 CDL 2021 Stage 5 Major: schedule, rosters, format - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

CDL 2021 Stage 5 Major: schedule, rosters, format

Published: 27/Jul/2021 22:17

by Theo Salaun
cdl stage 5 major header
Dexerto / Call of Duty League

Share

Call of Duty League

The final event of the CDL’s 2021 regular season is upon us: the Stage 5 Major. Back on LAN, all 12 teams are vying for big money — professional Call of Duty is in tournament form, so here’s everything you need to stay on top of the action.

  • Subliners vs Guerrillas in LR1.
  • Angry FaZe meet the ROKKR.
  • Red-hot Thieves take on Ultra.

After this weekend, four CDL teams hit the offseason. It’s the last chance for the Surge, Guerrillas, Legion, and Royal Ravens to secure some CDL prize money — so this Major’s $500K is more coveted than ever.

As for the top eight, everyone is hungry for cash and better seeding in the $2.5 million 2021 Champs. Added spice? FaZe and OpTic are still angry about losses, while the Subliners look to put roster drama behind them.

Advertisement

CDL Stage 5 Major official stream

The CDL Stage 5 Major will be streamed exclusively on the Call of Duty League’s YouTube channel, just as every event has been.

We will embed that stream here when it becomes available closer to the first day of action.

CDL Stage 5 Major full schedule

DAY 1 – THURSDAY, JULY 29

Round Match PDT EDT BST AEST (July 30)
LR1 Legion vs Surge 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM
LR1 Guerrillas vs Subliners 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM
WR1 ROKKR vs FaZe 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM
WR1 Thieves vs Ultra 4:30 PM 7:30 PM 12:30 AM (July 30) 9:30 AM

DAY 2 — FRIDAY, JULY 30

Round Match PDT EDT BST AEST (July 31)
LR2 TBD vs Royal Ravens 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM
LR2 TBD vs Mutineers 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM
WR2 TBD vs Empire 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM
WR2 TBD vs OpTic 4:30 PM 7:30 PM 12:30 AM (July 31) 9:30 AM

DAY 3 — SATURDAY, JULY 31

Round Match PDT EDT BST AEST (August 1)
LR3 TBD vs TBD 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM
LR3 TBD vs TBD 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM
LR4 TBD vs TBD 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM
LR4 TBD vs TBD 4:30 PM 7:30 PM 12:30 AM (Aug. 1) 9:30 AM
Winners Finals TBD vs TBD 6:00 PM 9:00 PM 2:00 AM (Aug. 1) 11:00 AM

DAY 4 — SUNDAY, AUGUST 1

Round Match PDT EDT BST AEST (August 2)
LR5 TBD vs TBD 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM
Losers Finals TBD vs TBD 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM
Grand Finals TBD vs TBD 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM

Watch now: CDL Seattle Highlights | Top 10 Call of Duty League Plays

CDL Stage 5 Major placement & prizing

Place Team Prize CDL Points
1 TBD $200,000 75
2 TBD $120,000 60
3 TBD $80,000 50
4 TBD $40,000 40
5-6 TBD $20,000 30
TBD $20,000 30
7-8 TBD $10,000 20
TBD $10,000 20
9-10 TBD 10
TBD 10
11-12 TBD
TBD

CDL Stage 5 Major format & details

  • Location: Arlington
  • Prize pool: $500,000
  • Format: Double-elimination bracket
  • Seeding determined by Stage 3 standings:
    • 1st place teams start in Winners Round 2
    • 2nd & 3rd place teams start in Winners Round 1
    • 4th place teams start in Losers R2
    • 5th & 6th place teams start in Losers R1
  • CDL Points: Based on placement (see placements section above for breakdown)
  • Series are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)
  • Grand finals is best-of-nine (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D, Control, S&D, Hardpoint, S&D)
  • Maps & Modes:
    • Hardpoint: Apocalypse, Checkmate, Garrison, Moscow, Raid
    • Search & Destroy: Standoff, Express, Miami, Moscow, Raid
    • Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid

Watch now: Is Everyone AFRAID of “SCARY” Dallas Empire? CDL Review

CDL Stage 5 Major teams & lineups

Clay is still on a break and, with rumors he may be disgruntled due to a shattered trade, the new-look Subliners should come into the loser’s bracket with a chip on their shoulder. Past that, most rosters look about the same as they did in Stage 5 — but with some extra, financial incentives.

Advertisement

Team Roster
Atlanta FaZe Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys
Dallas Empire Crimsix, Shotzzy, Vivid, iLLeY
Florida Mutineers Skyz, Owakening, Havok, Neptune
London Royal Ravens Afro, Alexx, Seany, PaulEhx
Los Angeles Guerrillas SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, MentaL
Los Angeles Thieves Kenny, SlasheR, Drazah, John
Minnesota RØKKR MajorManiak, Attach, Priestahh, Standy
New York Subliners Asim, DiamondCon, HyDra, Mack
OpTic Chicago Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy
Paris Legion AquA, Zaptius, Temp, Skrapz
Seattle Surge Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Classic
Toronto Ultra Bance, Cammy, CleanX, Insight

 

Check out our CDL 2021 Season hub for everything you need to know about this season, including a full event schedule, the latest standings, and more.

Advertisement
Advertisement