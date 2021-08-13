Battlefield 2042 weapons list so far – from Assault Rifles to SMGs

Battlefield 2042 will bring a host of new weapons to try out at launch, as well as more in the form of post-launch content. Here, we have a complete list of every Battlefield 2042 weapon we know about so far.

Although EA DICE have not announced a whole lot regarding weapons, the community has been hard at work inspecting the recent reveal and gameplay trailers to see which weapons will be available in 2042.

Between Battlefield 2042, Warzone, Call of Duty Vanguard, and Apex Legends, it certainly looks like fans of first-person shooters will have a lot to play in late 2021.

So, let’s dive right in and break down every single weapon found so far – based on those confirmed by name, in screenshots, and trailers.

Weapon variations

Battlefield 2042, as expected, will be set in the future. This means we are likely to see a lot of variations of current weapons used today. For example, the AK24 as seen in the trailer is a future model of the current AK12 assault rifle you may be familiar with from other games.

This gives DICE an awesome opportunity to design some awesome weapon models, pulling inspiration from weapon manufacturers like Lockheed Martin And Remington. We may also see some concept weapon models and original designs that are exclusive to the Battlefield universe.

Battlefield 2042 weapon list

As mentioned before, DICE haven’t made an official announcement on the weapons that will appear in 2042, but from scanning through the trailers you’ll notice a few very popular weapons.

Here’s a full list of the weapons we know of in 2042:

Assault Rifles

M5A3 (MCX Spear)

AK24 (AK12)

4v9 (DDM4V7)

SCAR-H

SMGs

PBX-9 (LWRC SMG 45)

K30 (KRISS Vector)

Marksman Rifles

Chukavin SVCh

DSR-1

TG-24 (Sako TRG)

LMGs

PKP Pecheneg

LCMG (KAC LAMG)

Shotguns

Remington 870

Handguns

G57 (Glock 19)

M44 (Taurus M44)

Launchers

Carl Gustaf M4

FN40GL

Battlefield 2042 Plus System and attachments

Battlefield 2042 will use a similar attachment system from Battlefield 4. This will give players a lot of freedom when customizing their weapon.

The new Plus system will also allow players to change attachments while on the battlefield, meaning you can always prepare for the next fight. Whether it’s a better scope or a suppressor you can prepare using DICE’s new innovation.

This system alongside the in-depth customization will give players real freedom when it comes to how they play Battlefield. At first, this may seem daunting, but as players get used to the changes, we may experience some awesome moments.

Battlefield 2042 DLC weapons

Although we currently only know of a few weapons that will be available, there will be many more to come when Battlefield fully releases.

We also have Battlefield Portal to look forward too, which will contain hundreds of weapons from 1942, Bad Company 2, Battlefield 3 and 2042. We can’t wait to see how DICE have adapted the weapons to make them work with the updated engine.

As well as this, DICE also plan to release a range of weapons over 2042’s lifetime with content releasing in a seasonal format. This will also include new maps and other cosmetics, similar to previous titles.

Article written by Oscar Dobbins.