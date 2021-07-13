CDL 2021 Minnesota Home Series: schedule, rosters, format

Stage 5, Week 2 is here as the CDL 2021 season pushes toward CoD Champs. With the leaderboard moving, rosters locking, and only eight teams making it to the postseason — things are getting real spicy in the Call of Duty League.

FaZe test John’s undefeated CDL start.

Improved OpTic meet dominant FaZe.

ROKKR vs Empire to cap off Home Series.

This isn’t your typical Call of Duty season. Only eight teams make it to CDL Champs in 2021 and that means four squads are missing out on the chance to fight over $2.5 million. But there’s still $500,000 available at the Stage 5 Major and placement points to earn for seeding at Champs.

While no one can touch FaZe for the first seed, their lead over No. 2 is greater than the difference in CDL Points between No. 2 and No. 8. With just forty points separating four of the top five teams, there’s a lot on the line in each week of Stage 5.

CDL Minnesota Home Series official stream

The CDL Minnesota Home Series will be streamed exclusively on the Call of Duty League’s YouTube channel, just as every event has been.

Dexerto will embed that stream here when it becomes available closer to the first day of action.

CDL Minnesota Home Series full schedule

DAY 1 – THURSDAY, JULY 15

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (July 16) B Guerrillas vs Ultra 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM B Surge vs ROKKR 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM

DAY 2 — FRIDAY, JULY 16

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (July 17) B Mutineers vs Empire 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM A Thieves vs FaZe 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM

DAY 3 — FRIDAY, JULY 17

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (July 18) A Royal Ravens vs Subliners 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM B Guerrillas vs Mutineers 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM B Surge vs Ultra 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM

DAY 4 — FRIDAY, JULY 18

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (July 19) A Legion vs Thieves 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM A OpTic vs FaZe 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM B ROKKR vs Empire 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM

CDL Minnesota Home Series format & details

Location: Online

Prize Pool: N/A

CDL Points: 10 per win

Maps & Modes: Hardpoint: Apocalypse, Checkmate, Garrison, Moscow, Raid Search & Destroy: Standoff, Express, Miami, Moscow, Raid Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid

Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)

CDL Minnesota Home Series teams & lineups

It feels like this is the first week this entire CDL season that hasn’t had any roster moves, but there are still some intriguing players and situations to keep an eye on.

In John’s debut weekend, the Thieves looked their best in months — going 2-0 and raising expectations.

As for the home team, the ROKKR’s Priestahh slayed out in Stage 5, Week 1, so fans will be curious to see if he and Minnesota can keep that momentum going.

GROUP A

Team (Record coming in) Lineup Atlanta FaZe (32-4) Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys OpTic Chicago (22-15) Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy New York Subliners (21-14) Clayster, Asim, Mack, HyDra Los Angeles Thieves (16-17) Kenny, SlasheR, John, Drazah Paris Legion (7-19) AquA, Skrapz, Temp, Zaptius London Royal Ravens (7-21) Seany, Alexx, Afro, PaulEhx

GROUP B

Team (Record coming in) Lineup Dallas Empire (22-15) Crimsix, Shotzzy, Vivid, iLLeY Toronto Ultra (23-14) Insight, Bance, Cammy, CleanX Minnesota ROKKR (14-16) MajorManiak, Attach, Priestahh, Standy Florida Mutineers (15-16) Skyz, Owakening, Havok, Neptune Los Angeles Guerrillas (8-22) SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, MentaL Seattle Surge (7-21) Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Classic

Check out our CDL 2021 Season hub for everything you need to know about this season, including a full event schedule, the latest standings, and more.