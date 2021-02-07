The Call of Duty League is back for its second season and kicking off the 2021 campaign is the Atlanta FaZe Home Series, the first of three Stage 1 events ahead of the CDL’s first-ever Major. You can find everything you need to follow the event below.

Opening Weekend takes place February 11-14.

All 12 teams will be in attendance; 100T make CDL debut with LA Thieves.

Valuable CDL points up for grabs to determine Stage 1 Major seeding.

CDL Opening Weekend: Stream

The CoD League broadcasted their events exclusively on YouTube in the 2020 season and that won’t be changing for 2021. You can catch the whole Opening Weekend stream below, and watch any of the action you missed on the CDL’s YouTube channel.

CDL Opening Weekend: Schedule

This event is composed of four days of matches – two matches each on February 11-12 followed by a pair of three-match days on Feb 13-14.

Day 1 – Thursday, February 11

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 12) Minnesota ROKKR vs LA Thieves 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM Seattle Surge vs Dallas Empire 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM

Day 2 – Friday, February 12

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 13) Paris Legion vs OpTic Chicago 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM LA Guerrillas vs Atlanta FaZe 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM

Day 3 – Saturday, February 13

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 14) Paris Legion vs LA Guerrillas 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM Toronto Ultra vs Florida Mutineers 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM New York Subliners vs LA Thieves 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM

Day 4 – Sunday, February 14

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 15) Seattle Surge vs London Royal Ravens 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM Minnesota ROKKR vs Dallas Empire 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM OpTic Chicago vs Atlanta FaZe 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM

CDL Opening Weekend: Format & CDL Points

Location: Online (hosted by Atlanta FaZe)

Prize Pool: N/A

CDL Points: 10 per win

Maps & Modes: Hardpoint: Checkmate, Crossroads, Garrison, Moscow, Raid Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Garrison, Miami, Moscow, Raid Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid

Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)

CDL Opening Weekend: Teams & Rosters

All 12 teams are competing in the Opening Weekend, split into two groups. The groups are determined in a special draw that takes place before each Stage and stay that way through the Stage’s three events and Major before getting redrawn.

Note: Rosters are not confirmed until the tournament starts

Group A

Team Roster Dallas Empire Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY London Royal Ravens Alexx, Dylan, Seany, Zer0 Los Angeles Thieves Kenny, SlasheR, TJHaLy, Temp Minnesota ROKKR Accuracy, Attach, Priestahh, MajorManiak New York Subliners Clayster, Asim, Diamondcon, Mack Seattle Surge Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony

Group B

Team Roster Atlanta FaZe Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys Florida Mutineers Skyz, Owakening, Slacked, Neptune Los Angeles Guerrillas SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Vivid OpTic Chicago Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy Paris Legion AquA, Classic, Fire, Skrapz Toronto Ultra Methodz, Bance, Cammy, CleanX

