GTA Casino Inside Track horse racing tips and tricks

Published: 4/Feb/2021 13:21 Updated: 4/Feb/2021 13:22

by David Purcell
Rockstar Games

GTA 5 GTA Online

The GTA Online Inside Track game in the Diamond Casino offers players the chance to win big just for predicting the winning horse, and make no mistake, there’s a knack to this as well as luck.

First things first, you’re going to need to grab some Casino chips from the cashier. Once you have done that, head over to the Inside Track station – located near the slot machines – and take a seat at one of the betting pods.

From there, you will see that there are two options available to play, either the online Main Event race or single-player Single Event races.

GTA Casino Inside Track’s single-player races are a winner

You will notice that there’s a timer for the online races as they start up every five minutes, but single-player races can be played at any time you like and we’ve found a top tip that appears to be working.

You’re given the option to refresh the single-player horse list by exiting the screen and going back into it, which is going to be a useful tool. Refresh the menu a few times until you find a race where the odds for horse number one is evens and the second horse is at least 5/1.

From there, place a maximum bet on the top horse and more often than not, you can double your money with this easy trick – sourced from Reddit user buckaroono. 

Xbox One screengrab
Main Event or Single Event? Let’s take a look.

Spotting GTA Inside Track patterns

It’s not always about spotting the right odds for horses, though, as some players have noticed trends and patterns in the race lists within Single Events too.

According to Trollingtheherd, who shared their method to Reddit in July following the opening of the casino, if Hennagin’s Steed is in the second position on the list against a horse with the same odds above it, it’s very likely to be the winner.

You can keep backing out of the menu to find this, but sometimes the game may make you wait a minute or two after repeatedly exiting the game.

When the horse with the lowest odds is not priced at evens, though, the chances of horse three or four winning also increases.

Rockstar Games
Knowing how the odds stack in your favor, or against you, is key.

Miracles don’t happen at GTA’s Casino

This third trick is more of a rule of thumb than anything, but will certainly prevent you from throwing away thousands of your GTA cash to no avail.

While it might be tempting to gamble a lot of money on the horses with the highest odds, with one eye on high returns, as this is virtual horse racing, not real horse racing which has a lot of unpredictable twists and turns, it’s worth noting that more often than not these runners will get beat.

Rockstar Games
Don’t go betting 10,000 chips on Sir Scrambled every race, even if the odds are great.

Old Ill Will, Ol Skag or Sir Scrambled might win eventually, but you will lose so many chips waiting around for the miracle to happen that it probably won’t be worth the hassle.

So, there you have it. Our top tips for the GTA Online casino game Inside Track. We’ll continue to update this article with even more top tips, patterns and trends when they’re discovered. Until then, go and rake in the millions!

Pokemon

Pokemon Go Tour Kanto ticket: Should you choose Red or Green?

Published: 4/Feb/2021 13:30

by Daniel Megarry
Pokemon Go Tour Kanto
Niantic

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the beloved Nintendo franchise with a Kanto event that takes us back to the OG days. But should trainers choose Red or Green?

Following a series of weekly events that celebrate fan-favorite regions like Hoenn and Johto, Niantic are turning their attention to the original Kanto region, which first appeared in Pokemon Red and Green on the Game Boy in 1996.

Just like the original games, players who take part in the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event on Saturday, February 20, 2021, will get to choose between a Red or Green version of the experience, revisiting the age-old question, “Which version are you getting?”

To help you decide which version to choose, we’ve put together a list of all the features that come with both Red and Green. This event is going to be major, so hopefully, you’ve already got your ticket ready to go!

Is Red or Green better in Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto?

Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Red and Green versions will both have exclusives, just like the original games.

Both the Red and Green tickets have a lot to offer trainers, so it’s difficult to say which is best. Ultimately, it will come down to which Pokemon you prefer, especially when it comes to the increased Shiny chances.

All 150 original Pokemon will be appearing as Shiny variations during the event, some of them for the first time ever in Pokemon Go. The version you choose will impact how likely you are to find specific Shinies.

Ponyta and Electabuzz have two of the most appealing Shiny designs of the Kanto-region Pokemon, so we think Red version is a good choice as there’s a higher chance of them appearing if you select that one.

However, just like the mainline Pokemon games, we’d recommend trainers take a look at the specific features of each version below and weigh up which one will offer the best creatures for their collection.

Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto Red version exclusives

Electabuzz Pokemon
The Pokemon Company
Electabuzz will appear more often in the Red version.

Ekans, Oddish, Mankey, Growlithe, Scyther, and Electabuzz will be attracted to Incense exclusively in the Red version of the Kanto event, meaning you’ll have a better chance of encountering them.

There will also be an increased chance of encountering the following Shiny Pokemon in the Red version:

  • Bulbasaur
  • Charmander
  • Squirtle
  • Pidgey
  • Ekans
  • Pikachu
  • Nidoran ♀
  • Oddish
  • Diglett
  • Mankey
  • Growlithe
  • Ponyta
  • Shellder
  • Drowzee
  • Krabby
  • Hitmonlee
  • Lickitung
  • Scyther
  • Electabuzz
  • Eevee
  • Kabuto
  • Dratini

Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto Green version exclusives

Meowth in Pokemon
The Pokemon Company
Meowth will appear more often in the Green version.

Sandshrew, Vulpix, Meowth, Bellsprout, Magmar, and Pinsir will be attracted to Incense exclusively in the Green version of the Kanto event, so if you still need to add them to your collection, this is a good choice.

There will also be an increased chance of encountering the following Shiny Pokemon in the Green version:

  • Bulbasaur
  • Charmander
  • Squirtle
  • Pidgey
  • Pikachu
  • Sandshrew
  • Nidoran ♂
  • Vulpix
  • Meowth
  • Psyduck
  • Bellsprout
  • Geodude
  • Exeggcute
  • Hitmonchan
  • Koffing
  • Tangela
  • Horsea
  • Magmar
  • Pinsir
  • Eevee
  • Omanyte
  • Dratini

As you can see, there is some crossover between versions, including all three Gen 1 starter Pokemon and Pikachu. Others like Bellsprout, Growlithe, and Magmar will only appear in their respective version.

How to choose Red or Green in Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto

Once you’ve purchased your event ticket from the in-game Shop, you’ll then have to choose which version of Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto you want to experience. To do that, you’ll need to follow these instructions:

  1. Open your Item Bag.
  2. Choose your Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto ticket.
  3. A pop-up will ask you to choose either Red or Green version.
  4. Confirm your selection and you’re ready to go!

Once you’ve chosen Red or Green, you can’t change your mind, so make sure you study the differences above and pick wisely. Once again, it all comes down to which version looks more appealing to you.

For more information on the event, including the Special Research story and how to catch Shiny Mew, make sure you check out our Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto hub.