New Battlefield 2042 gameplay features revealed at E3 2021 - Dexerto

Coming hot off the worldwide reveal for Battlefield 2042, EA Dice have showcased more gameplay components of the highly anticipated game.

Battlefield 2042 will release on October 22, 2021 and October 15 for early access members

EA Dice have showcased some of the new features coming to Battlefield 2042, including the environmental effects and weapons

Physics seems to be a massive component within each map, as destructible buildings were showcased

E3 2021 has once again been the go-to hub for gamers worldwide to get a sneak peek at some of the titles that will be releasing in the near future.

With Xbox and Bethesda taking the stage on June 13, EA Dice also had some showtime during this conference, as they revealed more gameplay features of the upcoming Battlefield 2042.

The latest entry in the Battlefield franchise premiered back on June 9, in an epic trailer that only EA Dice could capture.

New gameplay features

EA Dice showed off some official gameplay of their upcoming project, and we got the first glance at some of the upcoming features that players will be able to take advantage of.

Advertisement

The trailer has to be one of the best we have ever seen from a game studio, as the trailer encompassed all the chaos that is Battlefield.

Below is the overview of all the new content that will be within Battlefield 2042.

Related News

More to follow…