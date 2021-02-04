GTA Casino Inside Track horse racing tips and tricks

The GTA Online Inside Track game in the Diamond Casino offers players the chance to win big just for predicting the winning horse, and make no mistake, there’s a knack to this as well as luck.

First things first, you’re going to need to grab some Casino chips from the cashier. Once you have done that, head over to the Inside Track station – located near the slot machines – and take a seat at one of the betting pods.

From there, you will see that there are two options available to play, either the online Main Event race or single-player Single Event races.

GTA Casino Inside Track’s single-player races are a winner

You will notice that there’s a timer for the online races as they start up every five minutes, but single-player races can be played at any time you like and we’ve found a top tip that appears to be working.

You’re given the option to refresh the single-player horse list by exiting the screen and going back into it, which is going to be a useful tool. Refresh the menu a few times until you find a race where the odds for horse number one is evens and the second horse is at least 5/1.

From there, place a maximum bet on the top horse and more often than not, you can double your money with this easy trick – sourced from Reddit user buckaroono.

Main Event or Single Event? Let’s take a look.

Spotting GTA Inside Track patterns

It’s not always about spotting the right odds for horses, though, as some players have noticed trends and patterns in the race lists within Single Events too.

According to Trollingtheherd, who shared their method to Reddit in July following the opening of the casino, if Hennagin’s Steed is in the second position on the list against a horse with the same odds above it, it’s very likely to be the winner.

You can keep backing out of the menu to find this, but sometimes the game may make you wait a minute or two after repeatedly exiting the game.

When the horse with the lowest odds is not priced at evens, though, the chances of horse three or four winning also increases.

Knowing how the odds stack in your favor, or against you, is key.

Miracles don’t happen at GTA’s Casino

This third trick is more of a rule of thumb than anything, but will certainly prevent you from throwing away thousands of your GTA cash to no avail.

While it might be tempting to gamble a lot of money on the horses with the highest odds, with one eye on high returns, as this is virtual horse racing, not real horse racing which has a lot of unpredictable twists and turns, it’s worth noting that more often than not these runners will get beat.

Don’t go betting 10,000 chips on Sir Scrambled every race, even if the odds are great.

Old Ill Will, Ol Skag or Sir Scrambled might win eventually, but you will lose so many chips waiting around for the miracle to happen that it probably won’t be worth the hassle.

So, there you have it. Our top tips for the GTA Online casino game Inside Track. We’ll continue to update this article with even more top tips, patterns and trends when they’re discovered. Until then, go and rake in the millions!

