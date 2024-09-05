LoL Worlds 2024: Schedule, matches, teams, more

LoL Worlds 2024: Schedule, matches, teams, moreColin Young-Wolff/Riot Games
The League of Legends World Championship is only a few weeks away, and teams are still qualifying for the tournament that will crown the best team of 2024.
Riot Games is keeping LoL Worlds simple this year by maintaining the same format, albeit with some slight tweaks to help streamline the competition. The tournament will be held across Europe, with matches taking place in the Riot Berlin Studio and two stadiums, one in Paris and one in London.
The event will test the limits of every team involved, but none more so than Gen.G who are trying to complete the Golden Road of winning their domestic league in both splits, MSI, and Worlds.
Here is all the information you will need about the tournament before, during, and after it has concluded. This article will be updated as more information is revealed and matches are played.
LoL Worlds 2024 Schedule
The 2024 League of Legends World Championship will take place from September 25 to November 2 and be held in venues across Europe.
Here’s a breakdown of the schedule by each stage:
- Play-In Stage: September 25-29 (Riot Games Arena, Berlin)
- Swiss Stage: October 3-13 (Riot Games Arena, Berlin)
- Knockout Stage: October 17- November 2 (Adidas Arena, Paris & O2 Arena, London)
LoL Worlds format
Play-In Stage
- Eight teams will be drawn into two best-of-three double-elimination brackets with the two winners of each moving on to the Swiss Stage.
- The teams with 1-1 records will play the opposite group’s lower bracket round 1 winner to decide the final two spots in the next stage.
Swiss Stage
- 16 teams will compete in a five-round Swiss Stage.
- In the first stage, teams will be drawn into non-regional matches against each other. After that, teams will face opponents with the same win-loss record who are not from their region.
- Teams with three wins progress to the Knockout Stage. Teams with three losses are eliminated.
- Progression and elimination matches are best-of-three. The remaining matches are best-of-one.
Knockout Stage
- Eight teams compete in a single-elimination bracket.
- All matches are best-of-five.
Matches
Riot Games has yet to release the day-to-day schedule for the tournament, so below are approximations of when matches will be played at different stages of the event. This will be updated as more info is released.
Play-in Stage: September 25-29
Day 1: September 25
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Group A R1
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Group A R1
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Day 2: September 26
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Group B R1
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Group B R1
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Day 3: September 27
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Group A Winners
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Group B Winners
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Day 4: September 28
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Group A Losers
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Group B Losers
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Day 5: September 29
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Group A Decider
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Group B Decider
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Swiss Stage: October 3-13
Below is the Swiss table that will be updated after every match to showcase which teams have made it out and which are still fighting to make the Knockout Stage.
|Position
|Team
|Record
|1
|BLG
|0-0
|2
|Fnatic
|0-0
|3
|G2 Esports
|0-0
|4
|Gen.G
|0-0
|5
|LNG Esports
|0-0
|6
|Team Liquid
|0-0
|7
|Top Esports
|0-0
|8
|Weibo Gaming
|0-0
|9
|TBD
|0-0
|10
|TBD
|0-0
|11
|TBD
|0-0
|12
|TBD
|0-0
|13
|TBD
|0-0
|14
|TBD
|0-0
|15
|TBD
|0-0
|16
|TBD
|0-0
Day 1: October 3
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Swiss Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Swiss Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Swiss Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Swiss Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Swiss Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Swiss Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Swiss Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Swiss Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Day 2: October 4
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Swiss Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Swiss Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Swiss Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Swiss Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Swiss Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Swiss Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Swiss Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Swiss Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Day 3: October 5
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|QF Qualify BO3
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|QF Qualify BO3
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Day 4: October 6
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Tiebreaker BO1
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Tiebreaker BO1
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Tiebreaker BO1
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Tiebreaker BO1
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Day 5: October 7
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Elimination BO3
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Elimination BO3
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Day 6: October 10
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Swiss Round 4
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Swiss Round 4
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Day 7: October 11
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Swiss Round 4
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Swiss Round 4
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Day 8: October 12
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Swiss Round 4
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Swiss Round 4
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Day 9: October 13
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Swiss Round 4
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Swiss Round 4
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Knockout Stage: October 17- November 2
Day 1: October 17
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Quarterfinals
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Day 2: October 18
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Quarterfinals
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Day 3: October 19
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Quarterfinals
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Day 4: October 20
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Quarterfinals
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Day 5: October 26
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Semifinals
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Day 6: October 27
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Semifinals
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Day 7: November 2
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Finals
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Teams
The World Championships will see the return of many top teams to the stage like Gen.G, BLG, and G2 Esports. Here are all the teams and players participating in the event.
Swiss Stage Teams:
|Team
|Region
|Players
|Gen.G
|LCK
|Kiin, Canyon, Chovy, Peyz, Lehends
|Bilibili Gaming
|LPL
|Bin, Wei, Knight, Elk, ON
|Top Esports
|LPL
|369, Tian, Creme, JackeyLove, Meiko
|LNG Esports
|LPL
|Zika, Weiwei, Scout, GALA, Hang
|Weibo Gaming
|LPL
|Breathe, Tarzan, Xiaohu, Light, Crisp
|G2 Esports
|LEC
|BrokenBlade, Yike, Caps, Hans Sama, Mikyx
|Fnatic
|LEC
|Oscarinin, Razork, Humanoid, Noah, Jun
|Team Liquid
|LCS
|Impact, UmTi, APA, Yeon, CoreJJ
|TBD
|LCS
|TBD,TBD,TBD,TBD,TBD
|TBD
|LCK
|TBD,TBD,TBD,TBD,TBD
|TBD
|LCK
|TBD,TBD,TBD,TBD,TBD
|TBD
|LCK
|TBD,TBD,TBD,TBD,TBD
Play-In Stage Teams:
|Team
|Region
|Players
|MAD Lions KOI
|LEC
|Myrwn, Elyoya, Fresskowy, Supa, Alvaro
|PSG Talon
|PCS
|Azhi, JunJia, Maple, Betty, Woody
|GAM Esports
|VCS
|Kiaya, Levi, Emo, EasyLove, Elio
|SoftBank HAWKS
|PCS
|Evi, Forest, DasheR, Marble, Vsta
|Vikings Esports
|VCS
|Nanaue, Gury, Kati, Shogun, Bie
|Movistar R7
|LLA
|Summit, Oddie, Keine, Ceo, Lyonz
|TBD
|LCS
|TBD,TBD,TBD,TBD,TBD
|TBD
|CBLOL
|TBD,TBD,TBD,TBD,TBD