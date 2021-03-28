CDL Stage 2 Week 2 results, highlights, recaps: FaZe stay perfect, OpTic in shambles

What was a crazy second week of Call of Duty League 2021 Stage 2 is now officially in the books. Catch up on all of the action with full scores, highlights from matches, and recaps of all four days.

FaZe & Surge currently Group leaders following crazy Week 2.

OpTic & Thieves struggling badly after dreadful 0-2 week for both.

New-look ROKKR emerge as serious threat with wins over OpTic & Empire.

Scripts were thrown out the window as CDL Stage 2 Week 2 was full of upsets and unpredictable scorelines. Of course, Atlanta FaZe increased their winning streak to 11-0 to start the season, but OpTic Chicago’s unbelievable collapse and Minnesota ROKKR’s sudden resurgence has thrown Group B into utter chaos.

The good news is that pretty much every team will have all to play for in Week 3, the LA Guerrillas’ Home Series, as the seeding within both groups is still very much up in the air for the upcoming $500,000 Stage 2 Major.

CDL Stage 2 Week 2: Results & recaps

Day 1 results & recap

Match Hardpoint S&D Control Hardpoint S&D Match Replay Legion 1-3 Empire DAL 250-200 (Garrison) PAR 6-3 (Express) DAL 3-2 (Raid) DAL 250-190 (Raid) N/A Match Replay RØKKR 3-0 OpTic MIN 250-81 (Raid) MIN 6-4 (Raid) MIN 3-1 (Raid) N/A N/A

Match 1: Empire take care of business vs Legion

A close but routine 3-1 victory over Paris Legion saw Dallas Empire improve to 2-0 in Group B and 8-3 on the season overall. While the win was relatively straightforward, Legion did put up a fight, especially in the S&D and Control, barely losing the latter by a single round.

Match 2: RØKKR stun OpTic in Standy’s CDL debut

A result that very few fans, if any, would have predicted – Minnesota RØKKR and their new rookie Standy got a big upset over OpTic Chicago in a dominant sweep. A 100-point-club in the first map set the tone, followed by a 2-4 comeback on Raid S&D and a convincing win on Raid Control to secure the victory.

All in all, it was a very strong CDL debut for Standy, who was just signed a few days before the event to replace MajorManiak in the starting lineup. The rookie led the entire lobby with 64 kills, 17 more than the next highest total, while also delivering a stellar 13-4 showing in the S&D and a 1.52 series K/D.

Day 2 results & recap

Match Hardpoint S&D Control Hardpoint S&D Match Replay Royal Ravens 3-1 Thieves LAT 250-243 (Checkmate) LON 6-2 (Raid) LON 3-0 (Checkmate) LON 250-245 (Moscow) N/A Match Replay Guerrillas 1-3 Subliners NY 250-170 (Checkmate) LAG 6-4 (Moscow) NY 3-2 (Checkmate) NY 250-241 (Garrison) N/A

Match 1: Royal Ravens spoil Venom’s Thieves debut

The Royal Ravens added to Thieves’ ever-growing pile of struggles with a 3-1 upset for their second straight victory after starting the season 0-6. Venom had a solid CDL debut for Los Angeles but his team was clearly outplayed for most of the match, although the two Hardpoints did come down to the wire.

Match 2: Subliners win again after crazy Guerrillas series

Subliners kept pace in Group A with an important win over Guerrillas that was not as routine as some may have predicted. Following the one-sided first Hardpoint, the rest of the series was pretty tight and it took an incredible comeback from New York to steal the Garrison HP and prevent the match from going to a game five.

Insane comeback from @Subliners to win that Hardpoint after trailing 241-199 🔥#NYSL | #CDL2021 pic.twitter.com/sekvplJ8ID — DEXERTO Call of Duty & Esports News (@DexertoIntel) March 26, 2021

Day 3 results & recap

Match Hardpoint S&D Control Hardpoint S&D Match Replay Royal Ravens 1-3 Subliners NY 250-209 (Checkmate) NY 6-2 (Express) LON 3-2 (Checkmate) NY 250-230 (Moscow) N/A Match Replay Thieves 0-3 FaZe ATL 250-155 (Garrison) ATL 6-3 (Raid) ATL 3-0 (Checkmate) N/A N/A Match Replay Guerrillas 2-3 Ultra TOR (250-177) Checkmate LAG 6-2 (Express) LAG 3-0 (Checkmate) TOR 250-230 (Raid) TOR 6-0 (Raid)

Match 1: Subliners halt Royal Ravens’ hot streak

Subliners stayed hot with a big 3-1 win over Royal Ravens, who came into the match as one of the better teams over the past couple of weeks. A massive comeback from 5-1 down on Express S&D proved to be the critical turning point as New York didn’t relinquish their lead the rest of the way.

