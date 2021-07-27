CDL 2021 Stage 5 Major: schedule, rosters, format

The final event of the CDL’s 2021 regular season is upon us: the Stage 5 Major. Back on LAN, all 12 teams are vying for big money — professional Call of Duty is in tournament form, so here’s everything you need to stay on top of the action.

After this weekend, four CDL teams hit the offseason. It’s the last chance for the Surge, Guerrillas, Legion, and Royal Ravens to secure some CDL prize money — so this Major’s $500K is more coveted than ever.

As for the top eight, everyone is hungry for cash and better seeding in the $2.5 million 2021 Champs. Added spice? FaZe and OpTic are still angry about losses, while the Subliners look to put roster drama behind them.

CDL Stage 5 Major official stream

The CDL Stage 5 Major will be streamed exclusively on the Call of Duty League’s YouTube channel, just as every event has been.

We will embed that stream here when it becomes available closer to the first day of action.

CDL Stage 5 Major full schedule

DAY 1 – THURSDAY, JULY 29

Round Match PDT EDT BST AEST (July 30) LR1 Legion vs Surge 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM LR1 Guerrillas vs Subliners 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM WR1 ROKKR vs FaZe 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM WR1 Thieves vs Ultra 4:30 PM 7:30 PM 12:30 AM (July 30) 9:30 AM

DAY 2 — FRIDAY, JULY 30

Round Match PDT EDT BST AEST (July 31) LR2 TBD vs Royal Ravens 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM LR2 TBD vs Mutineers 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM WR2 TBD vs Empire 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM WR2 TBD vs OpTic 4:30 PM 7:30 PM 12:30 AM (July 31) 9:30 AM

DAY 3 — SATURDAY, JULY 31

Round Match PDT EDT BST AEST (August 1) LR3 TBD vs TBD 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM LR3 TBD vs TBD 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM LR4 TBD vs TBD 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM LR4 TBD vs TBD 4:30 PM 7:30 PM 12:30 AM (Aug. 1) 9:30 AM Winners Finals TBD vs TBD 6:00 PM 9:00 PM 2:00 AM (Aug. 1) 11:00 AM

DAY 4 — SUNDAY, AUGUST 1

Round Match PDT EDT BST AEST (August 2) LR5 TBD vs TBD 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM Losers Finals TBD vs TBD 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM Grand Finals TBD vs TBD 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM

CDL Stage 5 Major placement & prizing

Place Team Prize CDL Points 1 TBD $200,000 75 2 TBD $120,000 60 3 TBD $80,000 50 4 TBD $40,000 40 5-6 TBD $20,000 30 TBD $20,000 30 7-8 TBD $10,000 20 TBD $10,000 20 9-10 TBD — 10 TBD — 10 11-12 TBD — — TBD — —

CDL Stage 5 Major format & details

Location: Arlington

Prize pool: $500,000

Format: Double-elimination bracket

Seeding determined by Stage 3 standings: 1st place teams start in Winners Round 2 2nd & 3rd place teams start in Winners Round 1 4th place teams start in Losers R2 5th & 6th place teams start in Losers R1

CDL Points: Based on placement (see placements section above for breakdown)

Series are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)

Grand finals is best-of-nine (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D, Control, S&D, Hardpoint, S&D)

Maps & Modes: Hardpoint: Apocalypse, Checkmate, Garrison, Moscow, Raid Search & Destroy: Standoff, Express, Miami, Moscow, Raid Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid



CDL Stage 5 Major teams & lineups

Clay is still on a break and, with rumors he may be disgruntled due to a shattered trade, the new-look Subliners should come into the loser’s bracket with a chip on their shoulder. Past that, most rosters look about the same as they did in Stage 5 — but with some extra, financial incentives.

Team Roster Atlanta FaZe Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys Dallas Empire Crimsix, Shotzzy, Vivid, iLLeY Florida Mutineers Skyz, Owakening, Havok, Neptune London Royal Ravens Afro, Alexx, Seany, PaulEhx Los Angeles Guerrillas SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, MentaL Los Angeles Thieves Kenny, SlasheR, Drazah, John Minnesota RØKKR MajorManiak, Attach, Priestahh, Standy New York Subliners Asim, DiamondCon, HyDra, Mack OpTic Chicago Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy Paris Legion AquA, Zaptius, Temp, Skrapz Seattle Surge Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Classic Toronto Ultra Bance, Cammy, CleanX, Insight

Check out our CDL 2021 Season hub for everything you need to know about this season, including a full event schedule, the latest standings, and more.