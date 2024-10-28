FaZe Zooma announces $100,000 Black Ops 6 tournament featuring Call of Duty pros

To celebrate the launch of Black Ops 6 and the upcoming Call of Duty League season, FaZe Zooma announced a 100,000 tournament series featuring CDL pros.

The 2025 CDL season is right around the corner, and we finally have a good idea of what the teams will look like after a wild Rostermania period. Scrappy and Envoy left Toronto, and HyDra departed Cloud 9 to form a super team with Ghosty on the LA Thieves.

Meanwhile, OpTic Texas and Atlanta FaZe unsurprisingly stood pat after impressive campaigns. Minnesota, New York, and Vancouver have yet to announce their new rosters, but the league is full of exciting talent, even outside of the expected top three organizations.

Article continues after ad

Pro players won’t be able to play with their entire new teams in FaZe Zooma’s upcoming tournament, but they will be able to play with their AR or SMG partners.

The 100,000 total prize pool tournament is divided into three events with a $25,000 prize for each. There are 12 teams of four players featuring Call of Duty League AR and SMG duos. For example, the “Tiny Terrors,” SMG duo Simp and aBeZy will team up with an AR duo from another team.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

All matches will be streamed live on Zooma’s Twitch channel.

Here is the complete schedule.

October 29 : 12 p.m. PST, 3 p.m. EST

: 12 p.m. PST, 3 p.m. EST November 1: 12 p.m. PST, 3 p.m. EST

12 p.m. PST, 3 p.m. EST November 5-6: 10 a.m. PST, 1 p.m. EST

All teams will be picked on Zooma’s Twitch channel at 6 p.m. PST, 9 p.m. EST. Zooma did not reveal which maps and weapons will be available to use.

Some Black Ops 6 pros like Dashy and Shotzzy fear finding good options this season will be challenging, as they labeled the current map pool “dogs**t.” In saying that, all signs point toward Vault, Pyback, Vorkuta, and Skyline being potential options.

Article continues after ad

As for weapons, the Model L, GPR 91, PP-919, and Jackal PDW emerged as early favorites.