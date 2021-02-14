Logo
Call of Duty

CDL 2021: Stage 1 standings, event schedule, season format, teams & rosters

Published: 14/Feb/2021 22:09

by Albert Petrosyan

Share

Call of Duty League

This is the main central hub for the Call of Duty League’s second season; whether it’s the most recent standings you’re looking for or the full schedule of upcoming events, make sure to check back here for everything CDL 2021.

The Call of Duty League is back with a bang in 2021 and there’s lots of competitive CoD action to look forward to in what should be an intense and exciting season.

Defending champions Dallas Empire look to go back-to-back, but they’ll have to fend off a couple of stacked rivals in Atlanta FaZe and OpTic Chicago, both of whom look to complete the ultimate mission they fell short of last season.

With a whole new season format, lots of familiar faces in new threads, and two massive organizational rebrands, here’s everything you need to know about this CDL season.

Jump to Section

 

CDL Stage 1 & overall 2021 standings

The group standings determine the seeding for the Stage 1 Major while the overall standings decide which teams make it to the Playoffs.

Stage 1 standings

The Stage 1 standings will be available here after the Opening Weekend has concluded.

2021 overall standings

The 2021 overall standings will be available here after the Opening Weekend has concluded.

 

CDL 2021 season event schedule

There are a total of 21 events in the 2021 season calendar: 15 in-Stage Home Series events, 4 end-of-Stage Majors, and the Playoffs. (Please note that this schedule can change anytime at the discretion of the CDL)

Stage 1: February 11 – March 7

Event Dates Location Prize Pool
Week 1: Opening Weekend Feb 11-14 Online (hosted by FaZe) N/A
Week 2 Feb 18-21 Online N/A
Week 3 Feb 25-28 Online N/A
Stage 2 Major Apr 5-11 Online $500,000

Stage 2: March 18 – April 11

Event Dates Location Prize Pool
Week 1: Toronto Home Series Mar 18-21 Online (hosted by Ultra) N/A
Week 2 Mar 25-28 Online N/A
Week 3: LAG Home Series Apr 1-4 Online (hosted by Guerrillas) N/A
Stage 2 Major Apr 5-11 Online $500,000

Stage 3: April 25 – May 16

Event Dates Location Prize Pool
Week 1: London Home Series Apr 22-25 Online (hosted by Royal Ravens) N/A
Week 2: Paris Home Series Apr 29 – May 2 Online (hosted by Legion) N/A
Week 3: Dallas Home Series May 6-9 Online (hosted by Empire) N/A
Stage 2 Major May 10-16 Online $500,000

Stage 4: May 27 – June 20

Event Dates Location Prize Pool
Week 1: Chicago Home Series May 27-30 Online (hosted by OpTic) N/A
Week 2: Florida Home Series Jun 3-6 Online (hosted by Mutineers N/A
Week 3: LAT Home Series Jun 10-13 Online (hosted by Thieves) N/A
Stage 2 Major Jun 14-20 Online $500,000

Stage 5: July 1 – 25

Event Dates Location Prize Pool
Week 1: Seattle Home Series Jul 1-4 Online (hosted by Surge) N/A
Week 2: NY Home Series Jul 8-11 Online (hosted by Subliners) N/A
Week 3: Minnesota Home Series Jul 15-18 Online (hosted by ROKKR) N/A
Stage 2 Major Jul 19-25 Online $500,000

Playoffs/Champs: To Be Announced

  • Date: August (exact schedule TBA)
  • Location: TBA (rumored to be held offline)
  • Prize pool: $2.5 million
CDL 2020 Champs ring.
CDL
Who will be crowned CDL champions in 2021?

CDL 2021 season format: Stages, Majors, Playoffs

There are some major differences between the CDL’s format in 2021 vs last season, so make sure to catch up on all the new information about how it all works.

Stages

  • 2021 season is divided into 5 Stages
  • Each Stage is composed of three Home Series-style events and one Major
  • At the start of each Stage, the 12 teams are drawn into two Groups
    • Teams play 5 matches within their group during each Stage
    • Each Group win earns 10 CDL Points towards standings
  • Standings in each Group determine seeding for Major
  • Groups for the next Stage are redrawn after each Major ends

Majors

  • One Major at the end of each Stage (5 total)
  • Double-elimination bracket – played online
  • Seeding for Major is determined by Group standings during the Stage
    • 1st place teams start in Winners Round 2
    • 2nd & 3rd place teams start in Winners Round 1
    • 4th place teams start in Losers R2
    • 5th & 6th place teams start in Losers R1
  • $500,000 prize pool at each Major:
    • 1st: $200,000
    • 2nd: $120,000
    • 3rd: $80,000
    • 4th: $40,000
    • 5th-6th: $20,000
    • 7th-8th: $10,000
  • CDL Points earned at each Major:
    • 1st: 75
    • 2nd: 60
    • 3rd: 50
    • 4th: 40
    • 5th-6th: 30
    • 7th-8th: 20
    • 9th-10th: 10
    • 11th-12th: 0
CDL 2021 Major format.
CDL
Seeding for the CDL 2021 Majors will be determined by that Stage’s group standings.

