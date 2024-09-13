LoL 2025 rostermania: Every LCS, LEC & Americas roster change

LoL 2025 rostermania: Every LCS, LEC & Americas roster changeStefan Wisnoski/Riot Games
2025 is a big year for Western League of Legends, with the LCS being dissolved for the sake of creating two new Americas Leagues. Things are gonna get spicy in the off-season.
A number of teams won’t survive the transition, with the South American leagues especially getting condensed. We don’t yet know which teams will be around for LoL’s new Americas structure, but there have been rumors and reports about the direction the regions are going in. We’re not likely to hear any official news until Worlds 2024 is over.
However, that doesn’t mean that the off-season hasn’t started yet. It’s already all but confirmed which teams will be leaving the LCS (soon to be North American league), and there are a ton of other roster changes that have are already being made.
Here’s every roster swap we know of so far, as well as what the final teams look like going into 2025 for both the LEC and the LCS/Americas leagues.
Which LCS teams are leaving in 2025?
According to a report from Travis Gafford that’s been corroborated by players and staff from both orgs, NRG and Immortals are out. Immortals isn’t a huge surprise considering they’ve been hovering near the bottom of the LCS for the past several years, but NRG has only been back in the league for a year and a half. As a result, the LCS teams that’ll be moving into the new pro LoL structure are as follows:
- 100 Thieves
- Cloud9
- Dignitas
- FlyQuest
- Shopify Rebellion
- Team Liquid
Beyond that, it isn’t clear which teams will be repping the North or South American leagues. For now, CBLOL and LLA will be left off the list considering there’s not much information publicly available about which teams will make the cut for the South American conference or the last two spots in NA.
All LCS/LEC/Americas roster changes
Note: An asterisk next to a name or change means it’s based on a rumor/report and is still pending
North American League (formerly LCS)
|Team
|Top
|Jungle
|Mid
|ADC
|Support
|100 Thieves
|GeneralSniper
|River
|Quid
|Tomo
|Eyla
|Cloud9
|Thanatos
|Blaber
|TBD*
|Berserker
|Vulcan
|Dignitas
|Licorice
|Spica
|Jensen
|Zven
|Isles
|FlyQuest
|Bwipo
|Inspired
|Quad
|Massu
|Busio
|Shopify Rebellion
|FakeGod
|Bugi
|Insanity
|Bvoy
|Zeyzal
|Team Liquid
|Impact
|UmTi
|APA
|Yeon
|CoreJJ
|TBD
|TBD
LEC
|Team
|Top
|Jungle
|Mid
|ADC
|Support
|Team BDS
|Adam
|Sheo
|nuc
|Ice
|Labrov
|G2
|BrokenBlade
|Yike
|Caps
|Hans sama
|Mikyx
|GiantX
|Th3Antonio
|Juhan
|Jackies
|Patrik
|IgNar
|Team Heretics
|TBD*
|TBD*
|TBD*
|Flakked
|TBD*
|SK Gaming
|Irrelevant
|Isma
|Nisqy
|Rahel
|Luon
|Karmine Corp
|Canna
|Closer
|Vladi
|Upset
|Targamas
|MAD Lions KOI
|Myrwn
|Elyoya
|Fresskowy
|Supa
|Alvaro
|Fnatic
|Oscarinin
|Razork
|Humanoid
|Noah
|Jun
|Team Vitality
|Naak Nako*
|Lyncas
|Vetheo*
|Carzzy
|Hylissang
|Rogue
|Finn
|Markoon
|Larssen
|Comp
|Zoelys
Roster change announcements & rumors tracker
September 11:
- Photon officially announces his free agency, followed shortly by Sheep Esports reporting Naak Nako will be playing for Vitality in 2025. Their report also claims Vetheo may be replaced.
- Sheep Esports also reported that Team Heretics are going for a full roster rebuild and replacing everyone but Flakked.
- IWillDominate claimed that Cloud9 have chosen to drop Jojopyun due to him being consistently tardy for practice, but details around the situation are murky. Take this with a grain of salt.