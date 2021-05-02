CDL Paris Home Series highlights, results, recap: Ultra remain unstoppable, FaZe bounce back

The second week of Stage 3 is now in the books for the 2021 Call of Duty League season – catch up on all of the action from the Paris Legion Home Series with full scores, highlights, daily recaps, and more.

Ultra already clinch top seed in Group A after another dominant week.

FaZe bounce back from last week’s loss with a pair of five-map victories.

Thieves currently atop Group B after convincing win over OpTic.

Two-thirds of Stage 3 is now over after the Paris Home Series came to a close on May 2, after what was another week of electrifying CDL action. It was the same old story in Group A: Toronto Ultra domination. After another two convincing wins over ROKKR and Guerrillas, Ultra have already secured the top seed with a whole week to go.

As for Group B, a massive logjam is forming at the top. While Thieves do have the lead for now after beating OpTic, they’ve played four games while there are three teams behind them all at 2-1, meaning we’re in store for another wild finish in next week’s Dallas Home Series.

Advertisement

CDL Paris Home Series: Results, highlights, recap

DAY 4 – SUNDAY, MAY 2

Group Match Hardpoint S&D Control Hardpoint S&D A Legion 3-1 Mutineers PAR 250-218 (Garrison) FLA 6-5 (Moscow) PAR 3-1 (Raid) PAR 250-119 (Moscow) N/A A ROKKR 1-3 Ultra MIN 250-203 (Raid) TOR 6-1 (Checkmate) TOR 3-2 (Garrison) TOR 250-135 (Apocalypse) N/A B Thieves 3-1 OpTic LAT 250-205 (Checkmate) CHI 6-3 (Express) LAT 3-1 (Raid) LAT 250-117 (Apocalypse) N/A

Match 1: Legion get first win since adding Temp

A difficult start to Stage 3 finally gave way to something positive for Legion, who got a big 3-1 win over the struggling Mutineers for their first victory since replacing Fire with Temp in the starting lineup. One could argue the series should have been a sweep for Paris, who gave away a lead in the Moscow S&D, the only map they ended up losing.

Match 2: Ultra clinch Group A with 8th win in a row

Even with a whole week to go in Stage 3, Ultra have already secured the top seed in Group A thanks to a 3-1 win over ROKKR, their eighth win on the trot. Cammy was at his usually imperious best, dropping massive numbers and pulling off incredible plays, even while using a pistol.

Advertisement

Uhh is it just us or does the pistol hit differently 😳@CammyMVP | #SooUltra pic.twitter.com/uquddEpVIC — DEXERTO Call of Duty & Esports News (@DexertoIntel) May 2, 2021

Match 3: Thieves halt OpTic’s hot-streak in convincing fashion

In a clash between two of the hotter teams in Group B, it was Thieves who took all three respawns in a statement 3-1 win over OpTic, who were the only undefeated team left in the group. As has been the case a lot lately, Kenny was once again the star of the show for LA, putting in a great performance in his new main-AR role.

KENNY WITH THE GUNNY. #LAThieves That's Control closed out. 1 more to go, let's bring it home boys. pic.twitter.com/G3a3sGAn8k — LA Thieves (@LAThieves) May 2, 2021

DAY 3 – SATURDAY, MAY 1

Group Match Hardpoint S&D Control Hardpoint S&D B Royal Ravens 2-3 FaZe LON 250-196 (Apocalypse) ATL 6-4 (Checkmate) LON 3-2 (Garrison) ATL 250-189 (Moscow) ATL 6-4 (Express) A Guerrillas 2-3 Empire DAL 250-231 (Moscow) LAG 6-3 (Express) LAG 3-0 (Raid) DAL 250-202 (Garrison) DAL 6-3 (Raid) B Surge 0-3 Subliners NY 250-130 (Moscow) NY 6-5 (Raid) NY 3-2 (Checkmate) N/A N/A

Match 1: FaZe stave off Royal Ravens’ upset threat

Royal Ravens were primed to pull off their second big upset of the week after beating Subliners on Day 1 but FaZe found their groove just in time to win the final two maps and escape with the win. After struggling on Express S&D for much of Stage 2, Atlanta’s signing of 2Pac as an S&D coach seems to have turned the map into a weapon for the boys in red.

Advertisement

Match 2: Empire survive for first win with FeLo

It didn’t come easy, but Empire finally got their first win since benching Huke for FeLo in Stage 3, thanks to their tight victory over Guerrillas. Danger signs roared to life after LAG dominated Raid Control to take a 2-1 lead, but, just like FaZe, Dallas did what they had to do on the final two maps to survive the upset threat.