Playoffs/Champs

  • Top-8 teams in overall CDL Points qualify for postseason play
  • $2.5 million prize pool:
    • 1st: $1,200,000
    • 2nd: $650,000
    • 3rd: $300,000
    • 4th: $150,000
    • 5th-6th: $75,000
    • 7th-8th: $25,000

 

CDL 2021 teams & rosters

Here are the full rosters for all 12 teams competing in the CDL in 2021, including the coaching staff. Keep track of all roster changes and player signings with our Call of Duty League Rostermania hub.

Team Starters
 Substitute(s) Coach(es)
Dallas Empire Crimsix Shotzzy Huke iLLeY FeLo Rambo
Atlanta FaZe Simp aBeZy Cellium Arcitys Sibilants Crowder, RJ, Easy Mac
OpTic Chicago Scump FormaL Envoy Dashy General Sender
Florida Mutineers Skyz Neptune Owakening Slacked Havok Atura
New York Subliners Mack Clayster Asim Diamondcon HyDra Revan
London Royal Ravens Seany Alexx Dylan Parasite Dominate, Afro, Zer0 ShAnE
Toronto Ultra Bance Methodz Cammy CleanX Insight MarkyB
Minnesota RØKKR Priestahh Attach Accuracy MajorManiak Saintt
Los Angeles Thieves Slasher Kenny TJHaly Temp Drazah JKap
Paris Legion Skrapz Classic Aqua Fire Theory
Seattle Surge Octane Gunless Loony Prestinni Nubzy
Los Angeles Guerrillas Vivid Assault SiLLY Apathy MentaL, Chino Bevils, Ricky, Doug Liebe

 

CDL 2021 competitive ruleset

All CDL matches are played according to the league’s official competitive ruleset, which determines the map-mode combinations, as well as which weapons, attachments, perks, and items that are restricted from use.

These settings gets adjusted on a regular basis by the league, so for the latest and most up-to-date version, make sure to check the Call of Duty League ruleset page here.

CDL 2021 maps & modes

  • Hardpoint: Checkmate, Crossroads, Garrison, Moscow, Raid
  • Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Garrison, Miami, Moscow, Raid
  • Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid.

That’s everything you need to know about the 2021 CDL season. For all CoD League news, updates, and event coverage, make sure to follow us on Twitter, @DexertoIntel.

Call of Duty

Dr Disrespect calls for self-revive to be removed from Warzone

Published: 14/Feb/2021 19:35

by Julian Young
Dr Disrespect YouTube Warzone After Game Lobby With Warzone Logo
YouTube / DrDisRespect

Share

Dr Disrespect Warzone

After Dr Disrespect and fellow Warzone streamer ZLaner suffered a close defeat to a team using self-revive kits, the popular content creator called for the item to be removed from the battle royale — with duos being the only potential exception.

One of the most entertaining aspects of Call of Duty: Warzone is the ability for players to grab unique loadouts and gear that fit their playstyle. One specific item that every veteran Warzone player wants to have in their inventory is a self-revive kit.

A well-timed self-revive can be the difference between winning or losing an intense game on Verdansk. However, for players on the other end of the stick — who might feel they’ve been robbed of a win they rightfully deserve — these powerful items can be downright annoying.

In a Duos vs. Trios stream on February 12, the “Two-Time” voiced his complaints about the self-revive mechanic after he and his teammate were robbed of a win by a team of players that used self-revive kits to sneak out a victory against the dynamic duo.

Dr Disrespect ZLaner Warzone Self Revive
YouTube / DrDisRespect
Dr Disrespect’s Warzone duo ZLaner found himself on the losing end of a self-revive, which spurred the Two-Time’s criticism of the mechanic.

After being eliminated by a player he thought had been killed, ZLaner confirmed he had fallen victim to a self-revived opponent. “They all have self[-revive], f**king every one of them,” the Facebook Gaming streamer remarked, then added on sarcastically: “It’s a great addition to the game.”

The Two-Time immediately picked up on ZLaner’s frustration, and agreed “Self-revive man . . . It’s just unbelievable.” After thinking for a moment, the Doc explained how he thinks these items should be handled in Warzone: “First off, I think they should take self-revive out of solos, number one.”

“Number two, out of all the modes I think they only keep them in duos. That’s the only one,” the Doc confirmed. He and ZLaner both agreed it would be nice to see self-revives removed from trios and quads as well, so duos appears to be the only playlist where the Doc thinks it might be worth keeping.

(Comments begin at 6:32:22 for mobile users.)

Warzone’s self-revive mechanic has been present in the game since its release, and can even be found in other BRs like Apex Legends (although in Respawn’s title, obtaining a Gold Knockdown Shield is admittedly more difficult than simply picking up a self-revive at buy station in Warzone).

Dr Disrespect is far from the first streamer to voice his frustrations with allowing players to self-revive in a BR. In the Apex scene, content creator Shivam ‘ShivFPS’ Patel went viral when he blasted the self-revive mechanic in Apex for ruining the integrity of competitive tournaments. (The Gold Knockdown Shield has since been removed from Apex Legends Global Series tournaments.)

It remains to be seen whether or not Activision and Raven Software will change the self-revive mechanic in Warzone. They have faced their fair share of complaints from the game’s community regarding the item, so it’s quite possible players could see it tweaked in a future patch or update.