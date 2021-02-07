Logo
CDL Atlanta FaZe Opening Weekend: schedule, teams, format, more

Published: 7/Feb/2021 1:04 Updated: 7/Feb/2021 1:14

by Albert Petrosyan
Call of Duty League CDL Atlanta

The Call of Duty League is back for its second season and kicking off the 2021 campaign is the Atlanta FaZe Home Series, the first of three Stage 1 events ahead of the CDL’s first-ever Major. You can find everything you need to follow the event below.

  • Opening Weekend takes place February 11-14.
  • All 12 teams will be in attendance; 100T make CDL debut with LA Thieves.
  • Valuable CDL points up for grabs to determine Stage 1 Major seeding.

CDL Opening Weekend: Stream

The CoD League broadcasted their events exclusively on YouTube in the 2020 season and that won’t be changing for 2021. You can catch the whole Opening Weekend stream below, and watch any of the action you missed on the CDL’s YouTube channel.

CDL Opening Weekend: Schedule

This event is composed of four days of matches – two matches each on February 11-12 followed by a pair of three-match days on Feb 13-14.

Day 1 – Thursday, February 11

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 12)
Minnesota ROKKR vs LA Thieves 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Seattle Surge vs Dallas Empire 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM

Day 2 – Friday, February 12

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 13)
Paris Legion vs OpTic Chicago 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
LA Guerrillas vs Atlanta FaZe 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM

Day 3 – Saturday, February 13

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 14)
Paris Legion vs LA Guerrillas 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Toronto Ultra vs Florida Mutineers 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
New York Subliners vs LA Thieves 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM

Day 4 – Sunday, February 14

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 15)
Seattle Surge vs London Royal Ravens 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Minnesota ROKKR vs Dallas Empire 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
OpTic Chicago vs Atlanta FaZe 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM

CDL Opening Weekend: Format & CDL Points

  • Location: Online (hosted by Atlanta FaZe)
  • Prize Pool: N/A
  • CDL Points: 10 per win
  • Maps & Modes:
    • Hardpoint: Checkmate, Crossroads, Garrison, Moscow, Raid
    • Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Garrison, Miami, Moscow, Raid
    • Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid
  • Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)

CDL Opening Weekend: Teams & Rosters

LA Thieves CDL roster
LA Thieves
The LA Thieves finally make their organizational debut in the CDL.

All 12 teams are competing in the Opening Weekend, split into two groups. The groups are determined in a special draw that takes place before each Stage and stay that way through the Stage’s three events and Major before getting redrawn.

Note: Rosters are not confirmed until the tournament starts

Group A

Team Roster
Dallas Empire Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY
London Royal Ravens Alexx, Dylan, Seany, Zer0
Los Angeles Thieves Kenny, SlasheR, TJHaLy, Temp
Minnesota ROKKR Accuracy, Attach, Priestahh, MajorManiak
New York Subliners Clayster, Asim, Diamondcon, Mack
Seattle Surge Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony

Group B

Team Roster
Atlanta FaZe Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys
Florida Mutineers Skyz, Owakening, Slacked, Neptune
Los Angeles Guerrillas SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Vivid
OpTic Chicago Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy
Paris Legion AquA, Classic, Fire, Skrapz
Toronto Ultra Methodz, Bance, Cammy, CleanX

Make sure to follow us on Twitter, @Dexertointel, where we will be providing live coverage of this event, including map-by-map updates, daily recaps, and more.

CoD pro John uncovers insane parachute exploit in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 6/Feb/2021 17:19

by Joe Craven
Warzone Parachuting with BOCW logo
Activision

Black Ops Cold War John

Call of Duty World Champion Johnathon ‘John’ Perez has shared bizarre footage of a parachute bug in Black Ops Cold War, allowing him to float around the map as if it was Warzone, and reach clearly unintended spots. 

Any game the size of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was bound to launch with its fair share of bugs and glitches. However, some have argued that developers Treyarch need to do more to minimize their prevalence and impact in matches.

Furthermore, ahead of the second CDL season getting underway on February 11, some pro players have shared concerns over bugs that could potentially impact professional matches.

John, currently playing in the Challengers after some time away from the esport, made this point in a February 6 tweet, showing a bizarre bug on the Crossroads map.

John playing for Luminosity
MLG
John won a World Championship with Envy, back in Black Ops III.

The glitch requires players to go to the rocks at the back of Munitions Storage, before button mashing. This launches the player into the air, seeing them fly way above the map and over to the far side.

The glitch then becomes even more bizarre, with the game giving John the option of pulling a Warzone-like parachute, and gliding onto the top of the cliff at the other side of the map. It’s a crazy exploit, on a map that is played in pro hardpoint.

JKap tweeted the clip, throwing the caption back to a hilarious Clayster rant from Black Ops III, after he was pulled up for using an “unintended line of sight” in a CWL match.

Fans and other pros were understandably baffled by the bug, with some comparing it super-jumps in Halo. Whatever comparison you wish to make, it’s absolutely not meant to be in the game, and players will be looking for a swift patch after its discovery.

Players would almost certainly be punished for using this exploit in an official match, but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t be abused at lower levels.

Whether we see John back competing in the upper echelons of the CDL remains unclear, but we can hope that his discovery of this particular bug can result in a quick fix.