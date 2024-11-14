Best KSV loadout in Warzone: Class setup, attachments, perks

The KSV has been a menace in Black Ops 6 multiplayer and it’s just as powerful in Warzone with the right attachments and class setup.

Season 1 is finally here, meaning that all of the BO6 guns have made their way over to Battle Royale for the first time. As you’d expect, this has had a major impact on the meta, as there are now more options to choose from than ever before.

When it comes to close-range fights, the KSV is one of the strongest in the game, so here’s the best loadout to get the most out of it.

Best KSV loadout attachments

Optic: Kepler Microflex

Kepler Microflex Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel : Vertical Grip

: Vertical Grip Rear Grip: CQB Grip

CQB Grip Magazine: Extended Mag 1

Dexerto / Activision

Kicking off the best KSV loadout in Warzone is the Vertical Grip, which helps keep some of the SMG’s recoil in check to make it easier to handle. Then, the Reinforced Barrel buffs its bullet velocity, to give it more of a fighting chance in mid-range engagements.

Landing the first shot is crucial in close-quarters fights, so the CQB Grip buffs your sprint-to-fire speeds to let you react quickly. You’ll also need Extended Mag 1 to make sure you don’t run out of ammo and can kill multiple enemies with a single clip.

Last up, we’ve gone for the Kepler Microflex, but if you don’t think you need an Optic, feel free to swap this for a Stock or Underbarrel.

Best KSV Perks & Equipment

Perk 1 : Scavenger

: Scavenger Perk 2 : Quick Fix

: Quick Fix Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Wildcard : Overkill

: Overkill Lethal : Frag

: Frag Tactical: Smoke

When it comes to Perks, I recommend starting with Scavenger so you can refill your ammo while on the move. The KSV can chew through rounds if you’re not careful, so this ensures you never run out in the heat of battle.

Then, Quick Fix starts your health regeneration after each kill, which is ideal in close-range fights. Tempered is also a great option, as it reduces the number of plates needed for maximum armor from three to two.

For the Wildcard, this is one of the loadouts where Overkill is essential. Although KSV is strong, it’s virtually useless at longer ranges, so this will allow you to bring another primary weapon along to cover you in every situation.

Finally, Frags are perfect for scoring quick kills or clearing rooms, while Smokes can offer some much-needed cover if things get too intense.

KSV pros and cons

PROS CONS Strong TTK Low damage Fast fire rate Struggles at long range Low recoil with attachments Slow bullet velocity

Since the Season 1 update went live, the KSV is comfortably one of the best SMGs in Warzone. This is thanks to its rapid fire rate and TTK, which make it virtually unstoppable in close-range gunfights.

However, its poor range does hold it back slightly, as you’ll need to run an Assault Rifle or Sniper Rifle to have any hope of competing over longer distances. But if you play to its strengths, there aren’t too many better picks right now.

How to unlock KSV in Warzone

All you have to do is reach Level 7 to unlock the KSV in Warzone. This can be done in either BR, multiplayer, or Zombies, so you should have very little trouble getting hold of the SMG.

Best alternatives

If the KSV isn’t quite working for you, the Jackal PDW is another top-tier SMG that has much more range. The Tanto .22 is also a nice middle-ground between SMGs and Assault Rifles, as it has a slower fire rate but impressive damage.

For more on Warzone, take a look at how the Season 1 update has affected your level, as well as everything included in the first Battle Pass.