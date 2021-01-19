Battlefield 6 leaks: Release date, game modes, setting, rumors - Dexerto

There’s a lot of speculation and rumors circulating about Battlefield 6 and where the title is going to be set. This is everything we know so far about the next installment in EA and DICE’s FPS franchise.

Alongside Call of Duty, Battlefield remains one of the most popular and long-standing FPS franchises on the market. The series has garnered a dedicated fanbase that enjoys large-scale battles fought across huge and expansive maps. They didn’t release a new game in 2020, so news that DICE was working on another game in the series for 2021 has fans very excited.

As with any upcoming release, leaks and rumors have begun to circulate about the next Battlefield game. These range from the game’s setting, the different modes, and even the release date of the upcoming title. Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about EA’s Battlefield 6.

At the time of writing, we don’t have an official release date for Battlefield 6. However, in a statement made to IGN, EA confirmed DICE “is focused on the future of Battlefield that we’ll be bringing to players in 2021.” In terms of when it will arrive this year, in the 2020 Q4 EA earnings call the publisher confirmed that Battlefield 6 will arrive in holiday 2021.

Although it’s no revelation hearing that the new Battlefield title will arrive this year, it at least confirms we shouldn’t have to wait too long before more details are revealed.

Since Battlefield 3, all mainline entries in the series have launched in either October or November. Of course, all of this information regarding a release date should be taken with a pinch of salt, as it is possible the game may be pushed back.

Where will Battlefield 6 be set?

As of yet, EA has not confirmed where the events of Battlefield 6 will take place or the game’s overall setting. This means currently the whole theme of the title is a complete mystery and has left players scratching their heads.

There is speculation that Battlefield 6 will take place in a modern setting as the previous two installments have been based in the past. This was backed by a leak posted to Reddit revealing that Battlefield 6 will be based in a World War 3 setting. However, as with any leak posted by an unknown source, there’s a very high chance the information is incorrect.

Another leak courtesy of industry insider Tom Henderson suggests the game may be a soft reboot of Battlefield 3. Again, this aligns with the idea that DICE is looking to go back to a modern setting and leave the World War one and two themes behind.

Either way, you can guarantee that DICE is closely guarding details of the game’s setting and we’re unlikely to find out more until a teaser or announcement is made.

Battlefield 6 maps and modes

Although we’re still unclear of Battlefield 6’s exact setting, there have been some leaks on what we can expect to see from the game’s maps and modes.

Back in August of 2020, leaker Tom Henderson revealed that fans can expect to see maps designed to fit more than 128 players per match and that 32 versus 32 will be part of the game’s standard playlist.

Battlefield news; Maps have been designed with 128+ players in mind. But 32 vs 32 will also be a standard playlist. — Tom Henderson (@_TomHenderson_) August 13, 2020

It’s safe to say we can expect huge and expansive maps in Battlefield 6 that can hold more players than ever before. This is great news for any Battlefield fans that love the large-scale and war-like game modes the series has become associated with.

We’ll have to keep our eyes peeled for any more credible leaks that reveal new information on Battlefield 6’s gameplay and modes.

Battlefield 6 platforms

In a statement to GameSpot, EA confirmed Battlefield 6 will making the most of the new hardware and “targeting new innovation that will be enabled by next-gen platforms.”

Therefore, we can safely assume that Battlefield 6 will be releasing on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. In terms of the previous generation of consoles, rumors are circulating that a PS4 and Xbox One version of the game is being made by a separate studio. However, EA has not confirmed that this information is true.

Interestingly, EA also revealed why Battlefield 6 was not scheduled to release in 2020. According to the statement, “bringing out Battlefield [in 2020], where the new console base is fairly small, doesn’t really give justice to the potential of the title.”

This seems like a smart decision from EA and DICE as a lot of people are still struggling to buy next-gen consoles in early 2021. Waiting for the units to become more readily available will ensure they maximize sales at the game’s release.

Battlefield 6 battle royale

It wouldn’t be a surprise to hear that DICE is planning on releasing a F2P battle royale alongside Battlefield 6. The overwhelming success of Call of Duty: Warzone is unmatched by any FPS in the genre, and the game has remained popular since its release back in March of 2020.

Industry insider Tom Henderson revealed that DICE was at one point considering making a battle royale title. It’s unclear whether the studio committed to the idea or scrapped it to focus on Battlefield 6.

New Battlefield 2021 rumors. 👇



– Reboot heavily influenced by Battlefield 3 and could be titled simply "Battlefield"

– 128 player matches.

– A last gen version is being made by a separate studio.

– Potential BR mode?



Source: https://t.co/c3i9fQ0hgE #Battlefield #BF6 pic.twitter.com/jQ3LBQU7lu — Okami (@Okami13_) January 18, 2021

There’s always a chance Battlefield 6 will simply contain a Battle Royale mode, similar to Battlefield V’s Firestorm. However, it’s more likely they’ll mirror the F2P model of Warzone and develop an entirely separate title to draw players in.

So far, that’s everything we know about DICE’s upcoming FPS title. Hopefully, as the year goes on, more details will emerge from various sources and EA themselves.

We’ll make sure to keep this article updated with all the latest leaks, rumors, and news on Battlefield 6.