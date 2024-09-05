LoL Worlds 2024: Schedule, matches, teams, more

The League of Legends World Championship is only a few weeks away, and teams are still qualifying for the tournament that will crown the best team of 2024.

Riot Games is keeping LoL Worlds simple this year by maintaining the same format, albeit with some slight tweaks to help streamline the competition. The tournament will be held across Europe, with matches taking place in the Riot Berlin Studio and two stadiums, one in Paris and one in London.

The event will test the limits of every team involved, but none more so than Gen.G who are trying to complete the Golden Road of winning their domestic league in both splits, MSI, and Worlds.

Here is all the information you will need about the tournament before, during, and after it has concluded. This article will be updated as more information is revealed and matches are played.

LoL Worlds 2024 Schedule

Lee Aiksoon/Riot Games Gen.G are coming off of an historic MSI win.

The 2024 League of Legends World Championship will take place from September 25 to November 2 and be held in venues across Europe.

Here’s a breakdown of the schedule by each stage:

Play-In Stage: September 25-29 (Riot Games Arena, Berlin)

Swiss Stage: October 3-13 (Riot Games Arena, Berlin)

Knockout Stage: October 17- November 2 (Adidas Arena, Paris & O2 Arena, London)

LoL Worlds format

Play-In Stage

Eight teams will be drawn into two best-of-three double-elimination brackets with the two winners of each moving on to the Swiss Stage.

The teams with 1-1 records will play the opposite group’s lower bracket round 1 winner to decide the final two spots in the next stage.

Swiss Stage

16 teams will compete in a five-round Swiss Stage.

In the first stage, teams will be drawn into non-regional matches against each other. After that, teams will face opponents with the same win-loss record who are not from their region.

Teams with three wins progress to the Knockout Stage. Teams with three losses are eliminated.

Progression and elimination matches are best-of-three. The remaining matches are best-of-one.

Knockout Stage

Eight teams compete in a single-elimination bracket.

All matches are best-of-five.

Matches

Riot Games has yet to release the day-to-day schedule for the tournament, so below are approximations of when matches will be played at different stages of the event. This will be updated as more info is released.

Play-in Stage: September 25-29

Day 1: September 25

Stage Match PT ET GMT Group A R1 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD Group A R1 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD

Day 2: September 26

Stage Match PT ET GMT Group B R1 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD Group B R1 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD

Day 3: September 27

Stage Match PT ET GMT Group A Winners TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD Group B Winners TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD

Day 4: September 28

Stage Match PT ET GMT Group A Losers TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD Group B Losers TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD

Day 5: September 29

Stage Match PT ET GMT Group A Decider TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD Group B Decider TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD

Swiss Stage: October 3-13

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Gen.G claimed the MSI trophy a few months ago.

Below is the Swiss table that will be updated after every match to showcase which teams have made it out and which are still fighting to make the Knockout Stage.

Position Team Record 1 BLG 0-0 2 Fnatic 0-0 3 G2 Esports 0-0 4 Gen.G 0-0 5 LNG Esports 0-0 6 Team Liquid 0-0 7 Top Esports 0-0 8 Weibo Gaming 0-0 9 TBD 0-0 10 TBD 0-0 11 TBD 0-0 12 TBD 0-0 13 TBD 0-0 14 TBD 0-0 15 TBD 0-0 16 TBD 0-0

Day 1: October 3

Stage Match PT ET GMT Swiss Round 1 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD Swiss Round 1 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD Swiss Round 1 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD Swiss Round 1 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD Swiss Round 1 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD Swiss Round 1 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD Swiss Round 1 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD Swiss Round 1 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD

Day 2: October 4

Stage Match PT ET GMT Swiss Round 2 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD Swiss Round 2 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD Swiss Round 2 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD Swiss Round 2 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD Swiss Round 2 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD Swiss Round 2 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD Swiss Round 2 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD Swiss Round 2 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD

Day 3: October 5

Stage Match PT ET GMT QF Qualify BO3 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD QF Qualify BO3 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD

Day 4: October 6

Stage Match PT ET GMT Tiebreaker BO1 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD Tiebreaker BO1 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD Tiebreaker BO1 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD Tiebreaker BO1 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD

Day 5: October 7

Stage Match PT ET GMT Elimination BO3 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD Elimination BO3 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD

Day 6: October 10

Stage Match PT ET GMT Swiss Round 4 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD Swiss Round 4 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD

Day 7: October 11

Stage Match PT ET GMT Swiss Round 4 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD Swiss Round 4 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD

Day 8: October 12

Stage Match PT ET GMT Swiss Round 4 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD Swiss Round 4 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD

Day 9: October 13

Stage Match PT ET GMT Swiss Round 4 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD Swiss Round 4 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD

Knockout Stage: October 17- November 2

Day 1: October 17

Stage Match PT ET GMT Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD

Day 2: October 18

Stage Match PT ET GMT Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD

Day 3: October 19

Stage Match PT ET GMT Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD

Day 4: October 20

Stage Match PT ET GMT Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD

Day 5: October 26

Stage Match PT ET GMT Semifinals TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD

Day 6: October 27

Stage Match PT ET GMT Semifinals TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD

Day 7: November 2

Stage Match PT ET GMT Finals TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD

Teams

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games T1 won Worlds in 2023.

The World Championships will see the return of many top teams to the stage like Gen.G, BLG, and G2 Esports. Here are all the teams and players participating in the event.

Swiss Stage Teams:

Team Region Players Gen.G LCK Kiin, Canyon, Chovy, Peyz, Lehends Bilibili Gaming LPL Bin, Wei, Knight, Elk, ON Top Esports LPL 369, Tian, Creme, JackeyLove, Meiko LNG Esports LPL Zika, Weiwei, Scout, GALA, Hang Weibo Gaming LPL Breathe, Tarzan, Xiaohu, Light, Crisp G2 Esports LEC BrokenBlade, Yike, Caps, Hans Sama, Mikyx Fnatic LEC Oscarinin, Razork, Humanoid, Noah, Jun Team Liquid LCS Impact, UmTi, APA, Yeon, CoreJJ TBD LCS TBD,TBD,TBD,TBD,TBD TBD LCK TBD,TBD,TBD,TBD,TBD TBD LCK TBD,TBD,TBD,TBD,TBD TBD LCK TBD,TBD,TBD,TBD,TBD

Play-In Stage Teams: