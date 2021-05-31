How to watch CDL Florida Home Series: stream, results, schedule, rosters

The Call of Duty League’s 2021 season continues into Stage 4’s Week 2: Florida Mutineers Home Series. As CDL teams look to secure seeding for the Major, here are the schedule, rosters, format, stream, and more to keep you on top of all the action.

Empire face Guerrillas on Day 1 in Vivid grudge match.

Upsurging Mutineers meet top-form Subliners on Day 2.

Thieves test new roster against league-leading FaZe on Day 4.

Each week, the CDL Champs conversation grows louder. The Florida Home Series marks Stage 4’s second week of play, making all matches pivotal to Stage 4 Major seeding and, in turn, to CDL Champs qualification.

While most top teams have locked in their rosters, others are continuing to shuffle lineups in hopes of finding tournament form. Among current Champs teams, the LA Thieves and Minnesota ROKKR’s changes will be tested in Week 2.

CDL Florida Home Series official stream

As usual, this event will be streamed live on the CDL’s official YouTube channel. That stream will be embedded here closer to the start of Day 1.

CDL Florida Home Series full schedule

DAY 1 — THURSDAY, JUNE 3

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (June 4) A Surge vs FaZe 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM B Guerrillas vs Empire 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM

DAY 2 — FRIDAY, JUNE 4

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (June 5) A Legion vs Thieves 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM B Mutineers vs Subliners 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM

DAY 3 — SATURDAY, JUNE 5

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (June 6) B Royal Ravens vs Ultra 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM A Legion vs OpTic 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM A Surge vs ROKKR 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM

DAY 4 — SUNDAY, JUNE 6

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (June 7) B Guerrillas vs Mutineers 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM A Thieves vs FaZe 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM B Empire vs Subliners 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM

CDL Florida Home Series format & details

Location: Online

Prize Pool: N/A

CDL Points: 10 per win

Maps & Modes: Hardpoint: Apocalypse, Checkmate, Garrison, Moscow, Raid Search & Destroy: Standoff, Express, Miami, Moscow, Raid Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid

Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)

CDL Florida Home Series teams & lineups

Deep into the 2021 season, teams are still making roster moves for Stage 4. London has brought in Alexx and Afro to replace Zaptius and Zed, while Empire brought on former Guerrillas pro Vivid for FeLo.

GROUP A

Team (Record coming in) Lineup Atlanta FaZe (24-4) Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys OpTic Chicago (16-12) Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy Los Angeles Thieves (14-12) Kenny, TJHaLy, Venom, Drazah Minnesota RØKKR (10-12) MajorManiak, Attach, Priestahh, Standy Paris Legion (5-15) AquA, Skrapz, Temp, Zaptius Seattle Surge (4-16) Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Classic

GROUP B

Team (Record coming in) Lineup New York Subliners (17-9) Clayster, Asim, Mack, HyDra Toronto Ultra (18-12) Insight, Bance, Cammy, CleanX Dallas Empire (15-12) Crimsix, Shotzzy, Vivid, iLLeY Florida Mutineers (12-13) Skyz, Owakening, Havok, Neptune Los Angeles Guerrillas (7-15) SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Cheen London Royal Ravens (6-16) Seany, Alexx, Afro, PaulEhx

Check out our CDL 2021 Season hub for everything you need to know about this season, including a full event schedule, the latest standings, and more.