/A
|Stage 2 Major
|Jun 14-20
|Online
|$500,000
Stage 5: July 1 – 25
|Event
|Dates
|Location
|Prize Pool
|Week 1: Seattle Home Series
|Jul 1-4
|Online (hosted by Surge)
|N/A
|Week 2: NY Home Series
|Jul 8-11
|Online (hosted by Subliners)
|N/A
|Week 3: Minnesota Home Series
|Jul 15-18
|Online (hosted by ROKKR)
|N/A
|Stage 2 Major
|Jul 19-25
|Online
|$500,000
Playoffs/Champs: To Be Announced
- Date: August (exact schedule TBA)
- Location: TBA (rumored to be held offline)
- Prize pool: $2.5 million
CDL 2021 season format: Stages, Majors, Playoffs
There are some major differences between the CDL’s format in 2021 vs last season, so make sure to catch up on all the new information about how it all works.
Stages
- 2021 season is divided into 5 Stages
- Each Stage is composed of three Home Series-style events and one Major
- At the start of each Stage, the 12 teams are drawn into two Groups
- Teams play 5 matches within their group during each Stage
- Each Group win earns 10 CDL Points towards standings
- Standings in each Group determine seeding for Major
- Groups for the next Stage are redrawn after each Major ends
Majors
- One Major at the end of each Stage (5 total)
- Double-elimination bracket – played online
- Seeding for Major is determined by Group standings during the Stage
- 1st place teams start in Winners Round 2
- 2nd & 3rd place teams start in Winners Round 1
- 4th place teams start in Losers R2
- 5th & 6th place teams start in Losers R1
- $500,000 prize pool at each Major:
- 1st: $200,000
- 2nd: $120,000
- 3rd: $80,000
- 4th: $40,000
- 5th-6th: $20,000
- 7th-8th: $10,000
- CDL Points earned at each Major:
- 1st: 75
- 2nd: 60
- 3rd: 50
- 4th: 40
- 5th-6th: 30
- 7th-8th: 20
- 9th-10th: 10
- 11th-12th: 0
Playoffs/Champs
- Top-8 teams in overall CDL Points qualify for postseason play
- $2.5 million prize pool:
- 1st: $1,200,000
- 2nd: $650,000
- 3rd: $300,000
- 4th: $150,000
- 5th-6th: $75,000
- 7th-8th: $25,000
CDL 2021 teams & rosters
Here are the full rosters for all 12 teams competing in the CDL in 2021, including the coaching staff. Keep track of all roster changes and player signings with our Call of Duty League Rostermania hub.
|Team
|Starters
|Substitute(s)
|Coach(es)
|Dallas Empire
|Crimsix
|Shotzzy
|Huke
|iLLeY
|FeLo
|Rambo
|Atlanta FaZe
|Simp
|aBeZy
|Cellium
|Arcitys
|Sibilants
|Crowder, RJ, Easy Mac
|OpTic Chicago
|Scump
|FormaL
|Envoy
|Dashy
|General
|Sender
|Florida Mutineers
|Skyz
|Neptune
|Owakening
|Slacked
|Havok
|Atura
|New York Subliners
|Mack
|Clayster
|Asim
|Diamondcon
|HyDra
|Revan
|London Royal Ravens
|Seany
|Alexx
|Dylan
|Parasite
|Dominate, Afro, Zer0
|ShAnE
|Toronto Ultra
|Bance
|Methodz
|Cammy
|CleanX
|Insight
|MarkyB
|Minnesota RØKKR
|Priestahh
|Attach
|Accuracy
|MajorManiak
|–
|Saintt
|Los Angeles Thieves
|Slasher
|Kenny
|TJHaly
|Temp
|Drazah
|JKap
|Paris Legion
|Skrapz
|Classic
|Aqua
|Fire
|–
|Theory
|Seattle Surge
|Octane
|Gunless
|Loony
|Prestinni
|–
|Nubzy
|Los Angeles Guerrillas
|Vivid
|Assault
|SiLLY
|Apathy
|MentaL, Chino
|Bevils, Ricky, Doug Liebe
CDL 2021 competitive ruleset
All CDL matches are played according to the league’s official competitive ruleset, which determines the map-mode combinations, as well as which weapons, attachments, perks, and items that are restricted from use.
These settings gets adjusted on a regular basis by the league, so for the latest and most up-to-date version, make sure to check the Call of Duty League ruleset page here.
CDL 2021 maps & modes
- Hardpoint: Checkmate, Crossroads, Garrison, Moscow, Raid
- Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Garrison, Miami, Moscow, Raid
- Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid.
