Battlefield 2042 soars to all-time player count peak nearly 2 years after launch

Battlefield 2042 has seen a meteoric rise in its all-time player count nearly two years after launch thanks to limited-time free access and big discounts.

When Battlefield 2042 released in November 2021, it came out to mixed reviews and a slew of harsh criticisms from long-time fans, largely due to its live service model and the pivot away from classic classes.

The new installment in the legendary DICE FPS was met with mass refunds, low player counts from the get-go, and mixed Season updates which saw massive amounts of players drop the game for good.

However, nearly two years after its release, Battlefield 2042 has now broken its all-time player count peak thanks to limited-time free access and some hefty discounts.

SteamCharts Battlefield 2042 has surged in player count after promotional free access and heavy discounts for the game

As a promotional push for the new Season 6 of BF 2042, EA saw fit to allow players to check out the game for free from October 12 – 16 across all platforms. Additionally, they announced there would be a 70% discount on the game for those who enjoyed their first taste.

The discount brought costs for the game down significantly, to as low as $9.59 USD depending on your platform. And it seems this promotional push has paid off as the game has seen a huge surge of interest.

Battlefield 2042 spikes in all-time player count peak

According to SteamCharts, on October 16, the last day of the free access, BF 2042’s player count peaked at 101,362 players for the PC. This beats its previous record from its release day of 100,000.

However, it’s worth noting that now that the free access is almost finished, the player count has taken a dip to a low of 16,000 players as of writing.