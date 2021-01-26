Diablo 2: Resurrection: details, release date, leaks - Dexerto

After Blizzard Entertainment amalgamated Vicarious Visions, it appears that the VV team will be working on a remake of the iconic title Diablo II.

Throughout their extensive history in the gaming sphere, Blizzard Entertainment have created some classic games. From World of Warcraft to Overwatch, there’s a title for everyone.

One of these classics, however, is the Diablo series. We recently saw an insane cosplay that fused the Diablo and Overwatch universes into one, but there’s more exciting news about the devilish franchise.

With Blizzard absorbing Vicarious Visions over the weekend, the developers behind classic series such as Crash Bandicoot and Tony Hawk, it seems like there’s a new team in town to remaster Diablo II.

Blizzard confirm Vicarious Visions Diablo 2 remaster

While Blizzard Team 1 were initially tasked with breathing new life into the fan favorite title, the lackluster performance of Warcraft III: Reforged has led to an internal rejig that now places Vicarious Visions in charge.

Known as Diablo II: Resurrected, the game’s development has been filled with controversy. A Bloomberg report goes into detail about the issues that Team 1 faced while developing the game, and their subsequent dissolution.

Either way though, with Diablo IV rumoured to be dropping sometime this year and now a Diablo II remaster, Blizzard are certainly committed to giving the title a proper rebirth.

Why Diablo 2?

Diablo II originally dropped in 2000, now almost 20 years ago. Heralded as one of the best games ever made, it’s become yet another one for Blizzard’s already pretty prestigious history books.

If that’s not convincing enough, the stats surrounding the game will do it. Earning the Guinness World Record title in 2000 for the fastest selling game, Diablo II remains a hit with fans all around the globe.

It makes a lot of sense that Blizzard are choosing to resurrect (get it?) the iconic title, but when will we get our hands on it?

Blizzconline 2021: Diablo II to be revealed?

The details surrounding the remake’s release are still pretty hazy, but considering Diablo: IV releases sometime this year, we might be waiting a little longer for this one. Maybe the 25th anniversary? We hope not, because we want it now!

Ensure that you check back here as more information drops. We’ll be keeping this page up to date with everything you need to know.