How to watch CDL OpTic Home Series: stream, results, schedule, rosters

The 2021 Call of Duty League season has reached Stage 4, kicking off with Week 1’s OpTic Chicago Home Series! Watch and follow all of the action live with the official stream, updated scores, full schedule, and more.

OpTic Home Series takes place May 27 – May 30.

Early Stage 4 test for both FaZe & OpTic as they clash on Sunday.

Other marquee matchups: Empire vs Ultra, ROKKR vs OpTic.

With the CDL Playoff race getting tighter, Stage 4 will prove to be a key difference-maker between the teams looking to make it to the postseason and those who will fall short.

With intense matchups like OpTic vs FaZe and Empire vs Ultra, Week 1 is set to be an exciting few days of competitive CoD action.

CDL OpTic Home Series official stream

As per usual, this event will be streamed live on the CDL’s YouTube channel, which we’ll include here closer to the start of Day 1.

CDL OpTic Home Series full schedule

DAY 1 – THURSDAY, MAY 27

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (May 28) A FaZe vs Legion 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM B Ultra vs Mutineers 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM

DAY 2 – FRIDAY, MAY 28

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (May 29) B Royal Ravens vs Empire 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM A OpTic vs ROKKR 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM

DAY 3 – SATURDAY, MAY 29

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (May 30) A Legion vs ROKKR 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM A Surge vs Thieves 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM B Guerrillas vs Subliners 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM

DAY 4 – SUNDAY, MAY 30

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (May 31) B Royal Ravens vs Mutineers 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM B Empire vs Ultra 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM A OpTic vs FaZe 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM

CDL OpTic Home Series format & details

Location: Online

Prize Pool: N/A

CDL Points: 10 per win

Maps & Modes: Hardpoint: Apocalypse, Checkmate, Garrison, Moscow, Raid Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Express, Miami, Moscow, Raid Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid

Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)

CDL OpTic Home Series teams & lineups

Despite it already being past the midway point of the 2021 season, several teams have still made roster moves heading into Stage 4. Surge have replaced Decemate with former Legion player Classic, while Empire opted to bring on benched Guerrillas pro Vivid in place of FeLo.

GROUP A

Team (Record coming in) Lineup Atlanta FaZe (22-4) Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys OpTic Chicago (15-11) Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy Los Angeles Thieves (13-12) Kenny, Huke, Venom, Drazah Minnesota RØKKR (9-11) MajorManiak, Attach, Priestahh, Standy Paris Legion (5-13) AquA, Skrapz, Temp, TBA Seattle Surge (4-15) Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Classic

GROUP B

Team (Record coming in) Lineup New York Subliners (16-9) Clayster, Asim, Mack, HyDra Toronto Ultra (17-11) Insight, Bance, Cammy, CleanX Dallas Empire (14-11) Crimsix, Shotzzy, Vivid, iLLeY Florida Mutineers (10-13) Skyz, Owakening, Havok, Neptune Los Angeles Guerrillas (7-14) SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Cheen London Royal Ravens (6-14) Seany, Alexx, Zed, PaulEhx

Check out our CDL 2021 Season hub for everything you need to know about this season, including a full event schedule, the latest standings, and more.