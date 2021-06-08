CDL 2021 LA Thieves Home Series: schedule, rosters, format - Dexerto

The Call of Duty League enters Stage 4, Week 3 with the LA Thieves Home Series. Action is ramping up and CDL Points are on the line. Here’s the schedule, rosters, format, and everything else you need for a big week of play.
- Improved Mutineers and Empire face off.
- Ultra meet Subliners in top-3 battle.
- OpTic vs LA Thieves is week’s grand finale.
Every week becomes more critical to CDL Champs placement, where only eight teams will get to compete for the league’s biggest prize pool. But the LA Thieves Home Series also has serious short-term implications as well.
This is the final week that teams will be able to determine their seeding for the Stage 4 Major, which will be CDL 2021’s first LAN event of the year.
CDL LA Thieves Home Series official stream
As usual, every match for Stage 4, Week 3 will be streamed on the CDL’s YouTube channel. We will embed each day’s stream here as they become available.
CDL LA Thieves Home Series full schedule
DAY 1 — THURSDAY, JUNE 10
|Group
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (June 11)
|B
|Guerrillas vs Ultra
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|A
|Surge vs OpTic
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
DAY 2 — FRIDAY, JUNE 11
|Group
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (June 11)
|B
|Royal Ravens vs Subliners
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|A
|ROKKR vs Thieves
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
DAY 3 — SATURDAY, JUNE 12
|Group
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (June 11)
|B
|Royal Ravens vs Guerrillas
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|A
|ROKKR vs FaZe
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
|B
|Mutineers vs Empire
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|11:00 PM
|8:00 AM
DAY 4 — SUNDAY, JUNE 13
|Group
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (June 11)
|A
|Surge vs Legion
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|B
|Ultra vs Subliners
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
|A
|Thieves vs OpTic
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|11:00 PM
|8:00 AM
CDL LA Thieves Home Series format & details
- Location: Online
- Prize Pool: N/A
- CDL Points: 10 per win
- Maps & Modes:
- Hardpoint: Apocalypse, Checkmate, Garrison, Moscow, Raid
- Search & Destroy: Standoff, Express, Miami, Moscow, Raid
- Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid
- Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)
CDL LA Thieves Home Series teams & lineups
After roster moves continued into Stage 4, things have seemingly slowed down as rosters settle in and try to mesh. Still, with a bunch of newer rosters in play, every team is still trying to cement its identity ahead of the Stage 4 Major.
GROUP A
|Team (Record coming in)
|Lineup
|Atlanta FaZe (26-4)
|Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys
|OpTic Chicago (17-12)
|Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy
|Los Angeles Thieves (14-14)
|Kenny, TJHaLy, Venom, Drazah
|Minnesota RØKKR (11-12)
|MajorManiak, Attach, Priestahh, Standy
|Paris Legion (6-16)
|AquA, Skrapz, Temp, Zaptius
|Seattle Surge (4-18)
|Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Classic
GROUP B
|Team (Record coming in)
|Lineup
|New York Subliners (19-9)
|Clayster, Asim, Mack, HyDra
|Toronto Ultra (19-12)
|Insight, Bance, Cammy, CleanX
|Dallas Empire (16-13)
|Crimsix, Shotzzy, Vivid, iLLeY
|Florida Mutineers (13-14)
|Skyz, Owakening, Havok, Neptune
|Los Angeles Guerrillas (7-17)
|SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Cheen
|London Royal Ravens (6-17)
|Seany, Alexx, Afro, PaulEhx
Check out our CDL 2021 Season hub for everything you need to know about this season, including a full event schedule, the latest standings, and more.