Far Cry 6: Release date, trailers, gameplay, story & platforms

Despite a delay to the title’s release date, there’s still a lot of excitement surrounding Far Cry 6 and the direction Ubisoft is taking the game. Here’s everything we know about the sixth installment in the franchise so far.

The Far Cry franchise has earned a reputation for its great stories, interesting villains, and expansive open-world exploration.

Ubisoft looks to be building on the series’ strengths in Far Cry 6, introducing players to a series of new characters, all with different motives and ways of thinking.

Without further ado, let’s check out everything we know about the title and when we can expect to step into the shoes of Dani Rojas.

Initially, Far Cry 6 was set to release on February 18, 2021. However, just five months from the game’s expected launch, fans of the series got some disappointing news.

On October 29th, 2020, the Far Cry 6 team spoke out about their decision to delay the release. This was revealed during Ubisoft’s Quarterly earnings call, in which both Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine were delayed due to the pandemic.

Now, Ubisoft has announced that the game will release after April 2021, but no later than March 2022. Although that’s a huge gap, we’re hoping we get a concrete release date as soon as possible.

Far Cry 6 trailers

It’s fair to say Ubisoft has hit it out of the park with the Far Cry 6 trailer and set the stage for an incredible narrative. Check it out below:

Far Cry 6 story and plot

Luckily for us, Ubisoft has shared a lot of information on the Far Cry 6 plot and from what we’ve been told, it sounds incredible.

Far Cry 6 will take place in the nation of Yara, a tropical country led by Dictator Anton Castillo. The disparity of wealth within Yara between the rich and the poor is increasing and revolutionaries have begun to rise up.

That’s where we as the player come in, stepping into the shoes of Dani Rojas, a freedom fighter born and raised in Yara. The storyline will no doubt follows Dani’s attempts to take down Castillo and liberate the country.

However, we also know that Castillo and his son Diego will play a huge role in the plot, so it’s fair to say the game’s narrative is shaping up to be both complex and interesting.

Far Cry 6 platforms

Ubisoft has confirmed all of the platforms that Far Cry 6 will release on, check out the list below:

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Xbox Series X/S

Xbox One

PC

Google Stadia

Will Far Cry 6 include Vaas?

Hints of Vaas’ return could be massive for Far Cry 6.

For a lot of Far Cry fans, the third installment in the franchise introduced one of the best villains in video game history, Vaas Montenegro.

So, there were no doubts fans would speculate he’d make his return in some form or another in Far Cry 6.

Well, Joe Skrebels of IGN highlighted an interesting similarity between Diego and Vaas and it’s had Far Cry fans extremely excited.

So. Is Diego in Far Cry 6 meant to be a young Vaas from Far Cry 3? pic.twitter.com/4trOhRtEhy — Joe Skrebels (@2plus2isjoe) July 10, 2020

Although this doesn’t confirm Diego is a young Vaas, it’s certainly an interesting discovery that could be a subtle clue placed by the developers.

For now, that’s everything we know about the sixth installment in the Far Cry franchise.

No doubt Ubisoft will release more information and news on the title in the near future. Rest assured we’ll keep this article updated with all the latest so be sure to check back.