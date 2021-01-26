 Diablo 2: Resurrection: details, release date, leaks - Dexerto
Diablo 2 remake: When is it out? Release date rumors

Published: 26/Jan/2021 11:57

by Lauren Bergin
Diablo II Cover Image
Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 2

After Blizzard Entertainment amalgamated Vicarious Visions, it appears that the VV team will be working on a remake of the iconic title Diablo II.

Throughout their extensive history in the gaming sphere, Blizzard Entertainment have created some classic games. From World of Warcraft to Overwatch, there’s a title for everyone.

One of these classics, however, is the Diablo series. We recently saw an insane cosplay that fused the Diablo and Overwatch universes into one, but there’s more exciting news about the devilish franchise.

With Blizzard absorbing Vicarious Visions over the weekend, the developers behind classic series such as Crash Bandicoot and Tony Hawk, it seems like there’s a new team in town to remaster Diablo II.

Diablo 2 Remaster

Blizzard confirm Vicarious Visions Diablo 2 remaster

While Blizzard Team 1 were initially tasked with breathing new life into the fan favorite title, the lackluster performance of Warcraft III: Reforged has led to an internal rejig that now places Vicarious Visions in charge.

Known as Diablo II: Resurrected, the game’s development has been filled with controversy. A Bloomberg report goes into detail about the issues that Team 1 faced while developing the game, and their subsequent dissolution.

Either way though, with Diablo IV rumoured to be dropping sometime this year and now a Diablo II remaster, Blizzard are certainly committed to giving the title a proper rebirth.

Diablo II Character Creation 2000
Blizzard Entertainment
Diablo II, released in 2000, is still a fan favorite.

Why Diablo 2?

Diablo II originally dropped in 2000, now almost 20 years ago. Heralded as one of the best games ever made, it’s become yet another one for Blizzard’s already pretty prestigious history books.

If that’s not convincing enough, the stats surrounding the game will do it. Earning the Guinness World Record title in 2000 for the fastest selling game, Diablo II remains a hit with fans all around the globe.

It makes a lot of sense that Blizzard are choosing to resurrect (get it?) the iconic title, but when will we get our hands on it?

Diablo IV Cover Art Blizzard Entertainment 2021
Blizzard Entertainment
Diablo IV is set to drop sometime this year.

The details surrounding the remake’s release are still pretty hazy, but considering Diablo: IV releases sometime this year, we might be waiting a little longer for this one. Maybe the 25th anniversary? We hope not, because we want it now!

Ensure that you check back here as more information drops. We’ll be keeping this page up to date with everything you need to know.

Some Call of Duty Warzone players have got a pretty unique trick that perfectly counters the annoying stim glitch, but some fans aren’t entirely sure about it.

Warzone has cemented itself as one of, if not the premier battle royale games around. However, it’s still got plenty of issues that annoy players. 

Since the move to integrate Black Ops Cold War happened, players have complained about broken weapons, the layout of the new Gulag, the return of the invisible player bug, as well as the infinite stim glitch.

The last one is a pretty big bug, given that players are able to stand pretty much anywhere in the gas and win thanks to having an unlimited stim. Some players though, have got their own spin on things. 

stimshot in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Stim Shot returned in Black Ops Cold War, working in the same way as Modern Warfare and Warzone.

It comes from Twitch streamer opmarked and his group of teammates, who figured out the exact cost needed to buy enough Munitions Boxes from the buy station to survive until the end. It’s $100,000 if you want to know. 

By buying enough boxes, his team was able to continuously juggle them outside the zone so that they didn’t despawn. Placing one down when he needed a stim boost, the streamer simply had to juggle them afterwards to keep it going. 

Though he was well outside the circle, he was able to keep stimming – just like the stim glitch users would – in order to win the game.

The Legit Stim Play from CODWarzone

While many players praised the ingenuity of the tactic, some weren’t fully convinced. “I still find it ridiculous that it’s possible to win like this,” commented one. 

“No, this is just as bad as the stim glitch,” said another, while a third player added: “I would still ban him for exploiting.”

The streamer’s tactic is a legal one, of course, you’ve got to pull off at least 10 contracts – including the Most Wanted – and grab a few kills to even get close to enough money.

Though, it does highlight that there are different ways to stim glitch rather than just the one some players use now. So, it might prompt the developers to make a change moving forward. 