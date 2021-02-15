Logo
Call of Duty

CDL Stage 1 Week 2: schedule, teams, format, more

Published: 15/Feb/2021 21:52 Updated: 15/Feb/2021 21:59

by Albert Petrosyan
CDL

Share

Call of Duty League CDL

The 2021 Call of Duty League season continues on February 18 with the second event of Stage 1 – here’s everything you need to follow & watch the competition live.

  • CoD League Stage 1 Week 2 takes place February 18-21.
  • All 12 teams will be competing; valuable CDL Points on the line ahead of Stage 1 Major.
  • Marquee matchups include OpTic vs Ultra, ROKKR vs NYSL, Empire vs Ravens.

With the Opening Weekend of the 2021 Call of Duty League Season now in the books, the CDL turns its attention to the second week of Stage 1 as the race for better seeding in the upcoming Major is starting to heat up.

There are now only two weeks of group-play left before the Major, meaning that time and opportunities to earn CDL Points are running short for teams looking to get a good starting position in the $500,000 tournament.

CDL Stage 1 Week 2: Stream

The CDL streams all of its matches exclusively on YouTube, which is where you can also find replays of matches that have already been completed.

CDL Stage 1 Week 2: Schedule

There are four days of matches for this event: two each on Feb 18-19 and a pair of three-match days on Feb 20-21.

Day 1: Thursday, February 18

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 19)
Game 1 Guerrillas vs Mutineers 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Game 2 Ultra vs OpTic 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM

Day 2: Friday, February 19

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 20)
Game 1 Surge vs ROKKR 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Game 2 Subliners vs Royal Ravens 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM

Day 3: Saturday, February 20

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 21)
Game 1 Royal Ravens vs Empire 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Game 2 Guerrillas vs OpTic 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Game 3 Ultra vs FaZe 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM

Day 4: Sunday, February 21

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 22)
Game 1 Legion vs Mutineers 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Game 2 Surge vs Thieves 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Game 3 Subliners vs ROKKR 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM

CDL Stage 1 Week 2 Essentials

CDL Stage 1 Week 2: Format & CDL Points

  • Location: Online
  • Prize Pool: N/A
  • CDL Points: 10 per win
  • Maps & Modes:
    • Hardpoint: Checkmate, Crossroads, Garrison, Moscow, Raid
    • Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Garrison, Miami, Moscow, Raid
    • Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid
  • Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)

CDL Stage 1 Week 2: Teams & Rosters

ROKKR
CDL roster spotlight: Minnesota ROKKR’s new-look lineup delivered an upset victory over Dallas Empire at Opening Weekend.

All 12 teams are participating in the Week 2 event, split into the two groups that were drawn at the start of Stage 1. All teams within the same group play each other once during the Stage, for a total of five matches.

Group A

Team Roster
Dallas Empire Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY
London Royal Ravens Alexx, Dylan, Seany, Zer0
Los Angeles Thieves Kenny, SlasheR, TJHaLy, Temp
Minnesota ROKKR Accuracy, Attach, Priestahh, MajorManiak
New York Subliners Clayster, Asim, Diamondcon, Mack
Seattle Surge Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony

Group B

Team Roster
Atlanta FaZe Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys
Florida Mutineers Skyz, Owakening, Slacked, Neptune
Los Angeles Guerrillas SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Vivid
OpTic Chicago Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy
Paris Legion AquA, Classic, Fire, Skrapz
Toronto Ultra Methodz, Bance, Cammy, CleanX

Make sure to check out our CDL 2021 Season hub for the latest standings, full schedule of all events, a breakdown of the season format, and more.

Call of Duty

3 Black Ops weapons that should return in Cold War & Warzone Season 2

Published: 15/Feb/2021 21:31

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War & Warzone Season 2 is just a few days away at this point and details about the season are scarce, so we thought it would be interesting to break down the guns we’d like to see return from previous COD games during Season 2.

Black Ops Cold War Season 2 is set to start on February 24, 2021, and just like the previous season, it’s more than likely set to bring new multiplayer maps, new Zombies experiences, and new weapons to the game.

Despite only being 9 days out, we have no official confirmation about what the season will bring, and only an unverified leak about a couple of weapons that might be released. But what about weapons that could return from previous CoD games, namely Black Ops 1?

Considering the return of the MAC-11 in BOCW, it’s entirely possible that old weapons make a comeback once again in Season 2. Here are three from the first game that we want to see.

Dragonov

Activision
Despite making an appearance in previous Black Ops games, players last saw the Dragonov in Modern Warfare (2019).

Right now, Black Ops Cold War is in desperate need of a new sniper rifle. Currently, players are still forced to work with the three that launched with the game – Pellington, Tundra, and M82 – and while they are formidable, it’s clear that the sniper section needs some love.

Because of that, and because the game currently doesn’t include a decent semi-auto sniper choice, the Dragonov from BO1 would fit perfectly. While the weapon hasn’t been an extremely popular choice in past CoD games, there’s a chance for the weapon to really shine here in BOCW, especially depending on the maps we get.

If they do add the Dragunov, let’s hope it’s not similar to the Modern Warfare counterpart, which was known for being one of the weaker weapons in the game.

Galil

Activision
The Galil is so popular that it has appeared in all four Black Ops games in some way.

This one is a no-brainer. The Galil is easily one of the most popular Assault Rifles in Black Ops history due to its high rate-of-fire, low recoil, and decent handling. It’s so popular that it’s made an appearance in one way, shape, or form in all four previous entries in the Black Ops series, almost making its inclusion in BOCW an inevitability.

While the game just got an assault rifle in the form of the Groza during Season 1, the Galil’s inclusion in Season 2 could help transition people away from the current metagame, and could even provide a new viable option within Warzone as well.

HK21

Rounding out our list is an LMG. Like the sniper category, the LMG selection is pretty limited in Black Ops Cold War, with players only having access to the same 3 available since launch.

Because of this, a new one would be perfect for the game, specifically the HK21 from Black Ops 1. For those that remember it, the weapon had a solid rate of fire, as well as some of the lowest recoil in its class. If Treyarch brought the same weapon over to BOCW, it has the potential to be a powerhouse.

LMGs aren’t really highly-used weapons within Black Ops Cold War, so it’s possible the release of a new one could have the potential to change that – regardless of whether or not it’s the HK21,

There you have it – three classic Black Ops guns that we believe could have a nice spot in Cold War & Warzone. Let us know which weapons you’d like to see added in Season 2 by tweeting at us @Dexertointel.