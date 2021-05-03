How to watch CDL Dallas Home Series: Stream, schedule, results, rosters

The third and final week of Stage 3 of the 2021 Call of Duty League season takes place as the Dallas Empire Home Series – watch and follow all the action live with the official stream, full schedule, results, and more.
- Dallas Home Series goes from Thursday, May 6 to Sunday, May 9.
- Last chance for teams to improve seeding for $500K Stage 3 Major.
- Ultra already clinched Group A, Thieves have small lead atop Group B.
The Stage 3 Major is just around the corner, but before the $500,000 knockout tournament kicks off, teams have one final week of matches at the Dallas Home Series to try and improve where they get to start in the bracket.
There’s still plenty to decide for both groups; while the unstoppable Toronto Ultra have already secured the top seed in Group A, there’s still a trio of teams tied at 1-2. As for Group B, things are even more unclear, as four teams come in with just a single loss.
CDL Stage 3 Group standings
CDL Dallas Home Series: Official stream
As per usual, this event will be broadcast live on YouTube, and we will include the stream here once the CDL makes it available ahead of Day 1.
CDL Dallas Home Series: Full schedule
This Home Series is being played across four days – two matches each on Thursday and Friday before a pair of three-match days over the weekend.
DAY 1 – THURSDAY, MAY 6
|Group
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (May 7)
|A
|Guerrillas vs ROKKR
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|B
|Subliners vs OpTic
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
DAY 2 – FRIDAY, MAY 7
|Group
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (May 8)
|B
|Surge vs FaZe
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|A
|Mutineers vs Empire
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
DAY 3 – SATURDAY, MAY 8
|Group
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (May 9)
|A
|Legion vs Ultra
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|B
|Subliners vs Thieves
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
|A
|Guerrillas vs Mutineers
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|11:00 PM
|8:00 AM
DAY 4 – SUNDAY, MAY 9
|Group
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (May 10)
|B
|Royal Ravens vs Surge
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|B
|OpTic vs FaZe
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
|A
|ROKKR vs Empire
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|11:00 PM
|8:00 AM
CDL Dallas Home Series: Format & info
- Location: Online
- Prize Pool: N/A
- CDL Points: 10 per win
- Maps & Modes:
- Hardpoint: Apocalypse, Checkmate, Garrison, Moscow, Raid
- Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Express, Miami, Moscow, Raid
- Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid
- Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)
CDL Dallas Home Series essentials
CDL Dallas Home Series: Teams & lineups
Roster changes have certainly slowed down as the CDL season creeps past its midway point. The only new player signing ahead of this event was Seattle Surge dropping Loony and picking up Decemate for their starting lineup.
GROUP A
|Team (Record coming in)
|Lineup
|Dallas Empire (13-8)
|Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY
|Toronto Ultra (14-9)
|Insight, Bance, Cammy, CleanX
|Minnesota RØKKR (7-8)
|Accuracy, Attach, Priestahh, Standy
|Florida Mutineers (7-11)
|Skyz, Owakening, Havok, Neptune
|Los Angeles Guerrillas (6-11)
|SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Cheen
|Paris Legion (5-11)
|AquA, Classic, Skrapz, Temp
GROUP B
|Team (Record coming in)
|Lineup
|Atlanta FaZe (16-3)
|Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys
|OpTic Chicago (12-8)
|Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy
|New York Subliners (12-8)
|Clayster, Asim, Mack, HyDra
|Los Angeles Thieves (12-9)
|Kenny, TJHaLy, Venom, Drazah
|Seattle Surge (4-12)
|Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Decemate
|London Royal Ravens (3-13)
|Seany, Zaptius, Zed, PaulEhx
Note: Starting lineups are not confirmed until the start of each match
Check out our CDL 2021 Season hub for everything you need to know about this season, including a full event schedule, the latest standings, and more.