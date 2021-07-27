CDL 2021 Stage 5 Major: schedule, rosters, format

The final event of the CDL’s 2021 regular season is upon us: the Stage 5 Major. Back on LAN, all 12 teams are vying for big money — professional Call of Duty is in tournament form, so here’s everything you need to stay on top of the action.
- Subliners vs Guerrillas in LR1.
- Angry FaZe meet the ROKKR.
- Red-hot Thieves take on Ultra.
After this weekend, four CDL teams hit the offseason. It’s the last chance for the Surge, Guerrillas, Legion, and Royal Ravens to secure some CDL prize money — so this Major’s $500K is more coveted than ever.
As for the top eight, everyone is hungry for cash and better seeding in the $2.5 million 2021 Champs. Added spice? FaZe and OpTic are still angry about losses, while the Subliners look to put roster drama behind them.
Next week in CDL 2021: the Stage 5 Major.
LAN, $500K, and a last chance for the bottom-4 teams to secure some bread 💰 pic.twitter.com/GOqUpRdeYb
— DEXERTO Call of Duty Esports News (@DexertoIntel) July 26, 2021
CDL Stage 5 Major official stream
The CDL Stage 5 Major will be streamed exclusively on the Call of Duty League’s YouTube channel, just as every event has been.
We will embed that stream here when it becomes available closer to the first day of action.
CDL Stage 5 Major full schedule
DAY 1 – THURSDAY, JULY 29
|Round
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (July 30)
|LR1
|Legion vs Surge
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|LR1
|Guerrillas vs Subliners
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
|WR1
|ROKKR vs FaZe
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|11:00 PM
|8:00 AM
|WR1
|Thieves vs Ultra
|4:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|12:30 AM (July 30)
|9:30 AM
DAY 2 — FRIDAY, JULY 30
|Round
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (July 31)
|LR2
|TBD vs Royal Ravens
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|LR2
|TBD vs Mutineers
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
|WR2
|TBD vs Empire
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|11:00 PM
|8:00 AM
|WR2
|TBD vs OpTic
|4:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|12:30 AM (July 31)
|9:30 AM
DAY 3 — SATURDAY, JULY 31
|Round
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (August 1)
|LR3
|TBD vs TBD
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|LR3
|TBD vs TBD
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
|LR4
|TBD vs TBD
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|11:00 PM
|8:00 AM
|LR4
|TBD vs TBD
|4:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|12:30 AM (Aug. 1)
|9:30 AM
|Winners Finals
|TBD vs TBD
|6:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|2:00 AM (Aug. 1)
|11:00 AM
DAY 4 — SUNDAY, AUGUST 1
|Round
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (August 2)
|LR5
|TBD vs TBD
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|Losers Finals
|TBD vs TBD
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
|Grand Finals
|TBD vs TBD
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|11:00 PM
|8:00 AM
Watch now: CDL Seattle Highlights | Top 10 Call of Duty League Plays
CDL Stage 5 Major placement & prizing
|Place
|Team
|Prize
|CDL Points
|1
|TBD
|$200,000
|75
|2
|TBD
|$120,000
|60
|3
|TBD
|$80,000
|50
|4
|TBD
|$40,000
|40
|5-6
|TBD
|$20,000
|30
|TBD
|$20,000
|30
|7-8
|TBD
|$10,000
|20
|TBD
|$10,000
|20
|9-10
|TBD
|—
|10
|TBD
|—
|10
|11-12
|TBD
|—
|—
|TBD
|—
|—
CDL Stage 5 Major format & details
- Location: Arlington
- Prize pool: $500,000
- Format: Double-elimination bracket
- Seeding determined by Stage 3 standings:
- 1st place teams start in Winners Round 2
- 2nd & 3rd place teams start in Winners Round 1
- 4th place teams start in Losers R2
- 5th & 6th place teams start in Losers R1
- CDL Points: Based on placement (see placements section above for breakdown)
- Series are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)
- Grand finals is best-of-nine (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D, Control, S&D, Hardpoint, S&D)
- Maps & Modes:
- Hardpoint: Apocalypse, Checkmate, Garrison, Moscow, Raid
- Search & Destroy: Standoff, Express, Miami, Moscow, Raid
- Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid
Watch now: Is Everyone AFRAID of “SCARY” Dallas Empire? CDL Review
CDL Stage 5 Major teams & lineups
Clay is still on a break and, with rumors he may be disgruntled due to a shattered trade, the new-look Subliners should come into the loser’s bracket with a chip on their shoulder. Past that, most rosters look about the same as they did in Stage 5 — but with some extra, financial incentives.
|Team
|Roster
|Atlanta FaZe
|Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys
|Dallas Empire
|Crimsix, Shotzzy, Vivid, iLLeY
|Florida Mutineers
|Skyz, Owakening, Havok, Neptune
|London Royal Ravens
|Afro, Alexx, Seany, PaulEhx
|Los Angeles Guerrillas
|SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, MentaL
|Los Angeles Thieves
|Kenny, SlasheR, Drazah, John
|Minnesota RØKKR
|MajorManiak, Attach, Priestahh, Standy
|New York Subliners
|Asim, DiamondCon, HyDra, Mack
|OpTic Chicago
|Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy
|Paris Legion
|AquA, Zaptius, Temp, Skrapz
|Seattle Surge
|Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Classic
|Toronto Ultra
|Bance, Cammy, CleanX, Insight
Check out our CDL 2021 Season hub for everything you need to know about this season, including a full event schedule, the latest standings, and more.