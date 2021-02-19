Logo
Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6: Release date, trailers, gameplay, story & platforms

Published: 19/Feb/2021 14:30 Updated: 19/Feb/2021 14:35

by James Busby
Far Cry 6
Ubisoft

Despite a delay to the title’s release date, there’s still a lot of excitement surrounding Far Cry 6 and the direction Ubisoft is taking the game. Here’s everything we know about the sixth installment in the franchise so far.

The Far Cry franchise has earned a reputation for its great stories, interesting villains, and expansive open-world exploration.

Ubisoft looks to be building on the series’ strengths in Far Cry 6, introducing players to a series of new characters, all with different motives and ways of thinking.

Without further ado, let’s check out everything we know about the title and when we can expect to step into the shoes of Dani Rojas.

Far Cry 6 release date

Far Cry 6 environment
Ubisoft
Far Cry 6 is taking players to the nation of Yara.

Initially, Far Cry 6 was set to release on February 18, 2021. However, just five months from the game’s expected launch, fans of the series got some disappointing news.

On October 29th, 2020, the Far Cry 6 team spoke out about their decision to delay the release. This was revealed during Ubisoft’s Quarterly earnings call, in which both Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine were delayed due to the pandemic.

Now, Ubisoft has announced that the game will release after April 2021, but no later than March 2022. Although that’s a huge gap, we’re hoping we get a concrete release date as soon as possible.

Far Cry 6 trailers

It’s fair to say Ubisoft has hit it out of the park with the Far Cry 6 trailer and set the stage for an incredible narrative. Check it out below:

Far Cry 6 story and plot

Luckily for us, Ubisoft has shared a lot of information on the Far Cry 6 plot and from what we’ve been told, it sounds incredible.

Far Cry 6 will take place in the nation of Yara, a tropical country led by Dictator Anton Castillo. The disparity of wealth within Yara between the rich and the poor is increasing and revolutionaries have begun to rise up.

Ubisoft
Anton Castillo and his son, Diego.

That’s where we as the player come in, stepping into the shoes of Dani Rojas, a freedom fighter born and raised in Yara. The storyline will no doubt follows Dani’s attempts to take down Castillo and liberate the country.

However, we also know that Castillo and his son Diego will play a huge role in the plot, so it’s fair to say the game’s narrative is shaping up to be both complex and interesting.

Far Cry 6 platforms

Far Cry 6 platforms
Ubisoft
Far Cry 6 will be released on both next-gen consoles.

Ubisoft has confirmed all of the platforms that Far Cry 6 will release on, check out the list below:

  • PlayStation 5
  • PlayStation 4
  • Xbox Series X/S
  • Xbox One
  • PC
  • Google Stadia

Will Far Cry 6 include Vaas?

Ubisoft
Hints of Vaas’ return could be massive for Far Cry 6.

For a lot of Far Cry fans, the third installment in the franchise introduced one of the best villains in video game history, Vaas Montenegro.

So, there were no doubts fans would speculate he’d make his return in some form or another in Far Cry 6.

Well, Joe Skrebels of IGN highlighted an interesting similarity between Diego and Vaas and it’s had Far Cry fans extremely excited.

Although this doesn’t confirm Diego is a young Vaas, it’s certainly an interesting discovery that could be a subtle clue placed by the developers.

For now, that’s everything we know about the sixth installment in the Far Cry franchise.

No doubt Ubisoft will release more information and news on the title in the near future. Rest assured we’ll keep this article updated with all the latest so be sure to check back.

Far Cry 6

5 things we know about Far Cry 6 so far

Published: 18/Feb/2021 18:29 Updated: 19/Feb/2021 11:58

by Alex Garton
Far Cry 6 things we know
Ubisoft

Far Cry 6

Ubisoft’s Far Cry 6 has certainly got fans of the franchise extremely excited to jump into the game’s world. Here are five important things we know so far.

Since the announcement of Far Cry 6 back at Ubisoft Forward in 2020, fans of the series have been desperate to their hands on the title and explore the game’s tropical world.

However, a delay back in October scrapped the game’s initial release date of February 18 and has left fans waiting for a confirmed launch date.

In the meantime, we thought it would be appropriate to reflect on five significant things we know about the title so far and check out what fans can look forward to when Far Cry 6 finally arrives.

1. Yara, a return to a tropical setting

Yara Far Cry 6
Ubisoft
Yara’s landscape is based on the nation of Cuba.

For Far Cry 6, Ubisoft has listened to the fans and brought the franchise back to a tropical setting in the form of Yara. This Cuban-inspired nation is located in the heart of the Caribbean and features Far Cry’s first-ever fully-urban location, Esperanza.

Despite Yara’s idyllic tropical landscape, “decades of economic sanctions have devastated the nation, leaving it impoverished and divided.” Yara is a land filled with citizens wanting to take a stand and form a revolution, that’s where we as the players fit into the story.

2. Step into the shoes of Dani Rojas

Dani Rojas
Ubisoft
Dani Rojas will be a fully voice-acted character.

In Far Cry 6, players will follow the story of Dani Rojas, a citizen of Yara who grew up in the conflict-ridden nation. Dani can be played as either a man or a woman, which we assume will be chosen by players at the start of the game.

Ubisoft has made it very clear they wanted this revolution story to feel authentic and powerful, so Dani had to be someone who grew up in Yara. “We knew that if we’re going to tell the revolution story if we’re going to tell a story about someone in a guerilla movement, you need to have that personal connection with them.”

This connection will no doubt be key in getting players invested in the game’s narrative, which from what we’ve seen so far, looks to be great.

3. A ruthless dictator at the helm

Giancarlo Esposito villainAnton Castillo is played by Giancarlo Esposito.

If there’s one thing Ubisoft does well, it’s adding to the franchise’s array of incredible villains. The main antagonist of Far Cry 6 is the dictator Anton Castillo, played by Giancarlo Esposito. Some of Esposito’s biggest roles included Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian, Gus Fring in Breaking Bad, and the list could go on.

By the looks of it, Castillo looks to be an intriguing villain who is willing to do anything to return to the past and restore Yara to its former glory once seen under his father. Unfortunately, that glory doesn’t include anyone that isn’t willing to obey and follow his way of thinking.

It also appears Castillo’s relationship with his son Diego will play an important role in the plot and be the primary focus of the narrative at points. It will be interesting to see how the game switches between perspectives and tells both sides of that dynamic.

4. More verticality in the map design

Far Cry 6 city
Ubisoft
The capital city of Yara is Esperanza.

Perhaps one of the most exciting aspects of Far Cry 6 is the new direction the developers are taking with the game’s environment.

As Esperanza will be the first main urban location available to explore in the franchise, it’s given the devs the chance to design the map a little differently. This includes elements such as verticality that haven’t been seen in previous titles. So, prepare to be able to explore a variety of interesting buildings and rooftops. Just be careful not to slip.

5. There’s a dog called Chorizo

Far Cry dog
Ubisoft
Chorizo, the sausage dog.

Of course, we had to save the most important aspect of the game until last. That being Chorizo, the sausage dog.

With the Amigos for Hire system returning from Far Cry 5, players will be able to hire AI friends to fight alongside them. One of these recruits is called Chorizo, a dog with a custom-built wheelchair. Graphics are all well and good, but if you can’t interact with a dog, what’s the point?

Hopefully, these five features will give you a flavor of what’s coming with Far Cry 6 from everything we know about so far. Of course, it’s likely a lot more information will come out on the game in the near future so keep an eye on our dedicated Far Cry 6 hub for all the latest news and leaks.