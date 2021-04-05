$500,000 CDL Stage 2 Major: Bracket & full schedule - Dexerto

Stage 2 of the 2021 Call of Duty League season is coming to a close, which means that it’s time for the second $500,000 Major of the campaign. Everything you need to watch & follow the event can be found below.

CDL Stage 2 Major takes place April 7 – 11.

$500,000 total prize pool – winner gets $200K & 75 CDL Points.

Double elimination bracket – seeding based on Group standings.

After three grueling weeks of league play matches, the Call of Duty League has finally arrived at its second Major of the season, with lots of prize money and valuable CDL Points on the line.

Atlanta FaZe are looking to go back-to-back following their dominance at the Stage 1 Major, but their shock defeat in Week 3 showed that they’re beatable, so the opportunity could be there for other teams to steal the show.

CDL Stage 2 Major: Official Stream

As per usual, this event will be broadcast live on the CoD League’s official YouTube channel. We’ll embed each day’s stream here once available.

CDL Stage 2 Major: Bracket

Where teams start in the bracket is based on how they played during the group-play matches in Stage 2: the top three teams of each group start in the Winners Bracket and the other three in Losers.

CDL Stage 2 Major: Schedule & scores

Day 1 – Wednesday, April 7

Round Match PDT EDT BST AEST (Apr 8) Losers R1 Thieves vs Legion 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM Losers R1 Mutineers vs Guerrillas 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM

Day 2 – Thursday, April 8

Round Match PDT EDT BST AEST (Apr 9) Winners R1 Empire vs Subliners 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM Winners R1 Ultra vs OpTic 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM Losers R2 Royal Ravens vs TBD 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM Losers R2 Surge vs TBD 4:30 PM 7:30 PM 12:30 AM 9:30 AM

Day 3 – Friday, April 9

Round Match PDT EDT BST AEST (Apr 10) Winners R2 ROKKR vs TBD 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM Winners R2 FaZe vs TBD 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM Losers R3 TBD vs TBD 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM Losers R3 TBD vs TBD 4:30 PM 7:30 PM 12:30 AM 9:30 AM

Day 4 – Saturday, April 10

Round Match PDT EDT BST AEST (Apr 11) Losers R4 TBD vs TBD 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM Losers R4 TBD vs TBD 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM Losers R5 TBD vs TBD 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM

Day 5 – Sunday, April 11

Round Match PDT EDT BST AEST (Apr 12) Winners Final TBD vs TBD 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM Losers Final TBD vs TBD 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM Grand Final TBD vs TBD 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM

CDL Stage 2 Major: Format & info

Location: Online

Prize pool: $500,000 (see prize pool section below for breakdown)

Format: Double-elimination bracket

Seeding determined by Stage 2 standings: 1st place teams start in Winners Round 2 2nd & 3rd place teams start in Winners Round 1 4th place teams start in Losers R2 5th & 6th place teams start in Losers R1

CDL Points: Based on placement (see placements section below for breakdown)

Maps & Modes: Hardpoint: Apocalypse, Checkmate, Garrison, Moscow, Raid Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Express, Miami, Moscow, Raid Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid

Series are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)

CDL Stage 2 Major: Prize breakdown

The $500,000 prize pool is split between the top eight teams, with the winner getting $200K and 75 CDL Points. Teams who finish 7th or below do not get any prize money.

Placement Team Prize ($USD) CDL Points 1 $200,000 75 2 $120,000 60 3 $80,000 50 4 $40,000 40 5-6 $20,000 30 $20,000 30 7-8 $10,000 20 $10,000 20 9-10 $0 10 $0 10 11-12 $0 0 $0 0

CDL Stage 2 Major: Teams & rosters

Note: Starting lineups are not confirmed until the start of each match.

Team Roster Atlanta FaZe Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys Dallas Empire Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY Florida Mutineers Skyz, Owakening, Slacked, Neptune London Royal Ravens Zed, Dylan, Seany, PaulEhx Los Angeles Guerrillas SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Vivid Los Angeles Thieves Kenny, SlasheR, TJHaLy, Venom Minnesota RØKKR Accuracy, Attach, Priestahh, Standy New York Subliners Clayster, Asim, Diamondcon, Mack OpTic Chicago Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy Paris Legion AquA, Classic, Fire, Skrapz Seattle Surge Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony Toronto Ultra Bance, Cammy, CleanX, Insight

For more information about the current Call of Duty League season, make sure to visit our CDL 2021 hub, where you’ll find a full schedule of all events, a breakdown of the season format, and more.