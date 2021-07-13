CDL 2021 Minnesota Home Series: schedule, rosters, format

Stage 5, Week 2 is here as the CDL 2021 season pushes toward CoD Champs. With the leaderboard moving, rosters locking, and only eight teams making it to the postseason — things are getting real spicy in the Call of Duty League.
- FaZe test John’s undefeated CDL start.
- Improved OpTic meet dominant FaZe.
- ROKKR vs Empire to cap off Home Series.
This isn’t your typical Call of Duty season. Only eight teams make it to CDL Champs in 2021 and that means four squads are missing out on the chance to fight over $2.5 million. But there’s still $500,000 available at the Stage 5 Major and placement points to earn for seeding at Champs.
While no one can touch FaZe for the first seed, their lead over No. 2 is greater than the difference in CDL Points between No. 2 and No. 8. With just forty points separating four of the top five teams, there’s a lot on the line in each week of Stage 5.
Advertisement
CDL Minnesota Home Series official stream
The CDL Minnesota Home Series will be streamed exclusively on the Call of Duty League’s YouTube channel, just as every event has been.
Dexerto will embed that stream here when it becomes available closer to the first day of action.
CDL Minnesota Home Series full schedule
DAY 1 – THURSDAY, JULY 15
|Group
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (July 16)
|B
|Guerrillas vs Ultra
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|B
|Surge vs ROKKR
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
DAY 2 — FRIDAY, JULY 16
|Group
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (July 17)
|B
|Mutineers vs Empire
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|A
|Thieves vs FaZe
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
DAY 3 — FRIDAY, JULY 17
|Group
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (July 18)
|A
|Royal Ravens vs Subliners
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|B
|Guerrillas vs Mutineers
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
|B
|Surge vs Ultra
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|11:00 PM
|8:00 AM
DAY 4 — FRIDAY, JULY 18
|Group
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (July 19)
|A
|Legion vs Thieves
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|A
|OpTic vs FaZe
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
|B
|ROKKR vs Empire
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|11:00 PM
|8:00 AM
Watch now: The ULTIMATE OpTic… Problem SOLVED? CDL Review
CDL Minnesota Home Series format & details
- Location: Online
- Prize Pool: N/A
- CDL Points: 10 per win
- Maps & Modes:
- Hardpoint: Apocalypse, Checkmate, Garrison, Moscow, Raid
- Search & Destroy: Standoff, Express, Miami, Moscow, Raid
- Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid
- Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)
Watch now: CDL New York Highlights | Top 10 Call of Duty League Plays
CDL Minnesota Home Series teams & lineups
It feels like this is the first week this entire CDL season that hasn’t had any roster moves, but there are still some intriguing players and situations to keep an eye on.
Advertisement
In John’s debut weekend, the Thieves looked their best in months — going 2-0 and raising expectations.
As for the home team, the ROKKR’s Priestahh slayed out in Stage 5, Week 1, so fans will be curious to see if he and Minnesota can keep that momentum going.
GROUP A
|Team (Record coming in)
|Lineup
|Atlanta FaZe (32-4)
|Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys
|OpTic Chicago (22-15)
|Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy
|New York Subliners (21-14)
|Clayster, Asim, Mack, HyDra
|Los Angeles Thieves (16-17)
|Kenny, SlasheR, John, Drazah
|Paris Legion (7-19)
|AquA, Skrapz, Temp, Zaptius
|London Royal Ravens (7-21)
|Seany, Alexx, Afro, PaulEhx
GROUP B
|Team (Record coming in)
|Lineup
|Dallas Empire (22-15)
|Crimsix, Shotzzy, Vivid, iLLeY
|Toronto Ultra (23-14)
|Insight, Bance, Cammy, CleanX
|Minnesota ROKKR (14-16)
|MajorManiak, Attach, Priestahh, Standy
|Florida Mutineers (15-16)
|Skyz, Owakening, Havok, Neptune
|Los Angeles Guerrillas (8-22)
|SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, MentaL
|Seattle Surge (7-21)
|Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Classic
Check out our CDL 2021 Season hub for everything you need to know about this season, including a full event schedule, the latest standings, and more.