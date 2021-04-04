CDL Guerrillas Home Series results, highlights, recap – FaZe & ROKKR win Stage 2 Groups

The third and final week of Stage 2 of the 2021 Call of Duty League season is now in the books! Catch up on all of the action with full scores, highlights, daily recaps and more.

FaZe & ROKKR top Stage 2 Groups ahead of $500K Major.

OpTic win second eClasico of the season in a five-map thriller.

Guerrillas wrap up impressive week with victories over FaZe & Thieves.

One of the more crazy events in the CDL so far, the Guerrillas Home Series produced some electric and unexpected results ahead of the $500,000 Stage 2 Major.

The biggest storyline of the week was LAG handing FaZe their first loss of the season in a five-map thriller, followed by a big sweep over crosstown rivals, the Thieves, to set themselves up as one of the hotter teams heading into the Major.

Now that the dust has settled, FaZe emerged on top of Group A as expected; the bigger surprise was ROKKR making their way out as the top seed despite being in an incredibly difficult Group B.

CDL Guerrillas Home Series: Results, highlights, recaps

Day 1 – Thursday, April 1

Group Match Hardpoint S&D Control Hardpoint S&D B Mutineers 0-3 Empire (VoD) DAL 250-213 (Checkmate) DAL 6-4 (Checkmate) DAL 3-2 (Checkmate) N/A N/A B Surge 0-3 OpTic (VoD) CHI 250-226 (Raid) CHI 6-2 (Checkmate) CHI 3-2 (Raid) N/A N/A

Match 1: Empire back on track with statement sweep

There were some doubts creeping in about Empire following their recent shaky spell, but a big sweep of the Mutineers sent a statement that the defending champs are back in form. The series wasn’t totally lopsided as Florida put up a decent fight but ultimately fell short to Shotzzy and Co.

Match 2: OpTic break out of slump with huge sweep

In the midst of one of their worst-ever stretches, OpTic regained in a big way with a strong sweep of the Subliners, who had been playing at a very high level coming into Week 3. Comeback wins on Raid HP and Control ensured that Chicago would avoid a three-game losing streak, thanks to some stellar plays from Envoy in the final round.

Day 2 – Friday, April 2

Group Match Hardpoint S&D Control Hardpoint S&D A Royal Ravens 0-3 Ultra (VoD) TOR 250-140 (Checkmate) TOR 6-5 (Raid) TOR 3-1 (Garrison) N/A N/A A Guerrillas 3-2 FaZe (VoD) ATL 250-176 (Moscow) LAG 6-2 (Miami) ATL 3-2 (Checkmate) LAG 250-154 (Apocalypse) LAG 6-0 (Express)

Match 1: Ultra shake up Group A with big sweep

Two teams trending in opposite directions over recent weeks, it was actually the Ultra who got back on track with a huge 3-0 of Royal Ravens. The victory was not only Toronto’s second in a row after a tough start in Stage 2, but it also leapfrogged them over London based on the tiebreaker, which could be huge for the upcoming Major.

Match 2: Guerrillas hand FaZe first loss of 2021

In what was arguably the biggest upset in CDL history, the hosts won a five-map thriller vs the previously undefeated FaZe to snap their 11-match winning streak. After a routine first map win for Atlanta, the rest of the series was anything but, as LAG dominated the final two maps, including a whopping 6-0 on Express S&D.

Day 3 – Saturday, April 3

Match Hardpoint S&D Control Hardpoint S&D B Legion 3-1 Mutineers (VoD) PAR 250-237 (Checkmate) FLA 6-4 (Express) PAR 3-1 (Garrison) PAR 250-174 (Garrison) N/A B Surge 2-3 RØKKR (VoD) SEA 250-235 (Raid) SEA 6-4 (Express) MIN 3-1 (Raid) MIN 250-197 (Garrison) MIN 6-2 (Miami) A Ultra 1-3 Subliners (VoD) NY 250-176 (Raid) NY 6-4 (Checkmate) TOR 3-1 (Raid) NY 250-244 (Checkmate) N/A

Match 1: Legion further shake up Group B with big win

A massive 3-1 victory over the Mutineers saw Legion throw Group B into further chaos as both teams finished their Stage 2 group-play with a 2-3 record. Paris was impressive to say the least, as three players finished with a positive K/D, including Classic putting in a vintage performance with a 36-22 final Hardpoint.

Match 2: ROKKR reverse sweep Surge to clinch Winners Bracket spot

A wild reverse sweep from ROKKR over Surge gave some clarity to Group B, ensuring that Minnesota, along with OpTic and Empire, would start the Season 2 Major in the Winners Bracket. Surge very much looked like they would play the spoiler, but by the time it got to game five, all the momentum was on the side of ROKKR.

ICE MAN 🧊@AccuracyLA caps off the 1v3 with a ninja defuse! #PlayAsOne pic.twitter.com/50uK8xF5qG — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) April 3, 2021

Match 3: Subliners stay hot with tidy win over Ultra

Subliners kept the pressure on FaZe atop Group A with a convincing 3-1 win over Ultra, as an Atlanta loss on Day 4 means NYSL would finish Stage 2 atop their group. Ultra looked as though they might launch a serious reverse sweep threat before Subliners clutched up to take the final Hardpoint.

🔥 @CammyMVP has been playing at a whole new level ever since he got fined!#SooUltra | #CDL2021 pic.twitter.com/pL59OUowIt — DEXERTO Call of Duty & Esports News (@DexertoIntel) April 3, 2021

Day 4 – Sunday, April 4

Match Hardpoint S&D Control Hardpoint S&D A Royal Ravens 0-3 FaZe ATL 250-119 (Garrison) ATL 6-3 (Express) ATL 3-0 (Garrison) N/A N/A A Guerrillas 3-0 Thieves LAG 250-161 (Raid) LAG 6-5 (Miami) LAG 3-2 (Raid) N/A N/A B OpTic 3-2 Empire DAL 250-244 (Moscow) CHI 6-2 (Raid) DAL 3-2 (Checkmate) CHI 250-108 (Checkmate) CHI 6-1 (Checkmate)

Match 1: FaZe bounce back with dominant sweep

After suffering their first loss of the season in a shocking upset, FaZe regained in a big way with a dominant 3-0 of Royal Ravens. London never looked like they had a chance in this match, as Atlanta came out with a fierce vengeance, including a monstrous 14 kill-streak from Arcitys right from the get-go.

Match 2: Guerrillas stay hot with big sweep of Thieves

Guerrillas improved to 2-0 against their crosstown Los Angeles rivals with a statement sweep, the second time they’ve 3-0’ed Thieves this year. The series was much tighter than the final scoreline would suggest, but with Temp having to fill in for Kenny due to a medical emergency, LAT were just unable to find a good enough rhythm to clutch up late in maps.

Los Angeles belongs to @LAGuerrillas today!@silly702 has one of the most impressive series of his career in the 3-0 SWEEP over @LAThieves.#LightsOut | #CDL2021 pic.twitter.com/gyLTyqIEWW — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) April 4, 2021

Match 3: OpTic get revenge vs Empire in five-map thriller

Just as with the first time these two contenders matched up, the second eClasico of the season was a thriller that went the distance, but it was OpTic who came out on top this time around. Scump put in a vintage performance for the Green Wall with impressive showings in the final two maps to ensure that they wouldn’t fall 0-2 to their rivals.

Scump REFUSES to go down easily! A huge game out of the King forces game five vs Empire 🔥#OpTicChiTown | #CDL2021 pic.twitter.com/cSNRG2YazT — DEXERTO Call of Duty & Esports News (@DexertoIntel) April 4, 2021

CDL Guerrillas Home Series: Format & info

Location: Online

Prize Pool: N/A

CDL Points: 10 per win

Maps & Modes: Hardpoint: Apocalypse*, Checkmate, Garrison, Moscow, Raid Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Express*, Miami, Moscow, Raid Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid

Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)

*Apocalypse HP & Express S&D were added to the Stage 2 rotation in place of Crossroads & Garrison.

CDL Guerrillas Home Series essentials

CDL Guerrillas Home Series: Teams & Lineups

Unlike Week 2, which featured a couple of high-profile roster moves, none of the teams made any changes to their starting lineup heading into Week 3.

Group A

Team (Record coming in) Lineup Atlanta FaZe (11-0) Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys New York Subliners (9-5) Clayster, Asim, Diamondcon, Mack Los Angeles Thieves (6-6) Kenny, SlasheR, TJHaLy, Venom Toronto Ultra (4-7) Insight, Bance, Cammy, CleanX Los Angeles Guerrillas (3-8) SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Vivid London Royal Ravens (2-7) Zed, Dylan, Seany, PaulEhx

Group B

Team (Record coming in) Lineup Dallas Empire (8-4) Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY OpTic Chicago (7-5) Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy Minnesota RØKKR (5-5) Accuracy, Attach, Priestahh, Standy Florida Mutineers (5-6) Skyz, Owakening, Slacked, Neptune Seattle Surge (3-6) Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony Paris Legion (3-7) AquA, Classic, Fire, Skrapz

*Starting lineups are not confirmed until the start of each match

Check out our CDL 2021 Season hub for everything you need to know about this season, including a full event schedule, the latest standings, and more.