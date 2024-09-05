EsportsLeague of Legends

LoL Worlds 2024: Schedule, matches, teams, more

Declan Mclaughlin
Worlds 2023 trophyColin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

The League of Legends World Championship is only a few weeks away, and teams are still qualifying for the tournament that will crown the best team of 2024.

Riot Games is keeping LoL Worlds simple this year by maintaining the same format, albeit with some slight tweaks to help streamline the competition. The tournament will be held across Europe, with matches taking place in the Riot Berlin Studio and two stadiums, one in Paris and one in London.

The event will test the limits of every team involved, but none more so than Gen.G who are trying to complete the Golden Road of winning their domestic league in both splits, MSI, and Worlds.

Here is all the information you will need about the tournament before, during, and after it has concluded. This article will be updated as more information is revealed and matches are played.

LoL Worlds 2024 Schedule

Peyz-GenG-all-time-kill-record-MSI-2024Lee Aiksoon/Riot Games
Gen.G are coming off of an historic MSI win.

The 2024 League of Legends World Championship will take place from September 25 to November 2 and be held in venues across Europe.

Here’s a breakdown of the schedule by each stage:

  • Play-In Stage: September 25-29 (Riot Games Arena, Berlin)
  • Swiss Stage: October 3-13 (Riot Games Arena, Berlin)
  • Knockout Stage: October 17- November 2 (Adidas Arena, Paris & O2 Arena, London)

LoL Worlds format

Play-In Stage

  • Eight teams will be drawn into two best-of-three double-elimination brackets with the two winners of each moving on to the Swiss Stage.
  • The teams with 1-1 records will play the opposite group’s lower bracket round 1 winner to decide the final two spots in the next stage.

Swiss Stage

  • 16 teams will compete in a five-round Swiss Stage.
  • In the first stage, teams will be drawn into non-regional matches against each other. After that, teams will face opponents with the same win-loss record who are not from their region.
  • Teams with three wins progress to the Knockout Stage. Teams with three losses are eliminated.
  • Progression and elimination matches are best-of-three. The remaining matches are best-of-one.

Knockout Stage

  • Eight teams compete in a single-elimination bracket.
  • All matches are best-of-five.

Matches

Riot Games has yet to release the day-to-day schedule for the tournament, so below are approximations of when matches will be played at different stages of the event. This will be updated as more info is released.

Play-in Stage: September 25-29

Day 1: September 25

StageMatchPTETGMT
Group A R1TBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD
Group A R1TBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD

Day 2: September 26

StageMatchPTETGMT
Group B R1TBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD
Group B R1TBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD

Day 3: September 27

StageMatchPTETGMT
Group A WinnersTBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD
Group B WinnersTBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD

Day 4: September 28

StageMatchPTETGMT
Group A LosersTBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD
Group B LosersTBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD

Day 5: September 29

StageMatchPTETGMT
Group A DeciderTBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD
Group B DeciderTBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD

Swiss Stage: October 3-13

League of Legends MSI 2024 all teams qualifiedColin Young-Wolff/Riot Games
Gen.G claimed the MSI trophy a few months ago.

Below is the Swiss table that will be updated after every match to showcase which teams have made it out and which are still fighting to make the Knockout Stage.

PositionTeamRecord
1BLG0-0
2Fnatic0-0
3G2 Esports0-0
4Gen.G0-0
5LNG Esports0-0
6Team Liquid0-0
7Top Esports0-0
8Weibo Gaming0-0
9TBD0-0
10TBD0-0
11TBD0-0
12TBD0-0
13TBD0-0
14TBD0-0
15TBD0-0
16TBD0-0

Day 1: October 3

StageMatchPTETGMT
Swiss Round 1TBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD
Swiss Round 1TBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD
Swiss Round 1TBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD
Swiss Round 1TBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD
Swiss Round 1TBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD
Swiss Round 1TBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD
Swiss Round 1TBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD
Swiss Round 1TBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD

