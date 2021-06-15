How to watch CDL Stage 4 Major: stream, results, schedule, rosters - Dexerto

Curating the true potential of gaming and esports.
Published: 15/Jun/2021 1:03by Theo Salaun
It’s time for the Call of Duty League’s 2021 Stage 4 Major, the penultimate CDL tournament ahead of Champs. Here’s everything you need to know — from schedule to rosters — for this week of critical LAN action.
The Stage 4 Major has $500,000 up for grabs as well as a ton of valuable CDL Points. While all 12 teams qualify for each Major, only eight will be invited to the $2.5 million CDL Champs — making those CDL Points more valuable than ever.
Last week, the LA Thieves Home Series, saw new rosters struggle in debuts while others bounced back. Dropping into the loser’s bracket, teams like the Thieves and Florida Mutineers have serious ground to make up.
The Stage 4 Major will be broadcasted live on the CDL’s official YouTube channel. We will embed that here as it gets closer to Day 1.
DAY 1 – THURSDAY, JUNE 17
|Round
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (June 18)
|Losers R1
|Surge vs Royal Ravens
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|Losers R1
|Guerrillas vs Thieves
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
|Winners R1
|Empire vs OpTic
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|11:00 PM
|8:00 AM
|Winners R1
|ROKKR vs Subliners
|4:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|12:30 AM (June 18)
|9:30 AM
DAY 2 – FRIDAY, JUNE 18
|Round
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (June 19)
|Losers R2
|TBD vs Legion
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|Losers R2
|TBD vs Mutineers
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
|Winners R2
|TBD vs Ultra
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|11:00 PM
|8:00 AM
|Winners R2
|TBD vs FaZe
|4:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|12:30 AM (June 19)
|9:30 AM
DAY 3 – SATURDAY, JUNE 19
|Round
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (June 20)
|Losers R3
|TBD vs TBD
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 pm
|3:30 AM
|Losers R3
|TBD vs TBD
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|Losers R4
|TBD vs TBD
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
|Losers R4
|TBD vs TBD
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|11:00 PM
|8:00 AM
|Winners Final
|TBD vs TBD
|4:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|12:30 AM (June 21)
|9:30 AM
DAY 4 – SUNDAY, JUNE 20
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (June 21)
|Losers R5
|TBD vs TBD
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|Losers Final
|TBD vs TBD
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
|Grand Final
|TBD vs TBD
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|11:00 PM
|8:00 AM
Watch now: Top 10 CDL Plays | LA Thieves Home Series
|Place
|Prize
|CDL Points
|1
|$200,000
|75
|2
|$120,000
|60
|3
|$80,000
|50
|4
|$40,000
|40
|5
|$20,000
|30
|6
|$20,000
|30
|7
|$10,000
|20
|8
|$10,000
|20
|9
|—
|10
|10
|—
|10
|11
|—
|—
|12
|—
|—
Watch now: BEST Roster Moves in CDL History
A bunch of lineups are going to be different from Stage 3’s Major, and one lineup may even change a couple days beforehand — as the New York Subliners are still figuring out if Asim will be able to make it into the United States to play.
|Team
|Roster
|Atlanta FaZe
|Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys
|Dallas Empire
|Crimsix, Shotzzy, Vivid, iLLeY
|Florida Mutineers
|Skyz, Owakening, Havok, Neptune
|London Royal Ravens
|Afro, Alexx, Seany, PaulEhx
|Los Angeles Guerrillas
|SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Cheen
|Los Angeles Thieves
|Kenny, SlasheR, Huke, TJHaLy
|Minnesota RØKKR
|MajorManiak, Attach, Priestahh, Standy
|New York Subliners
|Clayster, Asim, HyDra, Mack
|OpTic Chicago
|Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy
|Paris Legion
|AquA, Zaptius, Temp, Skrapz
|Seattle Surge
|Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Classic
|Toronto Ultra
|Bance, Cammy, CleanX, Insight
Check out our CDL 2021 Season hub for everything you need to know about this season, including a full event schedule, the latest standings, and more.
