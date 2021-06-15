How to watch CDL Stage 4 Major: stream, results, schedule, rosters - Dexerto

It’s time for the Call of Duty League’s 2021 Stage 4 Major, the penultimate CDL tournament ahead of Champs. Here’s everything you need to know — from schedule to rosters — for this week of critical LAN action.

OpTic and Empire face off in first round.

Thieves look to make loser’s bracket run vs Guerrillas.

FaZe and Ultra sitting comfy in winner’s Round 2.

The Stage 4 Major has $500,000 up for grabs as well as a ton of valuable CDL Points. While all 12 teams qualify for each Major, only eight will be invited to the $2.5 million CDL Champs — making those CDL Points more valuable than ever.

Last week, the LA Thieves Home Series, saw new rosters struggle in debuts while others bounced back. Dropping into the loser’s bracket, teams like the Thieves and Florida Mutineers have serious ground to make up.

CDL Stage 4 Major official stream

The Stage 4 Major will be broadcasted live on the CDL’s official YouTube channel. We will embed that here as it gets closer to Day 1.

CDL Stage 4 Major full schedule

DAY 1 – THURSDAY, JUNE 17

Round Match PDT EDT BST AEST (June 18) Losers R1 Surge vs Royal Ravens 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM Losers R1 Guerrillas vs Thieves 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM Winners R1 Empire vs OpTic 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM Winners R1 ROKKR vs Subliners 4:30 PM 7:30 PM 12:30 AM (June 18) 9:30 AM

DAY 2 – FRIDAY, JUNE 18

Round Match PDT EDT BST AEST (June 19) Losers R2 TBD vs Legion 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM Losers R2 TBD vs Mutineers 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM Winners R2 TBD vs Ultra 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM Winners R2 TBD vs FaZe 4:30 PM 7:30 PM 12:30 AM (June 19) 9:30 AM

DAY 3 – SATURDAY, JUNE 19

Round Match PDT EDT BST AEST (June 20) Losers R3 TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 pm 3:30 AM Losers R3 TBD vs TBD 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM Losers R4 TBD vs TBD 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM Losers R4 TBD vs TBD 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM Winners Final TBD vs TBD 4:30 PM 7:30 PM 12:30 AM (June 21) 9:30 AM

DAY 4 – SUNDAY, JUNE 20

Match PDT EDT BST AEST (June 21) Losers R5 TBD vs TBD 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM Losers Final TBD vs TBD 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM Grand Final TBD vs TBD 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM

CDL Stage 4 Major placement & prizing

Place Prize CDL Points 1 $200,000 75 2 $120,000 60 3 $80,000 50 4 $40,000 40 5 $20,000 30 6 $20,000 30 7 $10,000 20 8 $10,000 20 9 — 10 10 — 10 11 — — 12 — —

CDL Stage 4 Major format & details

Location: Dallas

Prize pool: $500,000

Format: Double-elimination bracket

Seeding determined by Stage 3 standings: 1st place teams start in Winners Round 2 2nd & 3rd place teams start in Winners Round 1 4th place teams start in Losers R2 5th & 6th place teams start in Losers R1

CDL Points: Based on placement (see placements section above for breakdown)

Series are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)

Maps & Modes: Hardpoint: Apocalypse, Checkmate, Garrison, Moscow, Raid Search & Destroy: Express, Miami, Moscow, Raid, Standoff Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid



CDL Stage 4 Major teams & lineups

A bunch of lineups are going to be different from Stage 3’s Major, and one lineup may even change a couple days beforehand — as the New York Subliners are still figuring out if Asim will be able to make it into the United States to play.

Team Roster Atlanta FaZe Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys Dallas Empire Crimsix, Shotzzy, Vivid, iLLeY Florida Mutineers Skyz, Owakening, Havok, Neptune London Royal Ravens Afro, Alexx, Seany, PaulEhx Los Angeles Guerrillas SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Cheen Los Angeles Thieves Kenny, SlasheR, Huke, TJHaLy Minnesota RØKKR MajorManiak, Attach, Priestahh, Standy New York Subliners Clayster, Asim, HyDra, Mack OpTic Chicago Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy Paris Legion AquA, Zaptius, Temp, Skrapz Seattle Surge Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Classic Toronto Ultra Bance, Cammy, CleanX, Insight

Check out our CDL 2021 Season hub for everything you need to know about this season, including a full event schedule, the latest standings, and more.