Match 3: Subliners back to winning ways after statement sweep

After losing to the team with the worst record in the league on Thursday, Subliners bounced back with a key sweep of Surge, handing them a fourth straight defeat. While maps two and three did go the distance, New York seemed fully in control of the series after their dominant showing on the opening Hardpoint.

Advertisement

DAY 2 – FRIDAY, APRIL 30

Group Match Hardpoint S&D Control Hardpoint S&D A Guerrillas 0-3 Ultra TOR 250-247 (Apocalypse) TOR 6-5 (Express) TOR 3-0 (Raid) N/A N/A A Legion 1-3 ROKKR PAR 250-169 (Checkmate) MIN 6-2 (Miami) MIN 3-0 (Garrison) MIN 250-151 (Apocalypse) N/A

Match 1: Ultra win seventh in a row after LAG sweep

The unstoppable force that is the Ultra continued its tear through the CDL, with Guerrillas falling as their latest victim. While the final scoreline did end up being a 3-0 sweep, the match was anything but a blowout as the first two maps came down to the wire. The massive one-hour delay before the Raid Control didn’t help LAG, who lost 3-0 to seal the defeat.

INSIGHT 🤯 The rookie with a huge 1v2 clutch in Round 11!@TorontoUltra | #CDL2021 pic.twitter.com/bUdixxiwV3 — DEXERTO Call of Duty & Esports News (@DexertoIntel) April 30, 2021

Match 2: ROKKR add to Legion’s struggles

ROKKR got back to winning ways after snapping their mini two-match losing streak with an important Group A win over the Legion. The Home Series hosts looked on their way to getting their first win with Temp after dominating the opening HP, but three straight one-sided maps from Minnesota meant that Paris has now lost four in a row.

Advertisement

DAY 1 – THURSDAY, APRIL 29

Group Match Hardpoint S&D Control Hardpoint S&D B Royal Ravens 3-2 Subliners NY 250-181 (Moscow) LON 6-2 (Express) LON 3-0 (Checkmate) NY 250-192 (Garrison) LON 6-4 (Raid) B Thieves 2-3 FaZe ATL 250-160 (Raid) LAT 6-1 (Express) ATL 3-1 (Raid) LAT 250-224 (Moscow) ATL 6-3 (Checkmate)

Match 1: Royal Ravens stun Subliners for key Group B win

Royal Ravens got an important victory in Group B after upsetting the new-look Subliners in five maps. Exceptional performances in both S&Ds were the key for London, who also dominated Raid Control to put themselves in position for the victory.

Match 2: FaZe sneak past Thieves in five-map thriller

FaZe snapped their mini two-match losing streak with a big 3-2 win over the red-hot Thieves, who came into this game already 2-0 in Group B. The match was very back-and-forth as both teams traded maps going into Checkmate S&D, which saw Atlanta win 6-3 after LA tried a very… peculiar strat in round 10.

Uhh, hey LA Thieves? Might wanna grab that bomb in S&D… 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/8wBK1g1c67 — DEXERTO Call of Duty & Esports News (@DexertoIntel) April 29, 2021

CDL Paris Home Series: Format & info

Location: Online

Prize Pool: N/A

CDL Points: 10 per win

Maps & Modes: Hardpoint: Apocalypse, Checkmate, Garrison, Moscow, Raid Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Express, Miami, Moscow, Raid Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid

Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)

Watch Now: Can OpTic Chicago finally win championships? | CDL Preview Show

CDL Paris Home Series essentials

Watch Now: Can LA Thieves beat OpTic & FaZe in Week 2?

CDL Paris Home Series: Teams & lineups

Unlike Week 1, which saw a whopping six players make either their league or new team debut, there weren’t any roster changes going into Week 2. That said, with the likes of Cheen, HyDra, FeLo and others in their second week of CDL action, there were plenty of eyes on how these new players performed.

GROUP A

Team (Record coming in) Lineup Dallas Empire (12-8) Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY Toronto Ultra (12-9) Insight, Bance, Cammy, CleanX Minnesota RØKKR (7-8) Accuracy, Attach, Priestahh, Standy Florida Mutineers (7-10) Skyz, Owakening, Havok, Neptune Los Angeles Guerrillas (6-9) SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Cheen Paris Legion (4-10) AquA, Classic, Skrapz, Temp

GROUP B

Team (Record coming in) Lineup Atlanta FaZe (14-3) Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys OpTic Chicago (12-7) Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy New York Subliners (10-7) Clayster, Asim, Mack, HyDra Los Angeles Thieves (11-8) Kenny, TJHaLy, Venom, Drazah Seattle Surge (4-11) Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony London Royal Ravens (2-12) Seany, Zaptius, Zed, PaulEhx

Note: Starting lineups are not confirmed until the start of each match

Check out our CDL 2021 Season hub for everything you need to know about this season, including a full event schedule, the latest standings, and more.