How to watch CDL OpTic Home Series: stream, results, schedule, rosters

The 2021 Call of Duty League season has reached Stage 4, kicking off with Week 1’s OpTic Chicago Home Series! Watch and follow all of the action live with the official stream, updated scores, full schedule, and more.
- OpTic Home Series takes place May 27 – May 30.
- Early Stage 4 test for both FaZe & OpTic as they clash on Sunday.
- Other marquee matchups: Empire vs Ultra, ROKKR vs OpTic.
With the CDL Playoff race getting tighter, Stage 4 will prove to be a key difference-maker between the teams looking to make it to the postseason and those who will fall short.
With intense matchups like OpTic vs FaZe and Empire vs Ultra, Week 1 is set to be an exciting few days of competitive CoD action.
CDL OpTic Home Series official stream
As per usual, this event will be streamed live on the CDL’s YouTube channel, which we’ll include here closer to the start of Day 1.
CDL OpTic Home Series full schedule
DAY 1 – THURSDAY, MAY 27
|Group
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (May 28)
|A
|FaZe vs Legion
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|B
|Ultra vs Mutineers
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
DAY 2 – FRIDAY, MAY 28
|Group
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (May 29)
|B
|Royal Ravens vs Empire
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|A
|OpTic vs ROKKR
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
DAY 3 – SATURDAY, MAY 29
|Group
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (May 30)
|A
|Legion vs ROKKR
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|A
|Surge vs Thieves
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
|B
|Guerrillas vs Subliners
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|11:00 PM
|8:00 AM
DAY 4 – SUNDAY, MAY 30
|Group
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (May 31)
|B
|Royal Ravens vs Mutineers
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|B
|Empire vs Ultra
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
|A
|OpTic vs FaZe
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|11:00 PM
|8:00 AM
CDL OpTic Home Series format & details
- Location: Online
- Prize Pool: N/A
- CDL Points: 10 per win
- Maps & Modes:
- Hardpoint: Apocalypse, Checkmate, Garrison, Moscow, Raid
- Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Express, Miami, Moscow, Raid
- Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid
- Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)
CDL OpTic Home Series teams & lineups
Despite it already being past the midway point of the 2021 season, several teams have still made roster moves heading into Stage 4. Surge have replaced Decemate with former Legion player Classic, while Empire opted to bring on benched Guerrillas pro Vivid in place of FeLo.
GROUP A
|Team (Record coming in)
|Lineup
|Atlanta FaZe (22-4)
|Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys
|OpTic Chicago (15-11)
|Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy
|Los Angeles Thieves (13-12)
|Kenny, Huke, Venom, Drazah
|Minnesota RØKKR (9-11)
|MajorManiak, Attach, Priestahh, Standy
|Paris Legion (5-13)
|AquA, Skrapz, Temp, TBA
|Seattle Surge (4-15)
|Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Classic
GROUP B
|Team (Record coming in)
|Lineup
|New York Subliners (16-9)
|Clayster, Asim, Mack, HyDra
|Toronto Ultra (17-11)
|Insight, Bance, Cammy, CleanX
|Dallas Empire (14-11)
|Crimsix, Shotzzy, Vivid, iLLeY
|Florida Mutineers (10-13)
|Skyz, Owakening, Havok, Neptune
|Los Angeles Guerrillas (7-14)
|SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Cheen
|London Royal Ravens (6-14)
|Seany, Alexx, Zed, PaulEhx
