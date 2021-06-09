Every Specialist in Battlefield 2042: New class details, Gadgets, & Traits - Dexerto

Out with the traditional class system and in with a brand new set of Specialists – Battlefield 2042 is bucking the franchise trend in favor of powerful new characters with their own abilities and Traits. Here’s a complete list of every Specialist announced thus far.

Pushing the Battlefield franchise in a new direction, 2042 marks the introduction of Specialists. These brand new characters take inspiration from particular classes in the series but come with their own set of tools and abilities.

The traditional Medic class is now a Support Specialist. An Assault character drops in with his own Grappling Hook, and that’s just scratching the surface; there’s plenty to unravel with 10 new characters on the way for 2042’s launch.

Advertisement

Regardless of your pick, all Specialists are now able to select their own weapons, grenades, and secondary Gadgets. The door is wide open in this new era of Battlefield and we’ve got the lowdown on every Specialist unveiled thus far.

Battlefield 2042: Assault Specialist

Up first is the flashy Canadian, Webster Mackay. This Specialist comes equipped with his very own Grappling Hook in a first for the Battlefield series. While we’ve seen Grapple launchers in previous iterations, we’ve never seen anything quite as fast as this.

In the blink of an eye, the Assault Specialist can scale buildings and launch onto rooftops with a single use of the ability. You’re unable to use weapons while locked into this animation, but a few seconds of sacrifice can save you a minute or two climbing up the inside of a derelict building.

Advertisement

Adding to this Specialist’s fluid mobility, the Assault pick also comes with Nimble, a unique Trait further enhancing speed in combat. Nimble gives this Specialist increased agility when aiming down sights.

Battlefield 2042: Support Specialist

Up next is Maria Falck, the new Support Specialist in Battlefield 2042. This German character will be a hero for your team as her key focus is to get allies back in the fight, no different from the Medic class in previous titles.

With her exclusive Syrette Pistol, the Support Specialist is able to revive fallen teammates from afar. If your shot is on point, this means you can safely bring wounded targets back to life without having to leave your current spot.

Advertisement

If you do happen to be within range, however, the Combat Surgeon Trait gives an added boost. Reviving teammates up close will bring them back to full health thanks to this unique perk.

Battlefield 2042: Engineer Specialist

Pyotr ‘Boris’ Guskovsky is Battlefield’s deadly new Engineer. This Russian Specialist drops into any given map with some devastating tech by his side. Boris is able to deploy the SG-36 Sentry Gun anywhere on the map to track down enemy players and vehicles alike.

This powerful machinery is made even better with his Sentry Operator Trait. Just by standing close to the Sentry Gun, Boris can boost its overall efficiency, making it that much more lethal.

Advertisement

The exclusive Gadget can be targeted by EMPs, however, so it may not be functional at all times. If you fancy yourself as an Engineer in 2042, be sure to keep an eye out for targets trying to take down your turret.

Battlefield 2042: Recon Specialist

If staying clear of the general line of fire is more your thing, the Recon Specialist is for you. Wikus ‘Casper’ Van Daele is 2042’s South African drone expert that prefers to gather information above all else.

Through the use of his OV-P Recon Drone, this character is able to scout ahead, surveying nearby areas and providing intel to his team. The drone can tag enemies and even use special EMP Darts to take out equipment. Better yet, this drone can be piloted manually or left on autopilot while you push ahead.

Advertisement

Just in case you’re worried about flankers while you sit in the drone, the Recon Specialist also comes with a Movement Sensor Trait. If anyone gets close, you’ll know right away thanks to a unique warning that appears on-screen.

So there you have it, the complete rundown on every Specialist confirmed for Battlefield 2042. While we’ve covered the first four already, that leaves six figures shrouded in mystery.

Read More: 9 most exciting PS5 games coming in 2021

We’ll be sure to keep you posted right here and over at @bravoINTEL as details surrounding the next Specialists are brought to light.