Call of Duty: Warzone devs officially call campers ‘cowards’

Call of Duty’s developers finally made their opinion clear on Warzone’s controversial campers. According to the latest Activision blog, the studios agree with much of the community: camping is cowardly.

Camping is a divisive topic in battle royales. Some think it’s a fundamental strategy, while others would rather you play aggressively.

This former point is true, as the point of a BR is survival and camping can be a good way to ensure you don’t get shot at too often (and bullets are bad for survival). But that doesn’t stop people from disliking the playstyle and even coming up with ideas to counter it.

As far as how the game’s developers felt about it, we couldn’t be sure. That is until they released patch notes for the Season 6 Halloween Haunting event. And, to some surprise, they made it quite clear that camping is wimpish behavior.

Warzone devs call campers ‘cowards’

In the Haunting event, there is a Ghosts of Verdansk mode. While similar to last year’s Zombie Royale, this version has a “Fear” meter — which raises when players get scared.

And, as you can see in the screenshot above, devs classify camping as scared behavior (right alongside seeing your teammates downed and the like). To be even more specific, the patch notes call camping “cowardice.”

There’s a time and a place for everything, including playing aggressively or camping. But, as far as honorable tactics go, Warzone’s devs seem to lean the same way that players do.

You should camp sometimes, it’s smart to do so. Nevertheless, it might be worth practicing aggression and getting out there for some action.

If you don’t, then there’s a good chance the words of the game’s actual developers might start to creep in your subconscious… And no one wants to be called a coward by the people who made the game they’re playing.