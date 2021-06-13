New Battlefield 2042 gameplay features revealed at E3 2021 - Dexerto

Curating the true potential of gaming and esports.
Published: 13/Jun/2021 18:27by Nick Farrell
Coming hot off the worldwide reveal for Battlefield 2042, EA Dice have showcased more gameplay components of the highly anticipated game.
E3 2021 has once again been the go-to hub for gamers worldwide to get a sneak peek at some of the titles that will be releasing in the near future.
With Xbox and Bethesda taking the stage on June 13, EA Dice also had some showtime during this conference, as they revealed more gameplay features of the upcoming Battlefield 2042.
The latest entry in the Battlefield franchise premiered back on June 9, in an epic trailer that only EA Dice could capture.
EA Dice showed off some official gameplay of their upcoming project, and we got the first glance at some of the upcoming features that players will be able to take advantage of.
The trailer has to be one of the best we have ever seen from a game studio, as the trailer encompassed all the chaos that is Battlefield.
Below is the overview of all the new content that will be within Battlefield 2042.
More to follow…
