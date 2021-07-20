 How to watch CDL Seattle Home Series: stream, results, schedule, rosters - Dexerto
Call of Duty

CDL 2021 Seattle Home Series: schedule, rosters, format

Published: 20/Jul/2021 17:12

by Theo Salaun
cdl surge home series header
Call of Duty League

Call of Duty League

It’s the CDL 2021 season’s penultimate week before Champs so it’s time to start making money. Stage 5, Week 3 is the Seattle Home Series and the final chance for teams to establish seeding for the Major. From schedule and stream to scores and teams, here’s what you need to know.

  • Struggling Thieves face red-hot OpTic.
  • Subliners test new lineup vs FaZe.
  • Ultra take on Empire to cap week off.

Eight teams have clinched their spot at Champs so the postseason’s $2.5 million is now closed off to the rest. But there’s a tasty $500,000 up for grabs in the Stage 5 Major and the bottom-four teams are hungry to cash out. While the best jockey for Champs seeding, ineligible squads are still playing spoiler in a big way.

Last week, Envoy and OpTic showed out. This week, they look to maintain that momentum while New York — with Diamondcon subbing in for Clayster — hope to regain theirs.

CDL Seattle Home Series official stream

The CDL Seattle Home Series will be streamed exclusively on the Call of Duty League’s YouTube channel, just as every event has been.

We will embed that stream here when it becomes available closer to the first day of action.

CDL Seattle Home Series full schedule

DAY 1 – THURSDAY, JULY 22

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (July 16)
A Legion vs Subliners 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM
A Royal Ravens vs OpTic 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM

DAY 2 — FRIDAY, JULY 23

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (July 17)
B Mutineers vs Ultra 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM
B Surge vs Empire 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM

DAY 3 — FRIDAY, JULY 24

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (July 18)
A Royal Ravens vs Legion 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM
B Mutineers vs RØKKR 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM
A Thieves vs OpTic 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM

DAY 4 — FRIDAY, JULY 25

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (July 19)
B Surge vs Guerrillas 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM
A Subliners vs FaZe 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM
B Ultra vs Empire 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM

CDL Seattle Home Series format & details

  • Location: Online
  • Prize Pool: N/A
  • CDL Points: 10 per win
  • Maps & Modes:
    • Hardpoint: Apocalypse, Checkmate, Garrison, Moscow, Raid
    • Search & Destroy: Standoff, Express, Miami, Moscow, Raid
    • Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid
  • Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)

CDL Seattle Home Series teams & lineups

The Thieves are holding tight after a recent drop in performance, but the Subliners are not. As Clayster benches himself in order to regain mentally, New York have called Diamondcon back up to the starting lineup this week.

Con was tremendous before HyDra’s arrival, so fans will be curious to see how he fits into a Subliners squad that has been lacking juice of late.

GROUP A

Team (Record coming in) Lineup
Atlanta FaZe (33-5) Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys
OpTic Chicago (23-15) Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy
New York Subliners (21-15) Diamondcon, Asim, Mack, HyDra
Los Angeles Thieves (16-19) Kenny, SlasheR, John, Drazah
Paris Legion (8-19) AquA, Skrapz, Temp, Zaptius
London Royal Ravens (8-21) Seany, Alexx, Afro, PaulEhx

GROUP B

Team (Record coming in) Lineup
Dallas Empire (23-16) Crimsix, Shotzzy, Vivid, iLLeY
Toronto Ultra (25-14) Insight, Bance, Cammy, CleanX
Minnesota ROKKR (15-17) MajorManiak, Attach, Priestahh, Standy
Florida Mutineers (17-16) Skyz, Owakening, Havok, Neptune
Los Angeles Guerrillas (8-24) SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, MentaL
Seattle Surge (7-23) Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Classic

Check out our CDL 2021 Season hub for everything you need to know about this season, including a full event schedule, the latest standings, and more.

