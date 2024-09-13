LoL 2025 rostermania: Every LCS, LEC & Americas roster change

2025 is a big year for Western League of Legends, with the LCS being dissolved for the sake of creating two new Americas Leagues. Things are gonna get spicy in the off-season.

A number of teams won’t survive the transition, with the South American leagues especially getting condensed. We don’t yet know which teams will be around for LoL’s new Americas structure, but there have been rumors and reports about the direction the regions are going in. We’re not likely to hear any official news until Worlds 2024 is over.

However, that doesn’t mean that the off-season hasn’t started yet. It’s already all but confirmed which teams will be leaving the LCS (soon to be North American league), and there are a ton of other roster changes that have are already being made.

Here’s every roster swap we know of so far, as well as what the final teams look like going into 2025 for both the LEC and the LCS/Americas leagues.

Which LCS teams are leaving in 2025?

Christian Betancourt/Riot Games

According to a report from Travis Gafford that’s been corroborated by players and staff from both orgs, NRG and Immortals are out. Immortals isn’t a huge surprise considering they’ve been hovering near the bottom of the LCS for the past several years, but NRG has only been back in the league for a year and a half. As a result, the LCS teams that’ll be moving into the new pro LoL structure are as follows:

100 Thieves

Cloud9

Dignitas

FlyQuest

Shopify Rebellion

Team Liquid

Beyond that, it isn’t clear which teams will be repping the North or South American leagues. For now, CBLOL and LLA will be left off the list considering there’s not much information publicly available about which teams will make the cut for the South American conference or the last two spots in NA.

All LCS/LEC/Americas roster changes

Note: An asterisk next to a name or change means it’s based on a rumor/report and is still pending

North American League (formerly LCS)

Team Top Jungle Mid ADC Support 100 Thieves GeneralSniper River Quid Tomo Eyla Cloud9 Thanatos Blaber TBD* Berserker Vulcan Dignitas Licorice Spica Jensen Zven Isles FlyQuest Bwipo Inspired Quad Massu Busio Shopify Rebellion FakeGod Bugi Insanity Bvoy Zeyzal Team Liquid Impact UmTi APA Yeon CoreJJ TBD TBD

LEC

Team Top Jungle Mid ADC Support Team BDS Adam Sheo nuc Ice Labrov G2 BrokenBlade Yike Caps Hans sama Mikyx GiantX Th3Antonio Juhan Jackies Patrik IgNar Team Heretics TBD* TBD* TBD* Flakked TBD* SK Gaming Irrelevant Isma Nisqy Rahel Luon Karmine Corp Canna Closer Vladi Upset Targamas MAD Lions KOI Myrwn Elyoya Fresskowy Supa Alvaro Fnatic Oscarinin Razork Humanoid Noah Jun Team Vitality Naak Nako* Lyncas Vetheo* Carzzy Hylissang Rogue Finn Markoon Larssen Comp Zoelys

Roster change announcements & rumors tracker

September 11: