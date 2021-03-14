Stage 2 of the 2021 Call of Duty League regular season kicks off with the Toronto Ultra Home Series, the first of three weekly events that will lead into the next $500,000 Major.

CDL Toronto Home Series takes place March 18-21

Marquee matchups: FaZe vs NYSL; Thieves vs NYSL

Teams look to start off strong for better seeding in Stage 2 Major.

With the Stage 1 Major now in the books, the CDL’s attention shifts to Stage 2 and the Toronto Ultra Home Series. Groups A and B have been redrawn, which means we’ll be seeing plenty of new and exciting matchups, including FaZe vs Subliners right at the start.

Valuable CDL Points are on the line yet again, and, with teams just getting five matches to determine their seeding for the Stage 2 Major, every single map will be crucial heading into the next $500,000 event.

Advertisement

Watch now: Reverse Sweep’s CDL Stage 2 Preview

CDL Toronto Home Series essentials

CDL Toronto Home Series: Official stream

The official broadcast for this event will be included here once it’s made available by the Call of Duty League.

CDL Toronto Home Series: Full schedule

Matches take place between March 18-21 – two each on Thursday and Friday, followed by a pair of three-match days on Saturday and Sunday.

Day 1 – Thursday, March 18

Match PDT EDT GMT AEDT (Mar 19) Game 1 Subliners vs FaZe 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 7:00 PM 6:00 AM Game 2 Surge vs Mutineers 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 8:30 PM 7:30 AM

Day 2 – Friday, March 19

Match PDT EDT GMT AEDT (Mar 20) Game 1 Ultra vs Thieves 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 7:00 PM 6:00 AM Game 2 ROKKR vs Legion 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 8:30 PM 7:30 AM

Day 3 – Saturday, March 20

Match PDT EDT GMT AEDT (Mar 21) Game 1 Legion vs OpTic 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 7:00 PM 6:00 AM Game 2 ROKKR vs Mutineers 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 8:30 PM 7:30 AM Game 3 Surge vs Empire 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 10:00 PM 9:00 AM

Day 4 – Sunday, March 21

Match PDT EDT GMT AEDT (Mar 22) Game 1 Royal Ravens vs Guerrillas 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 7:00 PM 6:00 AM Game 2 Ultra vs FaZe 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 8:30 PM 7:30 AM Game 3 Subliners vs Thieves 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 10:00 PM 9:00 AM

CDL Toronto Home Series: Format & info

Location: Online

Prize Pool: N/A

CDL Points: 10 per win

Maps & Modes: Hardpoint: Checkmate, Crossroads*, Garrison, Moscow, Raid Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Garrison, Miami, Moscow, Raid Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid

Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)

*It’s rumored that Apocalypse could replace Crossroads in Stage 2

CDL Toronto Home Series: Teams & rosters

All 12 teams are participating in this event, split into the two groups that were drawn at the start of Stage 2. All teams within the same group played each other once during the Stage, for a total of five matches.

Advertisement

There are some roster shuffles to keep an eye on for this week, including Methodz getting benched for Insight on the Toronto Ultra starting lineup. There are heavy rumors that Challengers star PaulEhx could replace Parasite on the Royal Ravens roster.

Group A

Team (Record coming in) Lineup Atlanta FaZe (8-0) Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys Los Angeles Thieves (5-3) Kenny, SlasheR, TJHaLy, Temp New York Subliners (6-4) Clayster, Asim, Diamondcon, Mack Toronto Ultra (3-5) Insight, Bance, Cammy, CleanX Los Angeles Guerrillas (3-5) SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Vivid London Royal Ravens (0-6) Alexx, Dylan, Seany, Parasite

Group B

Team (Record coming in) Lineup Dallas Empire (6-3) Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY OpTic Chicago (6-3) Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy Florida Mutineers (3-5) Skyz, Owakening, Slacked, Neptune Paris Legion (2-4) AquA, Classic, Fire, Skrapz Minnesota ROKKR (3-3) Accuracy, Attach, Priestahh, MajorManiak Seattle Surge (1-5) Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony

Note: Starting lineups are not confirmed until the first day of matches

Make sure to check out our CDL 2021 Season hub for the latest standings, a full schedule of all events, a breakdown of the season format and more.