$500K CDL Stage 3 Major: Stream, bracket, schedule, results, placements

With the Call of Duty League now past its midway point of the 2021 season, it’s time for the $500,000 Stage Three Major! Watch and follow all of the action live with the official stream, live bracket, results, updated placements, and more.

CDL Stage 3 Major takes place online, May 13-16.

Massive FaZe vs Empire matchup in the very first round.

OpTic starts in Losers Bracket for first time this season.

JUMP TO SECTION:

The electrifying 2021 CoD League season has arrived at its third $500,000 Major, with this one deciding who will be crowned champions of Stage 3. Tons of valuable CDL Points are on the line as all 12 teams will look to improve their positioning in the standings ahead of the upcoming Playoffs.

By virtue of winning their groups, Ultra and Subliners start in the second round of the Winners Bracket, meaning we’re getting a huge FaZe vs Empire match in the first round. As for the Losers Bracket, a tough test awaits in the shape of OpTic, who failed to make the Winners Bracket for the first time this year.

Advertisement

CDL Stage 3 Major stream

This event will be broadcast live on the Call of Duty League’s official YouTube channel. We’ll include each day’s stream here once they become available.

CDL Stage 3 Major bracket

Where teams start in the bracket is determined by their final position in the Stage 3 Group standings.

CDL Stage 2 Major schedule

The CDL has changed things up for the Stage 3 Major, opting to condense it to four days instead of five, meaning that there are more matches on each day.

DAY 1 – THURSDAY, MAY 13

Round Match PDT EDT BST AEST (May 14) Losers R1 Legion vs Royal Ravens 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM Losers R1 Surge vs Guerrillas 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM Winners R1 Empire vs FaZe 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM Winners R1 Thieves vs Mutineers 4:30 PM 7:30 PM 12:30 AM 9:30 AM

DAY 2 – FRIDAY, MAY 14

Round Match PDT EDT BST AEST (May 15) Losers R2 RØKKR vs TBD 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM Losers R2 OpTic vs TBD 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM Winners R2 Ultra vs TBD 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM Winners R2 Subliners vs TBD 4:30 PM 7:30 PM 12:30 AM 9:30 AM

DAY 3 – SATURDAY, MAY 15

Round Match PDT EDT BST AEST (May 16) Losers R3 TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM 3:30 AM Losers R3 TBD vs TBD 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM Losers R4 TBD vs TBD 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM Losers R4 TBD vs TBD 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM Winners Final TBD vs TBD 4:30 PM 7:30 PM 12:30 AM 9:30 AM

DAY 4 – SUNDAY, MAY 16

Round Match PDT EDT BST AEST (May 17) Losers R5 TBD vs TBD 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM Losers Final TBD vs TBD 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM Grand Final TBD vs TBD 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM

CDL Stage 3 Major prize breakdown

The $500,000 prize pool will be divided between the top-eight teams, meaning those who finish between 9th-12th will not get any prize money.

Advertisement

Placement Team Prize ($USD) CDL Points 1 $200,000 75 2 $120,000 60 3 $80,000 50 4 $40,000 40 5-6 $20,000 30 $20,000 30 7-8 $10,000 20 $10,000 20 9-10 $0 10 $0 10 11-12 $0 0 $0 0

CDL Stage 3 Major format & info

Location: Online Prize pool: $500,000 (see prize pool section below for breakdown) Format: Double-elimination bracket Seeding determined by Stage 3 standings: 1st place teams start in Winners Round 2 2nd & 3rd place teams start in Winners Round 1 4th place teams start in Losers R2 5th & 6th place teams start in Losers R1 CDL Points: Based on placement (see placements section below for breakdown) Maps & Modes: Hardpoint: Apocalypse, Checkmate, Garrison, Moscow, Raid Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Express, Miami, Moscow, Raid Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid Series are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)



CDL Stage 3 Major teams & rosters

As of now, there have been no roster changes between the Dallas Home Series and this tournament.

Note: Starting lineups are not confirmed until the start of each match.

Team Roster Atlanta FaZe Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys Dallas Empire Crimsix, Shotzzy, FeLo, iLLeY Florida Mutineers Skyz, Owakening, Havok, Neptune London Royal Ravens Zed, Zaptius, Seany, PaulEhx Los Angeles Guerrillas SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Cheen Los Angeles Thieves Kenny, Drazah, Huke, Venom Minnesota RØKKR Accuracy, Attach, Priestahh, Standy New York Subliners Clayster, Asim, HyDra, Mack OpTic Chicago Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy Paris Legion AquA, Classic, Temp, Skrapz Seattle Surge Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Decemate Toronto Ultra Bance, Cammy, CleanX, Insight

For more information about the current Call of Duty League season, make sure to visit our CDL 2021 hub, where you’ll find a full schedule of all events, a breakdown of the season format, and more.