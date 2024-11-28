EA FC 25 Winter Champions: All cards & upgrades explained

EA FC 25 Season 3 brings the new Winter Champions cards, which can be earned for free in Ultimate Team and even upgraded based on how their teams are performing.

The festive season is well and truly underway in EA FC 25, with the Thunderstruck promo and Mode Mastery event giving players more reasons than ever to continue the grind. But while these will both be familiar to long-time fans of the game, Season 3 also introduced a new concept to the mode.

Here’s everything you need to know about Winter Champions cards in EA FC 25, from how to get them to how the upgrades work.

All Winter Champions cards & how to get them

There are four Winter Champions cards in EA FC 25, all of which can be unlocked by leveling up your Season Progress. Check them all out below:

Card Club Base rating Level Jorgen Strand Larsen Wolves 87 25 Daniel Munoz Crystal Palace 87 25 Ilkay Gundogan Manchester City 89 32 Ibrahima Konate Liverpool 89 85

To do this, all you need to do is complete objectives that award Season Points (SP). New challenges get added regularly, but EA have confirmed that the Daily and Weekly objectives have been replaced by “One Nation Live” challenges.

These can be found in the ‘Seasonal’ section of the objectives menu and task you with winning Friendlies using players from specific nations. More will be added over time, but Argentina and Italy are in the spotlight at launch.

EA Sports

Upgrades explained

All four of these Winter Champions cards will earn a +2 upgrade and a new PlayStyle depending on where their respective clubs are in the Premier League on January 3. However, it’s impossible for all of them to receive the boost, so check out the criteria:

Konate and Gundogan: Top of the league on January 3

Larsen and Munoz: Outside the relegation zone on January 3

At the start of the event, Liverpool are eight points clear at the top of the Premier League, while Manchester City are in second place. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are second from bottom and Wolves are outside the drop zone on goal difference.

With a busy lineup of festive fixtures still to play, there’s plenty that could change before the January 3 cutoff.

EA Sports

Winter Champions upgrade tracker

To help make life easier for you, here’s an EA FC 25 Winter Champions upgrade tracker showing you the standings as of November 28:

Card Club League position On track for upgrade? Jorgen Strand Larsen Wolves 17 Yes Daniel Munoz Crystal Palace 19 No Ilkay Gundogan Manchester City 2 No Ibrahima Konate Liverpool 1 Yes

For more on EA FC 25, be sure to check out the latest upgrades to the FC Pro Live cards, as well as the Road to the Knockouts items.