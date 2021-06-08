 CDL 2021 LA Thieves Home Series: schedule, rosters, format - Dexerto
Call of Duty

CDL 2021 LA Thieves Home Series: schedule, rosters, format

Published: 8/Jun/2021 21:10

by Theo Salaun
la thieves home series header
Call of Duty League / Dexerto

Call of Duty League CDL

The Call of Duty League enters Stage 4, Week 3 with the LA Thieves Home Series. Action is ramping up and CDL Points are on the line. Here’s the schedule, rosters, format, and everything else you need for a big week of play.

  • Improved Mutineers and Empire face off.
  • Ultra meet Subliners in top-3 battle.
  • OpTic vs LA Thieves is week’s grand finale.

Every week becomes more critical to CDL Champs placement, where only eight teams will get to compete for the league’s biggest prize pool. But the LA Thieves Home Series also has serious short-term implications as well.

This is the final week that teams will be able to determine their seeding for the Stage 4 Major, which will be CDL 2021’s first LAN event of the year.

CDL season overall standings LATEST VERSION (1)

CDL LA Thieves Home Series official stream

As usual, every match for Stage 4, Week 3 will be streamed on the CDL’s YouTube channel. We will embed each day’s stream here as they become available.

CDL LA Thieves Home Series full schedule

DAY 1 — THURSDAY, JUNE 10

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (June 11)
B Guerrillas vs Ultra 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM
A Surge vs OpTic 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM

DAY 2 — FRIDAY, JUNE 11

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (June 11)
B Royal Ravens vs Subliners 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM
A ROKKR vs Thieves 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM

DAY 3 — SATURDAY, JUNE 12

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (June 11)
B Royal Ravens vs Guerrillas 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM
A ROKKR vs FaZe 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM
B Mutineers vs Empire 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM

DAY 4 — SUNDAY, JUNE 13

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (June 11)
A Surge vs Legion 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM
B Ultra vs Subliners 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM
A Thieves vs OpTic 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM

CDL LA Thieves Home Series format & details

  • Location: Online
  • Prize Pool: N/A
  • CDL Points: 10 per win
  • Maps & Modes:
    • Hardpoint: Apocalypse, Checkmate, Garrison, Moscow, Raid
    • Search & Destroy: Standoff, Express, Miami, Moscow, Raid
    • Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid
  • Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)

CDL LA Thieves Home Series teams & lineups

After roster moves continued into Stage 4, things have seemingly slowed down as rosters settle in and try to mesh. Still, with a bunch of newer rosters in play, every team is still trying to cement its identity ahead of the Stage 4 Major.

GROUP A

Team (Record coming in) Lineup
Atlanta FaZe (26-4) Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys
OpTic Chicago (17-12) Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy
Los Angeles Thieves (14-14) Kenny, TJHaLy, Venom, Drazah
Minnesota RØKKR (11-12) MajorManiak, Attach, Priestahh, Standy
Paris Legion (6-16) AquA, Skrapz, Temp, Zaptius
Seattle Surge (4-18) Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Classic

GROUP B

Team (Record coming in) Lineup
New York Subliners (19-9) Clayster, Asim, Mack, HyDra
Toronto Ultra (19-12) Insight, Bance, Cammy, CleanX
Dallas Empire (16-13) Crimsix, Shotzzy, Vivid, iLLeY
Florida Mutineers (13-14) Skyz, Owakening, Havok, Neptune
Los Angeles Guerrillas (7-17) SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Cheen
London Royal Ravens (6-17) Seany, Alexx, Afro, PaulEhx

Check out our CDL 2021 Season hub for everything you need to know about this season, including a full event schedule, the latest standings, and more.