Unbelievable… @Subliners just came back from 5-1 down to win the S&D 🤯#NYSL | #CDL2021pic.twitter.com/BrryMvE14j — DEXERTO Call of Duty & Esports News (@DexertoIntel) March 27, 2021

Match 2: FaZe stay perfect after humiliating Thieves

Arguably the most anticipated match of the week ended up turning into no contest at all as FaZe dominated Thieves from start to finish on their way to improving to 11-0 on the year. Despite multiple restarts due to connection issues, Atlanta was on cruise control from start to finish, building such a big lead that they decided to have some fun.

The disrespect… @ATLFaZe were up by so much they decided to have some fun 💀#EZAF | #CDL2021 pic.twitter.com/kqLFDHelAk — DEXERTO Call of Duty & Esports News (@DexertoIntel) March 27, 2021

Match 3: Ultra back on track with tight win over Guerrillas

A back-and-forth series finally went the way of Ultra, who won their first match since replacing Methodz with Insight in their starting lineup. It looked like Guerrillas were on their way to snapping their four-game losing streak before Toronto won game four and absolutely annihilated them in game five, winning Raid S&D 6-0 to end their own three-game skid.

Day 4 results & recap

Match Hardpoint S&D Control Hardpoint S&D Game 1 Surge 3-0 Legion SEA 250-197 (Moscow) SEA 6-1 (Miami) SEA 3-0 (Garrison) N/A N/A Game 2 RØKKR 3-2 Empire DAL 250-180 (Checkmate) MIN 6-3 (Moscow) MIN 3-2 (Raid) DAL 250-181 (Raid) MIN 6-4 (Express) Game 3 Mutineers 3-0 OpTic FLA 250-221 (Raid) FLA 6-5 (Checkmate) FLA 3-2 (Checkmate) N/A N/A

Match 1: Surge stay hot with domination of Legion

Seattle Surge’s improved form was on full display on the final day of Week 2, annihilating Paris Legion in a very one-sided sweep. Prestinni and Gunless both showed their full potential in the match, as the team goes into the final week of Stage 2 holding the top seed in Group B.

Match 2: New-look ROKKR get revenge vs Empire

After losing in five maps to Empire during Stage 1, ROKKR and the defending champs went the distance again, with Minnesota getting the edge this time around. This victory proved that ROKKR’s earlier sweep of OpTic was no fluke, as the team looks completely transformed following the addition of Standy.

Match 3: Mutineers hand OpTic second-straight sweep

In a seemingly unthinkable turn of events, OpTic Chicago finished Week 2 with an 0-2 record after getting swept for the second straight match. Despite the final scoreline, the series was very tight, but Florida Mutineers proved to be the more clutch team with some big plays in the final rounds of both the S&D and Control.

That was one of the craziest Controls we've seen all year… still not sure how @Mutineers won that frantic ending!#F3arTheDeep | #CDL2021 pic.twitter.com/qxuG56paJx — DEXERTO Call of Duty & Esports News (@DexertoIntel) March 28, 2021

CDL Stage 2 Week 2: Format & info

Location: Online

Prize Pool: N/A

CDL Points: 10 per win

Maps & Modes: Hardpoint: Apocalypse*, Checkmate, Garrison, Moscow, Raid Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Express*, Miami, Moscow, Raid Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid

Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)

*Apocalypse HP & Express S&D were added to the Stage 2 rotation in place of Crossroads & Garrison.

CDL Stage 2 Week 2 essentials

CDL Stage 2 Week 2: Teams & rosters

Following a pair of roster changes ahead of last week’s Home Series, the CDL Rostermania carousel spun again for Week 2 with another two team changes.

LA Thieves opted to bench Temp in favor of former Challengers star Venom, while Minnesota RØKKR addressed their recent struggles by signing rookie Standy as a replacement for MajorManiak, who will be on the bench.

Group A

Team (Record coming in) Lineup Atlanta FaZe (10-0) Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys Los Angeles Thieves (6-4) Kenny, SlasheR, TJHaLy, Venom New York Subliners (7-5) Clayster, Asim, Diamondcon, Mack Los Angeles Guerrillas (3-6) SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Vivid Toronto Ultra (3-7) Insight, Bance, Cammy, CleanX London Royal Ravens (1-6) Zed, Dylan, Seany, PaulEhx

Group B

Team (Record coming in) Lineup Dallas Empire (7-3) Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY OpTic Chicago (7-3) Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy Florida Mutineers (4-6) Skyz, Owakening, Slacked, Neptune Paris Legion (3-5) AquA, Classic, Fire, Skrapz Minnesota RØKKR (3-5) Accuracy, Attach, Priestahh, Standy Seattle Surge (2-6) Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony

Make sure to check out our CDL 2021 Season hub for the latest standings, a full schedule of all events, a breakdown of the season format and more.