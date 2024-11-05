Call of Duty League 2025 event schedule leaked

The Call of Duty League 2025 schedule has leaked, with multiple sources confirming to Dexerto the veracity of the schedule which features five events spread across seven months.

Each season, the schedule looks slightly different with more or less Majors than the previous season, format changes, and never-ending debates over whether league matches should start before or after the Holiday period.

There’s also always a lot of chatter over event locations, and leaks have pointed towards this season’s being based in Barcelona, Dallas, Florida, and even Chicago for the first time, with CDL Championships expected to take place in Toronto.

The dates, however, have been hard to come by, with no announcements yet from the league – though internal documents shared with Dexerto may reveal when to expect each Major.

CDL 2025 regular season schedule

This is the schedule that has been shared with Dexerto via multiple sources. Note that each split features a mid-qualifier online tournament, called a Minor, which will share out CDL points and a $20,000 prize pool for the winner

Major 1 Online qualifiers: December 6-February 2 (with a 3-week Christmas break) Minor tournament: January 10-12 Major 1 LAN: February 6-9

Major 2 Online qualifiers: February 21-March 16 Minor tournament: February 28-March 2 Major 2 LAN: March 20-23

Major 3 Online qualifiers: April 4-April 13 Minor tournament: N/A Major 3 LAN: April 24-27

Major 4 Online qualifiers: May 9-May 25 Minor tournament: N/A Major 4 LAN: May 29-June 1



Activision

It’s worth noting that dates may not be exact: for example, we do not yet have confirmation on whether Majors will still be 4-day events, though we have provided dates for them to start on Thursday as was standard in 2024.

In the schedule shared with Dexerto, there are also no Minor tournaments during the Major 3 or 4 cycles. This could still change as the season progresses.

CDL Championship

This season, Champs is expected to take place from June 26-29 in Toronto.

As for the event locations, while Major 1 in Barcelona seems to be fairly set in stone, it’s not been made apparent which city will take which Major spot. Some speculation has pointed towards Majors 2, 3, and 4 being Dallas, Florida, and Chicago respectively, though we can not confirm this at the time of writing.

There is also an expectation that Black Ops 6, and possibly Warzone, will once again feature at the Esports World Cup as a post-season tournament. If they follow the same or similar schedule as they did in 2024, then this event will likely be in August.

An official schedule announcement is expected from the Call of Duty League on Tuesday, November 12, though if there are any changes between now and then, they are unlikely to be significant.

A number of Call of Duty pros spoke with Dexerto about their feelings towards Black Ops 6, with high hopes for the upcoming competitive season – though they say there is one major issue that could hold Treyarch’s latest title back.