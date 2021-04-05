$500,000 CDL Stage 2 Major: Bracket & full schedule - Dexerto

Stage 2 of the 2021 Call of Duty League season is coming to a close, which means that it’s time for the second $500,000 Major of the campaign. Everything you need to watch & follow the event can be found below.
- CDL Stage 2 Major takes place April 7 – 11.
- $500,000 total prize pool – winner gets $200K & 75 CDL Points.
- Double elimination bracket – seeding based on Group standings.
After three grueling weeks of league play matches, the Call of Duty League has finally arrived at its second Major of the season, with lots of prize money and valuable CDL Points on the line.
Atlanta FaZe are looking to go back-to-back following their dominance at the Stage 1 Major, but their shock defeat in Week 3 showed that they’re beatable, so the opportunity could be there for other teams to steal the show.
CDL Stage 2 Major: Official Stream
As per usual, this event will be broadcast live on the CoD League’s official YouTube channel. We’ll embed each day’s stream here once available.
CDL Stage 2 Major: Bracket
Where teams start in the bracket is based on how they played during the group-play matches in Stage 2: the top three teams of each group start in the Winners Bracket and the other three in Losers.
CDL Stage 2 Major: Schedule & scores
Day 1 – Wednesday, April 7
|Round
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (Apr 8)
|Losers R1
|Thieves vs Legion
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|Losers R1
|Mutineers vs Guerrillas
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
Day 2 – Thursday, April 8
|Round
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (Apr 9)
|Winners R1
|Empire vs Subliners
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|Winners R1
|Ultra vs OpTic
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
|Losers R2
|Royal Ravens vs TBD
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|11:00 PM
|8:00 AM
|Losers R2
|Surge vs TBD
|4:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|12:30 AM
|9:30 AM
Day 3 – Friday, April 9
|Round
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (Apr 10)
|Winners R2
|ROKKR vs TBD
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|Winners R2
|FaZe vs TBD
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
|Losers R3
|TBD vs TBD
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|11:00 PM
|8:00 AM
|Losers R3
|TBD vs TBD
|4:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|12:30 AM
|9:30 AM
Day 4 – Saturday, April 10
|Round
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (Apr 11)
|Losers R4
|TBD vs TBD
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|Losers R4
|TBD vs TBD
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
|Losers R5
|TBD vs TBD
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|11:00 PM
|8:00 AM
Day 5 – Sunday, April 11
|Round
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (Apr 12)
|Winners Final
|TBD vs TBD
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|Losers Final
|TBD vs TBD
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
|Grand Final
|TBD vs TBD
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|11:00 PM
|8:00 AM
CDL Stage 2 Major: Format & info
- Location: Online
- Prize pool: $500,000 (see prize pool section below for breakdown)
- Format: Double-elimination bracket
- Seeding determined by Stage 2 standings:
- 1st place teams start in Winners Round 2
- 2nd & 3rd place teams start in Winners Round 1
- 4th place teams start in Losers R2
- 5th & 6th place teams start in Losers R1
- CDL Points: Based on placement (see placements section below for breakdown)
- Maps & Modes:
- Hardpoint: Apocalypse, Checkmate, Garrison, Moscow, Raid
- Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Express, Miami, Moscow, Raid
- Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid
- Series are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)
CDL Stage 2 Major: Prize breakdown
The $500,000 prize pool is split between the top eight teams, with the winner getting $200K and 75 CDL Points. Teams who finish 7th or below do not get any prize money.
|Placement
|Team
|Prize ($USD)
|CDL Points
|1
|$200,000
|75
|2
|$120,000
|60
|3
|$80,000
|50
|4
|$40,000
|40
|5-6
|$20,000
|30
|$20,000
|30
|7-8
|$10,000
|20
|$10,000
|20
|9-10
|$0
|10
|$0
|10
|11-12
|$0
|0
|$0
|0
CDL Stage 2 Major: Teams & rosters
Note: Starting lineups are not confirmed until the start of each match.
|Team
|Roster
|Atlanta FaZe
|Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys
|Dallas Empire
|Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY
|Florida Mutineers
|Skyz, Owakening, Slacked, Neptune
|London Royal Ravens
|Zed, Dylan, Seany, PaulEhx
|Los Angeles Guerrillas
|SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Vivid
|Los Angeles Thieves
|Kenny, SlasheR, TJHaLy, Venom
|Minnesota RØKKR
|Accuracy, Attach, Priestahh, Standy
|New York Subliners
|Clayster, Asim, Diamondcon, Mack
|OpTic Chicago
|Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy
|Paris Legion
|AquA, Classic, Fire, Skrapz
|Seattle Surge
|Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony
|Toronto Ultra
|Bance, Cammy, CleanX, Insight
For more information about the current Call of Duty League season, make sure to visit our CDL 2021 hub, where you’ll find a full schedule of all events, a breakdown of the season format, and more.