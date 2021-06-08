CDL 2021 LA Thieves Home Series: schedule, rosters, format - Dexerto

The Call of Duty League enters Stage 4, Week 3 with the LA Thieves Home Series. Action is ramping up and CDL Points are on the line. Here’s the schedule, rosters, format, and everything else you need for a big week of play.

Improved Mutineers and Empire face off.

Ultra meet Subliners in top-3 battle.

OpTic vs LA Thieves is week’s grand finale.

Every week becomes more critical to CDL Champs placement, where only eight teams will get to compete for the league’s biggest prize pool. But the LA Thieves Home Series also has serious short-term implications as well.

This is the final week that teams will be able to determine their seeding for the Stage 4 Major, which will be CDL 2021’s first LAN event of the year.

CDL LA Thieves Home Series official stream

As usual, every match for Stage 4, Week 3 will be streamed on the CDL’s YouTube channel. We will embed each day’s stream here as they become available.

CDL LA Thieves Home Series full schedule

DAY 1 — THURSDAY, JUNE 10

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (June 11) B Guerrillas vs Ultra 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM A Surge vs OpTic 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM

DAY 2 — FRIDAY, JUNE 11

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (June 11) B Royal Ravens vs Subliners 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM A ROKKR vs Thieves 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM

DAY 3 — SATURDAY, JUNE 12

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (June 11) B Royal Ravens vs Guerrillas 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM A ROKKR vs FaZe 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM B Mutineers vs Empire 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM

DAY 4 — SUNDAY, JUNE 13

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (June 11) A Surge vs Legion 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM B Ultra vs Subliners 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM A Thieves vs OpTic 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM

CDL LA Thieves Home Series format & details

Location: Online

Prize Pool: N/A

CDL Points: 10 per win

Maps & Modes: Hardpoint: Apocalypse, Checkmate, Garrison, Moscow, Raid Search & Destroy: Standoff, Express, Miami, Moscow, Raid Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid

Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)

CDL LA Thieves Home Series teams & lineups

After roster moves continued into Stage 4, things have seemingly slowed down as rosters settle in and try to mesh. Still, with a bunch of newer rosters in play, every team is still trying to cement its identity ahead of the Stage 4 Major.

GROUP A

Team (Record coming in) Lineup Atlanta FaZe (26-4) Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys OpTic Chicago (17-12) Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy Los Angeles Thieves (14-14) Kenny, TJHaLy, Venom, Drazah Minnesota RØKKR (11-12) MajorManiak, Attach, Priestahh, Standy Paris Legion (6-16) AquA, Skrapz, Temp, Zaptius Seattle Surge (4-18) Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Classic

GROUP B

Team (Record coming in) Lineup New York Subliners (19-9) Clayster, Asim, Mack, HyDra Toronto Ultra (19-12) Insight, Bance, Cammy, CleanX Dallas Empire (16-13) Crimsix, Shotzzy, Vivid, iLLeY Florida Mutineers (13-14) Skyz, Owakening, Havok, Neptune Los Angeles Guerrillas (7-17) SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Cheen London Royal Ravens (6-17) Seany, Alexx, Afro, PaulEhx

Check out our CDL 2021 Season hub for everything you need to know about this season, including a full event schedule, the latest standings, and more.