Day 2: October 4

StageMatchPTETGMT
Swiss Round 2TBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD
Swiss Round 2TBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD
Swiss Round 2TBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD
Swiss Round 2TBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD
Swiss Round 2TBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD
Swiss Round 2TBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD
Swiss Round 2TBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD
Swiss Round 2TBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD

Day 3: October 5

StageMatchPTETGMT
QF Qualify BO3TBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD
QF Qualify BO3TBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD

Day 4: October 6

StageMatchPTETGMT
Tiebreaker BO1TBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD
Tiebreaker BO1TBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD
Tiebreaker BO1TBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD
Tiebreaker BO1TBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD

Day 5: October 7

StageMatchPTETGMT
Elimination BO3TBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD
Elimination BO3TBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD

Day 6: October 10

StageMatchPTETGMT
Swiss Round 4TBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD
Swiss Round 4TBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD

Day 7: October 11

StageMatchPTETGMT
Swiss Round 4TBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD
Swiss Round 4TBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD

Day 8: October 12

StageMatchPTETGMT
Swiss Round 4TBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD
Swiss Round 4TBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD

Day 9: October 13

StageMatchPTETGMT
Swiss Round 4TBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD
Swiss Round 4TBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD

Knockout Stage: October 17- November 2

Day 1: October 17

StageMatchPTETGMT
QuarterfinalsTBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD

Day 2: October 18

StageMatchPTETGMT
QuarterfinalsTBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD

Day 3: October 19

StageMatchPTETGMT
QuarterfinalsTBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD

Day 4: October 20

StageMatchPTETGMT
QuarterfinalsTBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD

Day 5: October 26

StageMatchPTETGMT
SemifinalsTBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD

Day 6: October 27

StageMatchPTETGMT
SemifinalsTBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD

Day 7: November 2

StageMatchPTETGMT
FinalsTBD vs TBDTBDTBDTBD

Teams

T1-Worlds-2023-winColin Young-Wolff/Riot Games
T1 won Worlds in 2023.

The World Championships will see the return of many top teams to the stage like Gen.G, BLG, and G2 Esports. Here are all the teams and players participating in the event.

Swiss Stage Teams:

TeamRegionPlayers
Gen.GLCKKiin, Canyon, Chovy, Peyz, Lehends
Bilibili GamingLPLBin, Wei, Knight, Elk, ON
Top EsportsLPL369, Tian, Creme, JackeyLove, Meiko
LNG EsportsLPLZika, Weiwei, Scout, GALA, Hang
Weibo GamingLPLBreathe, Tarzan, Xiaohu, Light, Crisp
G2 EsportsLECBrokenBlade, Yike, Caps, Hans Sama, Mikyx
FnaticLECOscarinin, Razork, Humanoid, Noah, Jun
Team LiquidLCSImpact, UmTi, APA, Yeon, CoreJJ
TBDLCSTBD,TBD,TBD,TBD,TBD
TBDLCKTBD,TBD,TBD,TBD,TBD
TBDLCKTBD,TBD,TBD,TBD,TBD
TBDLCKTBD,TBD,TBD,TBD,TBD

Play-In Stage Teams:

TeamRegionPlayers
MAD Lions KOILECMyrwn, Elyoya, Fresskowy, Supa, Alvaro
PSG TalonPCSAzhi, JunJia, Maple, Betty, Woody
GAM EsportsVCSKiaya, Levi, Emo, EasyLove, Elio
SoftBank HAWKSPCSEvi, Forest, DasheR, Marble, Vsta
Vikings EsportsVCSNanaue, Gury, Kati, Shogun, Bie
Movistar R7LLASummit, Oddie, Keine, Ceo, Lyonz
TBDLCSTBD,TBD,TBD,TBD,TBD
TBDCBLOLTBD,TBD,TBD,TBD,TBD
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech