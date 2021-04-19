How to watch CDL Stage 3 London Home Series: stream, schedule, scores, rosters

The third stage of the 2021 Call of Duty League season kicks off with the London Royal Ravens Home Series for week one, and we’ve got everything you need to watch and follow all the action live.

London Royal Ravens Home Series takes place April 22-25.

First week of CDL Stage 3 – valuable CDL Points for playoff race.

Marquee matchups: Subliners vs FaZe; Empire vs Ultra.

The CDL Stage 2 Major, as exciting and wild as it was, is now in the rearview mirror as the 2021 season approaches its midway point. With the race to make the playoffs getting tighter and the campaign rolling along, it’ll be important for teams to get off to a good start in Stage 3, beginning with the London Home Series in week one.

With FaZe, OpTic, Subliners, and Thieves all in Group B — dubbed the Group of Death — expect there to be lots of fireworks before the seeding is finalized for the next $500,000 Major.

CDL London Home Series essentials

CDL London Home Series: Official stream

CDL London Home Series: Schedule

As usual, this week’s matches are played over the course of four days: two each on Thursday and Friday followed by a pair of three-match days on Saturday and Sunday.

DAY 1 – THURSDAY, APRIL 22

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (Apr 23) A Legion vs Empire 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM A Mutineers vs Ultra 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM

DAY 2 – FRIDAY, APRIL 23

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (Apr 24) B Surge vs Thieves 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM B Royal Ravens vs OpTic 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM

DAY 3 – SATURDAY, APRIL 24

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (Apr 25) A Guerrillas vs Legion 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM A Mutineers vs ROKKR 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM B Surge vs OpTic 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM

DAY 4 – SUNDAY, APRIL 25

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (Apr 26) B Royal Ravens vs Thieves 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM B Subliners vs FaZe 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM A Empire vs Ultra 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM

CDL London Home Series: Format & info

Location: Online

Prize Pool: N/A

CDL Points: 10 per win

Maps & Modes: Hardpoint: Apocalypse, Checkmate, Garrison, Moscow, Raid Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Express, Miami, Moscow, Raid Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid

Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)

CDL London Home Series: Teams & lineups

As expected, there were a couple of high-profile roster changes between the Stage 2 Major and the start of Stage 3. For one, the Mutineers opted to bring Havok back into the starting lineup in place of Slacked, while Legion cut ties with Fire and recruited the services of Temp, following his release from the Thieves.

Speaking of LAT, they are rolling out the same lineup they used to great success at the S2 Major, one that saw Drazah excel in place of the recently benched SlasheR.

GROUP A

Team (Record coming in) Lineup Dallas Empire (11-7) Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY Toronto Ultra (10-9) Insight, Bance, Cammy, CleanX Minnesota RØKKR (7-7) Accuracy, Attach, Priestahh, Standy Florida Mutineers (6-9) Skyz, Owakening, Havok, Neptune Los Angeles Guerrillas (5-9) SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Vivid Paris Legion (4-8) AquA, Classic, Skrapz, Temp

GROUP B

Team (Record coming in) Lineup Atlanta FaZe (14-2) Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys New York Subliners (10-7) Clayster, Asim, Diamondcon, Mack OpTic Chicago (10-7) Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy Los Angeles Thieves (9-8) Kenny, TJHaLy, Venom, Drazah Seattle Surge (4-9) Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony London Royal Ravens (2-10) Seany, Dylan, Zed, PaulEhx

*Starting lineups are not confirmed until the start of each match

Check out our CDL 2021 Season hub for everything you need to know about this season, including a full event schedule, the latest standings, and more.