CDL 2021 New York Home Series Home Series: schedule, rosters, format

It’s the last stage of the CDL 2021 and that means CoD Champs is right around the corner. For Stage 5, Week 1’s New York Subliners Home Series — we’ve got the stream, schedule, and results you need to stay on top of an action-packed week of play.

John makes CDL debut in Thieves vs Subliners on Day 2.

MentaL makes CDL debut on Day 3 vs impressive Empire.

Subliners face OpTic on Day 4 with major playoff implications.

Just three weeks separate us from the $500K Stage 5 Major and then we’re on to CDL Champs, where only eight teams will compete for the season’s biggest trophy and biggest purse: $2.5 million. This stage is the last chance to clinch postseason seeding and berths, so the pressure is higher than ever.

So far, five teams have clinched the postseason, but seeding is still up in the air. More importantly, past those five, there are seven teams vying for three spots in the playoffs. It’s crunch time.

CDL New York Home Series official stream

As usual, the official stream for the New York Home Series will be played through YouTube. It will be embedded here as it becomes available closer to Day 1 of matches.

CDL New York Home Series full schedule

DAY 1 – THURSDAY, JULY 8

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (July 9) A Royala Ravens vs FaZe 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM A Legion vs OpTic 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM

DAY 2 – FRIDAY, JULY 9

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (July 10) B Guerrillas vs ROKKR 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM A Thieves vs Subliners 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM

DAY 3 – SATURDAY, JULY 10

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (July 11) A Legion vs FaZe 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM B Surge vs Mutineers 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM B Guerrillas vs Empire 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM

DAY 4 — SUNDAY, JUNE 11

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (July 12) A Royal Ravens vs Thieves 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM B ROKKR vs Ultra 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM A Subliners vs OpTic 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM

CDL New York Home Series format & details

Location: Online

Prize Pool: N/A

CDL Points: 10 per win

Maps & Modes: Hardpoint: Apocalypse, Checkmate, Garrison, Moscow, Raid Search & Destroy: Standoff, Express, Miami, Moscow, Raid Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid

Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)

CDL New York Home Series teams & lineups

Roster locks are here, but not before the LA Thieves made yet another change — bringing in legendary vet John for his CDL debut. Other changes include MentaL making his pro debut in place of Cheen on the LA Guerrillas, but you can check out the full groups, records, and rosters below.

GROUP A

Team (Record coming in) Lineup Atlanta FaZe (30-4) Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys OpTic Chicago (20-15) Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy New York Subliners (21-12) Clayster, Asim, Mack, HyDra Los Angeles Thieves (14-17) Kenny, SlasheR, John, Drazah Paris Legion (7-17) AquA, Skrapz, Temp, Zaptius London Royal Ravens (7-19) Seany, Alexx, Afro, PaulEhx

GROUP B

Team (Record coming in) Lineup Dallas Empire (21-15) Crimsix, Shotzzy, Vivid, iLLeY Toronto Ultra (22-14) Insight, Bance, Cammy, CleanX Minnesota ROKKR (13-15) MajorManiak, Attach, Priestahh, Standy Florida Mutineers (14-16) Skyz, Owakening, Havok, Neptune Los Angeles Guerrillas (8-20) SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, MentaL Seattle Surge (7-20) Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Classic

Check out our CDL 2021 Season hub for everything you need to know about this season, including a full event schedule, the latest standings, and more.