How to watch CDL Dallas Home Series: Stream, schedule, results, rosters

The third and final week of Stage 3 of the 2021 Call of Duty League season takes place as the Dallas Empire Home Series – watch and follow all the action live with the official stream, full schedule, results, and more.

Dallas Home Series goes from Thursday, May 6 to Sunday, May 9.

Last chance for teams to improve seeding for $500K Stage 3 Major.

Ultra already clinched Group A, Thieves have small lead atop Group B.

The Stage 3 Major is just around the corner, but before the $500,000 knockout tournament kicks off, teams have one final week of matches at the Dallas Home Series to try and improve where they get to start in the bracket.

There’s still plenty to decide for both groups; while the unstoppable Toronto Ultra have already secured the top seed in Group A, there’s still a trio of teams tied at 1-2. As for Group B, things are even more unclear, as four teams come in with just a single loss.

CDL Stage 3 Group standings

CDL Dallas Home Series: Official stream

As per usual, this event will be broadcast live on YouTube, and we will include the stream here once the CDL makes it available ahead of Day 1.

CDL Dallas Home Series: Full schedule

This Home Series is being played across four days – two matches each on Thursday and Friday before a pair of three-match days over the weekend.

DAY 1 – THURSDAY, MAY 6

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (May 7) A Guerrillas vs ROKKR 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM B Subliners vs OpTic 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM

DAY 2 – FRIDAY, MAY 7

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (May 8) B Surge vs FaZe 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM A Mutineers vs Empire 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM

DAY 3 – SATURDAY, MAY 8

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (May 9) A Legion vs Ultra 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM B Subliners vs Thieves 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM A Guerrillas vs Mutineers 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM

DAY 4 – SUNDAY, MAY 9

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (May 10) B Royal Ravens vs Surge 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM B OpTic vs FaZe 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM A ROKKR vs Empire 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM

CDL Dallas Home Series: Format & info

Location: Online

Prize Pool: N/A

CDL Points: 10 per win

Maps & Modes: Hardpoint: Apocalypse, Checkmate, Garrison, Moscow, Raid Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Express, Miami, Moscow, Raid Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid

Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)

CDL Dallas Home Series essentials

CDL Dallas Home Series: Teams & lineups

Roster changes have certainly slowed down as the CDL season creeps past its midway point. The only new player signing ahead of this event was Seattle Surge dropping Loony and picking up Decemate for their starting lineup.

GROUP A

Team (Record coming in) Lineup Dallas Empire (13-8) Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY Toronto Ultra (14-9) Insight, Bance, Cammy, CleanX Minnesota RØKKR (7-8) Accuracy, Attach, Priestahh, Standy Florida Mutineers (7-11) Skyz, Owakening, Havok, Neptune Los Angeles Guerrillas (6-11) SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Cheen Paris Legion (5-11) AquA, Classic, Skrapz, Temp

GROUP B

Team (Record coming in) Lineup Atlanta FaZe (16-3) Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys OpTic Chicago (12-8) Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy New York Subliners (12-8) Clayster, Asim, Mack, HyDra Los Angeles Thieves (12-9) Kenny, TJHaLy, Venom, Drazah Seattle Surge (4-12) Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Decemate London Royal Ravens (3-13) Seany, Zaptius, Zed, PaulEhx

Note: Starting lineups are not confirmed until the start of each match

Check out our CDL 2021 Season hub for everything you need to know about this season, including a full event schedule, the latest standings, and more.