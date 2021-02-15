The 2021 Call of Duty League season continues on February 18 with the second event of Stage 1 – here’s everything you need to follow & watch the competition live.
- CoD League Stage 1 Week 2 takes place February 18-21.
- All 12 teams will be competing; valuable CDL Points on the line ahead of Stage 1 Major.
- Marquee matchups include OpTic vs Ultra, ROKKR vs NYSL, Empire vs Ravens.
With the Opening Weekend of the 2021 Call of Duty League Season now in the books, the CDL turns its attention to the second week of Stage 1 as the race for better seeding in the upcoming Major is starting to heat up.
There are now only two weeks of group-play left before the Major, meaning that time and opportunities to earn CDL Points are running short for teams looking to get a good starting position in the $500,000 tournament.
CDL Stage 1 Week 2: Stream
The CDL streams all of its matches exclusively on YouTube, which is where you can also find replays of matches that have already been completed.
CDL Stage 1 Week 2: Schedule
There are four days of matches for this event: two each on Feb 18-19 and a pair of three-match days on Feb 20-21.
Day 1: Thursday, February 18
|Match
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|AEDT (Feb 19)
|Game 1
|Guerrillas vs Mutineers
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|7:00 AM
|Game 2
|Ultra vs OpTic
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|8:30 AM
Day 2: Friday, February 19
|Match
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|AEDT (Feb 20)
|Game 1
|Surge vs ROKKR
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|7:00 AM
|Game 2
|Subliners vs Royal Ravens
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|8:30 AM
Day 3: Saturday, February 20
|Match
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|AEDT (Feb 21)
|Game 1
|Royal Ravens vs Empire
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|7:00 AM
|Game 2
|Guerrillas vs OpTic
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|8:30 AM
|Game 3
|Ultra vs FaZe
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|11:00 PM
|10:00 AM
Day 4: Sunday, February 21
|Match
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|AEDT (Feb 22)
|Game 1
|Legion vs Mutineers
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|7:00 AM
|Game 2
|Surge vs Thieves
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|8:30 AM
|Game 3
|Subliners vs ROKKR
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|11:00 PM
|10:00 AM
CDL Stage 1 Week 2 Essentials
CDL Stage 1 Week 2: Format & CDL Points
- Location: Online
- Prize Pool: N/A
- CDL Points: 10 per win
- Maps & Modes:
-
- Hardpoint: Checkmate, Crossroads, Garrison, Moscow, Raid
- Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Garrison, Miami, Moscow, Raid
- Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid
- Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)
CDL Stage 1 Week 2: Teams & Rosters
All 12 teams are participating in the Week 2 event, split into the two groups that were drawn at the start of Stage 1. All teams within the same group play each other once during the Stage, for a total of five matches.
Group A
|Team
|Roster
|Dallas Empire
|Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY
|London Royal Ravens
|Alexx, Dylan, Seany, Zer0
|Los Angeles Thieves
|Kenny, SlasheR, TJHaLy, Temp
|Minnesota ROKKR
|Accuracy, Attach, Priestahh, MajorManiak
|New York Subliners
|Clayster, Asim, Diamondcon, Mack
|Seattle Surge
|Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony
Group B
|Team
|Roster
|Atlanta FaZe
|Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys
|Florida Mutineers
|Skyz, Owakening, Slacked, Neptune
|Los Angeles Guerrillas
|SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Vivid
|OpTic Chicago
|Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy
|Paris Legion
|AquA, Classic, Fire, Skrapz
|Toronto Ultra
|Methodz, Bance, Cammy, CleanX
Make sure to check out our CDL 2021 Season hub for the latest standings, full schedule of all events, a breakdown of the season format, and more.