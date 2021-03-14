Stage 2 of the 2021 Call of Duty League regular season kicks off with the Toronto Ultra Home Series, the first of three weekly events that will lead into the next $500,000 Major.
- CDL Toronto Home Series takes place March 18-21
- Marquee matchups: FaZe vs NYSL; Thieves vs NYSL
- Teams look to start off strong for better seeding in Stage 2 Major.
With the Stage 1 Major now in the books, the CDL’s attention shifts to Stage 2 and the Toronto Ultra Home Series. Groups A and B have been redrawn, which means we’ll be seeing plenty of new and exciting matchups, including FaZe vs Subliners right at the start.
Valuable CDL Points are on the line yet again, and, with teams just getting five matches to determine their seeding for the Stage 2 Major, every single map will be crucial heading into the next $500,000 event.
CDL Toronto Home Series: Official stream
CDL Toronto Home Series: Full schedule
Matches take place between March 18-21 – two each on Thursday and Friday, followed by a pair of three-match days on Saturday and Sunday.
Day 1 – Thursday, March 18
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|GMT
|AEDT (Mar 19)
|Game 1
|Subliners vs FaZe
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|6:00 AM
|Game 2
|Surge vs Mutineers
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|8:30 PM
|7:30 AM
Day 2 – Friday, March 19
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|GMT
|AEDT (Mar 20)
|Game 1
|Ultra vs Thieves
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|6:00 AM
|Game 2
|ROKKR vs Legion
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|8:30 PM
|7:30 AM
Day 3 – Saturday, March 20
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|GMT
|AEDT (Mar 21)
|Game 1
|Legion vs OpTic
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|6:00 AM
|Game 2
|ROKKR vs Mutineers
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|8:30 PM
|7:30 AM
|Game 3
|Surge vs Empire
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|10:00 PM
|9:00 AM
Day 4 – Sunday, March 21
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|GMT
|AEDT (Mar 22)
|Game 1
|Royal Ravens vs Guerrillas
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|6:00 AM
|Game 2
|Ultra vs FaZe
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|8:30 PM
|7:30 AM
|Game 3
|Subliners vs Thieves
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|10:00 PM
|9:00 AM
CDL Toronto Home Series: Format & info
- Location: Online
- Prize Pool: N/A
- CDL Points: 10 per win
- Maps & Modes:
- Hardpoint: Checkmate, Crossroads*, Garrison, Moscow, Raid
- Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Garrison, Miami, Moscow, Raid
- Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid
- Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)
*It’s rumored that Apocalypse could replace Crossroads in Stage 2
CDL Toronto Home Series: Teams & rosters
All 12 teams are participating in this event, split into the two groups that were drawn at the start of Stage 2. All teams within the same group played each other once during the Stage, for a total of five matches.
There are some roster shuffles to keep an eye on for this week, including Methodz getting benched for Insight on the Toronto Ultra starting lineup. There are heavy rumors that Challengers star PaulEhx could replace Parasite on the Royal Ravens roster.
Group A
|Team (Record coming in)
|Lineup
|Atlanta FaZe (8-0)
|Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys
|Los Angeles Thieves (5-3)
|Kenny, SlasheR, TJHaLy, Temp
|New York Subliners (6-4)
|Clayster, Asim, Diamondcon, Mack
|Toronto Ultra (3-5)
|Insight, Bance, Cammy, CleanX
|Los Angeles Guerrillas (3-5)
|SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Vivid
|London Royal Ravens (0-6)
|Alexx, Dylan, Seany, Parasite
Group B
|Team (Record coming in)
|Lineup
|Dallas Empire (6-3)
|Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY
|OpTic Chicago (6-3)
|Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy
|Florida Mutineers (3-5)
|Skyz, Owakening, Slacked, Neptune
|Paris Legion (2-4)
|AquA, Classic, Fire, Skrapz
|Minnesota ROKKR (3-3)
|Accuracy, Attach, Priestahh, MajorManiak
|Seattle Surge (1-5)
|Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony
Note: Starting lineups are not confirmed until the first day of matches
Make sure to check out our CDL 2021 Season hub for the latest standings, a full schedule of all events, a breakdown of the season format and more.