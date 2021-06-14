Forza Horizon 5 release date, Mexico map, game modes, features and screenshots - Dexerto

Forza Horizon 5 was one of Microsoft’s biggest surprises at E3 2021, with many fans expecting Forza Motorsport instead. Now, we have concrete details on the map, features, gameplay, and that elusive release date.

The game’s current entry, Forza Horizon 4, has enjoyed a wealth of content in its tracks since it launched in 2018. With more than two years of development time, the studio is now making the leap to a fifth iteration in the series, and it’s coming sooner than we thought.

In the midst of the long wait up to the reveal, we’ve previously seen some hints of the overall map that drivers can expect to traverse in the wide-open map that the studio has been known to craft for every Forza Horizon entry.

Advertisement

While little is known about the track-centric Forza Motorsport, these details about the upcoming open-world driver are incredibly exciting.

Contents

Forza Horizon 5 release date

Microsoft Studios’ next Forza Horizon game will be released on November 9, 2021 – as confirmed during the E3 2021 show.

Forza Horizon 5 platforms

As expected, the title will drop on both Xbox Series X|S and PC, with available crossplay. From launch, the game will also be able to any players with Game Pass.

Forza Horizon 5 trailers

During E3 2021, we finally got the first official look at the beautiful landscape we’ll be able to traverse in Horizon 5’s Mexico setting.

From stunning vistas and even better-looking vehicles to diverse weather effects, there’s something for everyone to get excited about.

Advertisement

The devs also shared with us an in-depth look at the upcoming gameplay, detailing everything from graphical improvements to new game modes.

Forza Horizon 5 features

The game gives players plenty of features to make this entry the best we’ve seen yet. Microsoft says that we can “lead breathtaking expeditions across the vibrant and ever-evolving open world landscapes of Mexico with limitless, fun driving action in hundreds of the world’s greatest cars.”

All of the features that have been confirmed so far are:

Volumetric lighting system.

Weather effects.

Meet up with friends for a drive.

An “honest, authentic” recreation of Mexico.

Real-life recreations of points of interest, such as murals.

Huge viewing distances.

A focus on one of Mexico’s cities most beautiful cities, Guanajuato.

Dynamic, realistic lighting that changes every frame.

Forza Link: A new AI assistant that tracks players to allow them to easily play together.

Forza Horizon 5 game modes: Battle royale, Piñata Pop, more

We finally have some idea as to what content we’ll be looking at in Forza Horizon 5. So far, we know that players can take part in:

Advertisement

A Battle Royale mode.

Piñata Pop: A mini-game that tasks players to pop as many piñatas as they’re able while driving.

Street races.

Expedition Mode: A new mode that players the chance to create their own game modes and races.

Forza Horizon 5 full car list

We’ve put together a list of all the cars we know about that will be appearing in Forza Horizon 5 so far. These are:

Aluminum Craft Class 10 Funco Motorsports F9 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Apollo IE Hennessey Velociraptor 6X6 Mercedes-AMG Project One Ariel Nomad Jaguar XJR-15 Mercedes-Benz Unimog U5023 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Koenigsegg Jesko Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 10 GSR Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 Pagan Huayra BC Chevrolet Corvette C8 Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4 Penhall The Cholla Ford Bronco Land Rover Defender 110 Polaris RZR XP 1000 EPS Ford Bronco R Baja Local Motors Rally Fighter Porsche 911 Carrera S (992) Ford De Luxe Five-Window Coupe McLaren 720S Porsche Taycan Ford F-150 Raptor McLaren 720S Spider Rimac C_Two Ford Transit Supervan 3 McLaren Senna Subaru Impreza 22B STI

Forza Horizon 5 Mexico screenshots

We’ve picked our favorite screenshots from the reveal that showcase how amazing this game looks. Check them out:

Forza Horizon 5 leaks

The Forza community has been getting a better picture of what Horizon 5 could entail, especially since this map leak has been circulating of Mexico’s setting.

Leaked ahead of E3, we still haven’t had confirmation of whether or not this will be exactly what players can look to see when they finally get their hands on the game.

Related News

Advertisement

Forza Horizon 5 Mexico leaks

Back in April, leaks about the newly revealed Mexico setting surfaced. VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb and WindowsCentral’s Jez Corden both tweeted cryptic messages between one another that leakers have speculated hinted towards the setting, and forum board members have also done the same.

(Speculation) Looks like Forza Horizon 5 will be set in Mexico 🇲🇽🚗🤔 pic.twitter.com/nwReSnZOTo — Idle Sloth (@IdleSloth84) April 24, 2021

Tech blogger and editor, Corden, was also previously spotted tweeting out a group of emojis that included the Mexican flag, a car, and many others that had led to much speculation about it:

So, there you have it. That’s everything we know about Forza Horizon 5 and its release date so far. Make sure to check back, as we’ll continually update you with new information as it becomes available.

Advertisement

For more release hubs, check out all we know on the following games: CoD 2021 | The Elder Scrolls 6 | Halo Infinite | GTA 6 | Kena: Bridge of Spirits | Diablo 2 Resurrected | Overwatch 2 | Far Cry 6 | Life is Strange 3 | The Sims 4 Cottage Living