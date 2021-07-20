CDL 2021 Seattle Home Series: schedule, rosters, format

It’s the CDL 2021 season’s penultimate week before Champs so it’s time to start making money. Stage 5, Week 3 is the Seattle Home Series and the final chance for teams to establish seeding for the Major. From schedule and stream to scores and teams, here’s what you need to know.
- Struggling Thieves face red-hot OpTic.
- Subliners test new lineup vs FaZe.
- Ultra take on Empire to cap week off.
Eight teams have clinched their spot at Champs so the postseason’s $2.5 million is now closed off to the rest. But there’s a tasty $500,000 up for grabs in the Stage 5 Major and the bottom-four teams are hungry to cash out. While the best jockey for Champs seeding, ineligible squads are still playing spoiler in a big way.
Last week, Envoy and OpTic showed out. This week, they look to maintain that momentum while New York — with Diamondcon subbing in for Clayster — hope to regain theirs.
CDL Seattle Home Series official stream
The CDL Seattle Home Series will be streamed exclusively on the Call of Duty League’s YouTube channel, just as every event has been.
We will embed that stream here when it becomes available closer to the first day of action.
CDL Seattle Home Series full schedule
DAY 1 – THURSDAY, JULY 22
|Group
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (July 16)
|A
|Legion vs Subliners
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|A
|Royal Ravens vs OpTic
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
DAY 2 — FRIDAY, JULY 23
|Group
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (July 17)
|B
|Mutineers vs Ultra
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|B
|Surge vs Empire
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
DAY 3 — FRIDAY, JULY 24
|Group
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (July 18)
|A
|Royal Ravens vs Legion
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|B
|Mutineers vs RØKKR
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
|A
|Thieves vs OpTic
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|11:00 PM
|8:00 AM
DAY 4 — FRIDAY, JULY 25
|Group
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (July 19)
|B
|Surge vs Guerrillas
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|A
|Subliners vs FaZe
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
|B
|Ultra vs Empire
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|11:00 PM
|8:00 AM
CDL Seattle Home Series format & details
- Location: Online
- Prize Pool: N/A
- CDL Points: 10 per win
- Maps & Modes:
- Hardpoint: Apocalypse, Checkmate, Garrison, Moscow, Raid
- Search & Destroy: Standoff, Express, Miami, Moscow, Raid
- Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid
- Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)
CDL Seattle Home Series teams & lineups
The Thieves are holding tight after a recent drop in performance, but the Subliners are not. As Clayster benches himself in order to regain mentally, New York have called Diamondcon back up to the starting lineup this week.
Con was tremendous before HyDra’s arrival, so fans will be curious to see how he fits into a Subliners squad that has been lacking juice of late.
GROUP A
|Team (Record coming in)
|Lineup
|Atlanta FaZe (33-5)
|Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys
|OpTic Chicago (23-15)
|Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy
|New York Subliners (21-15)
|Diamondcon, Asim, Mack, HyDra
|Los Angeles Thieves (16-19)
|Kenny, SlasheR, John, Drazah
|Paris Legion (8-19)
|AquA, Skrapz, Temp, Zaptius
|London Royal Ravens (8-21)
|Seany, Alexx, Afro, PaulEhx
GROUP B
|Team (Record coming in)
|Lineup
|Dallas Empire (23-16)
|Crimsix, Shotzzy, Vivid, iLLeY
|Toronto Ultra (25-14)
|Insight, Bance, Cammy, CleanX
|Minnesota ROKKR (15-17)
|MajorManiak, Attach, Priestahh, Standy
|Florida Mutineers (17-16)
|Skyz, Owakening, Havok, Neptune
|Los Angeles Guerrillas (8-24)
|SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, MentaL
|Seattle Surge (7-23)
|Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Classic
Check out our CDL 2021 Season hub for everything you need to know about this season, including a full event schedule, the latest standings, and more.